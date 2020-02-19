Throughout the Christian life, times can come when it feels like nothing is going right. Perhaps you’ve been in a place where it feels as if your prayers are only bouncing off the ceiling and that even if God is listening to your prayers, it feels as if He is frowning over your conduct and/or your lack of fervor.
I came across a quote recently from William Carey, taken from his journal way back in April 1794, during his first year of missionary work in India.
“This day was tumultuous in its beginning, but was afterwards more calm,” Carey wrote. “Yet a burden of guilt is not easily removed: nothing short of infinite power, and infinite goodness, can remove such a load as mine. O that I had but a smiling God, or an earthly friend to whom I could unbosom my soul! But my friend is at a great distance, and God frowns upon my soul. O may his countenance be lifted upon me again.”
Carey was expressing his feelings here, not writing good theology. His words reflect a servant’s struggle with sin and the struggle with loneliness.
It’s a struggle everyone who engages in ministry and living the walk of a believer experiences. And you don’t have to travel to another continent to meet these enemies face-to-face. They’ll come to you and often meet you where you are.
Carey eventually won the battle. History tells us that he stayed in India, translated the New Testament into several languages, planted churches and missionary training centers, and became known as the Father of Modern Missions.
Just as William Carey was able to emerge from the battle within with victory, it’s a battle you and I can win, too.
The prophet Isaiah wrote about seeing beyond the frowning of the here-and-now when he wrote “And the redeemed of the LORD will return and come to Zion with singing, crowned with unending joy. Joy and gladness will overtake them, and sorrow and sighing will flee,” (Isaiah 51:11)
This week, if you are dealing with doldrums, remember that in those moments when your burdens seem too great to bear, when friends are nowhere to be found, when it feels like God is frowning, take heart as you remember the encouragement that comes from God’s Word, from his servants like William Carey — not only what he accomplished, but what he overcame in his work so many years ago — as well as from other, more identifiable and modern examples of believers who invest in you and are positive role models in your life, those whose faith, spirit, and uplifting words can help turn any frown upside down.
