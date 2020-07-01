This weekend, we celebrate the nation’s birthday in one of the most unique years our country has experienced. America has experienced its fair share of trying times both in recent months and in its history as a whole, between wars and depressions, triumphs and tragedies. This weekend reminds us, however, of the freedoms that Americans enjoy and serves as a reminder of the freedom experienced by those in Christ.
There are those in life who have had freedom within their grasp without evening realizing it. Take Louis Delcourt, for example. Delcourt was a young French soldier during the First World War who overstayed his leave and, fearing disgrace, he decided to desert. He persuaded his mother to lock him up in the attic of their home and there she hid him and fed him... for 21 years.
In August 1937 Delcourt’s mother died. In his mind, there was now no chance of his retaining his incognito and remaining in hiding. So, pale and haggard, he staggered along to the nearest police officer, where he gave himself up to be locked away for his crime. The police officer looked at him in utter incredulity and asked him, “Where have you been that you have not heard?” “Haven’t heard what?” asked Louis. “That a law of amnesty for all deserters was passed years ago.”
Louis Delcourt had freedom but did not enjoy it because he did not know that he had it. It is the same with many Christian people today. They have been set free by Jesus Christ, but they are not enjoying their freedom because they do not know that they have it.
Then there is the case of Elizabeth Keckley, a slave in Missouri before the Civil War. Her greatest desire was to purchase freedom for herself and her son. Her owner agreed that if she could raise $1,200 she could gain her freedom. Keckley worked as a seamstress and came up with a plan to go to New York City and work there to raise the money, but her owner feared that she would not return.
Instead, some of her wealthy clients in St. Louis contributed the money she needed, and Keckley paid the price for her freedom as well as her son’s. She moved to Washington, DC, where she counted Mary Lincoln among her dressmaking clients. Without the help of someone else, Keckley would never have been able to purchase her freedom.
All of us were enslaved to sin with no hope of ever gaining freedom. In mercy and compassion, Jesus gave His life for us, purchasing our salvation by shedding His blood on the cross. We are now free from sin, but that freedom does not mean that we do whatever we want. Instead we are to live how Jesus wants us to live.
In John 8, Jesus tells the Jews who believed in Him, ”If you hold to my teaching, you are really my disciples. Then you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.” They answered him, ‘We are Abraham’s descendants and have never been slaves of anyone. How can you say that we shall be set free?’ Jesus replied, ‘Very truly I tell you, everyone who sins is a slave to sin. Now a slave has no permanent place in the family, but a son belongs to it forever. So if the Son sets you free, you will be free indeed.’” (v. 32-36).
This week, remember the greatest act of setting others free came through the sacrifice of our Savior. That’s something worth celebrating every day.
