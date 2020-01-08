While D.L. Moody was attending a convention in Indianapolis on mass evangelism, he asked his song leader Ira Sankey to meet him at 6 o’clock one evening at a certain street corner.
When Sankey arrived, Moody asked him to stand on a box and sing. Once a crowd had gathered, Moody spoke briefly and then invited the people to follow him to the nearby convention hall. Soon the auditorium was filled with spiritually hungry people, and the great evangelist preached the gospel to them. Then the convention delegates began to arrive. Moody stopped preaching and said, “Now we must close, as the brethren of the convention wish to come and discuss the topic, ‘How to reach the masses.’”
Moody graphically illustrated the difference between talking about doing something and going out and doing it.
As followers of Christ, the word “go” is an operative word utilized many times throughout Scripture. Interestingly enough, the word “go” appears more than 1,500 times in the Bible, while the word “stay” appears a little more than 60 times. Often with a new year comes a renewed commitment to improve upon something, perhaps our eating habits and exercise, perhaps our Bible study habits and prayer life, or simply trying to be a better overall person.
As we embark on this year, a noble and most impactful commitment for us consists of those two little letters: G-O. Numerous verses tell us clearly that God expects us to spread His Word to everyone in the world. From the joyous hymns of Psalms to the accounts of the disciples in the Gospels, there can be no doubt that we as Christians have an essential duty to fulfill on earth.
God has been very clear in His Word that He wants us to go forth and spread the Word. Part of the call for a believer is to try to reach as many people as possible in sharing the message of the Gospel of Jesus.
Need any extra convincing? The Bible is clear on the importance of the concept of “going” for the sake of the call of God:
“And He said to them, ‘Go into all the world and preach the gospel to every creature.’” (Mark 16:15 KJV)
“And this gospel of the kingdom will be preached in all the world as a witness to all the nations, and then the end will come.” (Matthew 24:14 NKJV)
“Declare His glory among the nations, His wonders among all peoples.” (Psalm 96:3 NKJV)
“Go therefore and make disciples of all the nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all things that I have commanded you; and lo, I am with you always, even to the end of the age.” (Matthew 28:19-20 NKJV)
This week, in the midst of trying to maintain resolutions which often fall short after a matter of weeks, let’s resolve ourselves to take some time to invest in the active process of putting feet to faith, of going out into the Jerusalem, Judea, Samaria, and the ends of our world to make a difference with the Good News of the Savior.
