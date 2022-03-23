During a recent message at church, I shared words of wisdom from Solomon about choosing friends. Solomon stated, ”Wounds from a friend can be trusted, but an enemy multiplies kisses,” (Proverbs 27:6).
In companionship with the spirit of that verse, I related a story I had learned about long ago explaining the concept of using what is signified as “the Judas goat.”
Few believers need to read the résumé of Judas Iscariot, the personally chosen apostle of Christ who willfully chose to betray the Savior. Judas entered the flock as a sheep, but the agenda in his heart exposed him as a goat.
The Judas goat was eventually the name given for an actual goat especially trained to work at a slaughterhouse. The process works as follows: In the case of sheep, the goat is trained to associate and become familiar with the sheep in the field—eating with them, lying down with them, befriending them and generally gaining their trust. After many months, the season arrives for leading the sheep into the slaughterhouse. As the stockyards open, the sheep, in an innocent manner, will follow the Judas goat into specially marked pens or into the back of trucks and, in some instances, into the slaughterhouse itself.
The outcome for the goat differs from the sheep—because as the goat leads an entire flock into the slaughter, a special gate is prepared and opened for only the goat, enabling the goat to escape the final gate that leads the others to their deaths. The goat will escape the slaughter, returning to the field where he will begin this deceptive process again with a new flock of sheep.
You see, Solomon’s words are true: An enemy multiplies kisses. This means someone who isn’t your friend will say whatever is easiest to say at the time, maybe even lead you in a convenient direction that leads only to despair, while a true friend will be honest enough to say whatever needs to be said.
I don’t want to give the impression that a friend says only negative things. That’s not the case at all. A friend offers encouragement and support. A friend says things that build your confidence. A friend can be counted on to give worthwhile, uplifting advice.
Solomon said in Proverbs 27:9, “the pleasantness of one’s friend springs from his earnest counsel.”
In life, when choosing friends we need to ask ourselves, “Is this a person I can turn to for counsel? Does this person have the capacity to say what needs to be said?” And you need to ask yourself, “Am I willing to be that kind of friend?” A friend says what needs to be said, out of a desire to help, not hurt.
This week let us learn from the concept of the Judas goat and, rather than only appearing to be a genuine friend, let’s be the kind of friend who can offer wise counsel and faithful service.
