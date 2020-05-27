To say the past couple of months have been unique would be a gross understatement. Lives and livelihoods have been altered, adjusted or completely turned upside down. No individuals have been immune to the COVID-19 pandemic, whether famous or ordinary, whether rich or poor, whether black, white, red, yellow or brown.
Perhaps a group whose lives have most been impacted by the change to normal have been students, specifically those high school seniors who didn’t get to take part in a prom night or spend the final couple of months of their high school careers at school with teachers and friends, and won’t be able to participate in the typical graduation ceremony.
I’d like to take a moment to address everyone, but with a special nod to those who are about to graduate, whether it’s from middle school, high school, community college or university.
When considering what advice from God’s Word might prove useful to students who are celebrating this life benchmark, I’m reminded that life is supposed to be exciting, not boring; amazing, not ordinary; awe-filled, not awful.
Albert Einstein was quoted as saying, “The fairest thing we can experience is the mysterious... He who knows it not can no longer wonder, no longer feel amazement, is as good as dead, a snuffed out candle.” Kinda makes you want to live life on the cutting edge, huh?
The dictionary defines the word “wonder” as ”feeling astonishment or admiration. To marvel as at a miracle. To experience something in a way far greater than previously known.”
Do you know one of the things I find troublesome? Nothing surprises us... ok, maybe nothing short of a global pandemic and its far-reaching effects.
We live in an age of such technology that we almost expect the unexpected. Our connectivity in this age of smartphones and instantaneous information often gets people more excited about that than they do about God’s marvels and miracles. The stuff of God is just as breathtaking today as it was a hundred years ago, without the need for the software upgrade.
Wonder-filled living has also been robbed by materialism. As someone has said, “Making a living has replaced making a life.” Perhaps the past few weeks of spending quality time with loved ones has well reminded us that the things we buy never hold a candle to the things that cannot be bought.
This is a place in history where we often trade amazement for amusement and substitute thrills for genuine happiness. We’d rather manufacture cheap experiences than seek out priceless moments that burn into our hearts the miracle of being alive. While we drift into fantasy, we are blind to that which is fantastic.
One of the things I most enjoy doing a time or two each year is getting away to the beach for some mental and physical rest. Sometimes it’s only for a couple days, if I’m fortunate, maybe for a week. On many of those occasions it’s a family affair, and three of my favorite people who make the trip to the coast are a trio of children that are ages 7, almost 3, and one-year old, respectively.
A trip to the beach to see the ocean is great. Watching how the kids react to the water and the shore is absolutely priceless. The unspeakable joy etched on their faces as they dig their hands in to make a sand castle or their laughter running through the edge of the water as it’s skimming across the beach with the rolling tide are indelible memories.
Those very memories speak volumes of lives filled with wonder. To those children, they’re still surprisable. To their innocent eyes everything has a sparkle and they aren’t wrapped up in the empty pleasures that hypnotizes adults. God’s world has their attention. Children are awed by everything God made, and find it worth the celebration when they learn that God also made them. Jesus may have been driving that point home when he said, ”I tell you the truth, unless you change and become like little children, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven,” (Matthew 18:3).
The psalmist was often astonished by God. Once he wrote, ”When I consider your heavens, the work of your fingers, the moon and the stars, which you have set in my place, what is man that you are mindful of him, the son of man that you care for him?” (Psalm 8:3-4). Another time he said, ”The heavens declare the glory of God; the skies proclaim the work of his hands. Day after day they pour forth speech; night after night they display knowledge. There is no speech or language where their voice is not heard,” (Psalm 19:1-3).
Here’s my point. To those entering your final days of high school or college, or even those of us who might be leaving one season of life and entering another, I encourage you, despite the adversity you have faced, don’t lose heart.
Challenges are everywhere, and there is plenty left to be said and lots to be done. Some things can be felt over and over again without losing their magic, but if you do not seek out those challenges, life will become a monotonous rut.
Paul in 1 Cor. 2:9 says, ”No eye has seen, no ear has heard, no mind has conceived what God has prepared for those who love him.” God wants to surprise us like a child at Christmastime, whose eyes are wide and expressions are beyond words. God wants life to have that kind of snapping-fresh crispness.
So, to the Class of 2020... and really the same can be said for all of us... don’t aim low. Low is easy to reach. Aim high, and give God a chance to astonish you. Don’t pigeonhole him or downplay the miracle power he has. Never lose your awe of being alive, for it is that passion that helps us find the mysteries of life and unlocks the chains of the ordinary.
