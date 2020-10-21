Most anyone who has known me for an extended period of time, visited my office or ever discussed sports with me knows where my collegiate allegiance lies. I am a proud Tar Heel alumnus from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and I am unashamed in my unswerving dedication to the school, especially to its athletics teams.
Saying that, it is truly rare to bring myself to dedicate ink to many positive or redeeming qualities regarding one of the school’s greatest rivals that resides just a mere eight miles from the UNC campus at Duke University. Nevertheless, when I read the following story, even if it’s about that “other school,” I felt compelled to share it.
Back in 2015, Duke University head basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski implemented a powerful strategy that would give his players an extra motivational push as they prepared for March Madness.
He designated a special team ball, and asked everyone — coaches and players — to sign the ball with the names of those who had helped them get to where they are in life. They wrote the names of coaches and teachers and pastors and parents and friends and family members, until dozens of people were represented on this “Gratitude” ball. Then they took it with them everywhere: team meals, airplane trips, in the classroom, in the locker room.
Significantly, the ball’s existence wasn’t public knowledge. It wasn’t intended to attract outside attention. It was intended to challenge the team to perform with gratitude-inspired excellence throughout the remainder of the season. It worked.
After the Blue Devils had won that season’s national championship, everyone whose name had been written on the ball received a special note: “Thanks! You were with us every step of the way!”
There are, without a doubt, at least a few people in your life for whom you could say, “I thank God every time I think of you.” What if you were to make a memento — a whiteboard, a blank page in the back of your Bible, or even a porcelain coffee mug — and cover it with the names of those who have helped you become the person you are?
A short postscript that I found interesting is that a short time after reading this story of the gratitude ball, I discovered that the idea actually didn’t originate with Coach K, but instead it came from one of his former players, an assistant coach for him at the time named Jeff Capel.
Krzyzewski realized right away it would be an effective motivational strategy, so he grabbed hold of the suggestion and made the most of it. The way Coach K utilized the idea is admirable and can also teach us some lessons about what it means to be a grateful leader. First, he fostered a leadership environment where assistants and associates felt free to share their ideas. Second, he recognized a good idea when he heard it, and was willing to put it to work — even though it wasn’t his idea. Third, when the idea proved to be effective, he made it a point to give Capel the credit he deserved.
This caveat reminds us that if you’re willing to listen, and willing to take a risk on an idea that didn’t begin with you, and willing to share the credit when it works, those around you lead will reap the rewards.
There are brilliant ideas all around you, ready to be recognized, waiting to be acted upon.
This week, make sure to intentionally express your gratitude to both God and to those in your life who have impacted you. Secondly, make it a point to live each day in pursuit of gratitude-inspired excellence.
Can you imagine the kind of championship you might win?
“I thank my God every time I remember you. In all my prayers for all of you, I always pray with joy because of your partnership in the gospel from the first day until now, being confident of this, that he who began a good work in you will carry it on to completion until the day of Christ Jesus,” (Philippians 1:3-6 NIV).
