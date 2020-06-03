Centuries ago, the famous mathematician Copernicus changed man’s understanding of the universe through his studies and calculations. What did this immensely talented and intelligent man want carved on his tombstone? Perhaps a geometric shape or some unsolved calculus problem? Some flowery, scholarly lines of prose? No. None of these. Instead, he chose these words for his epitaph:
“I do not seek a kindness equal to that given to Paul. Nor do I seek the grace granted to Peter. But that forgiveness which Thou didst grant to the robber — that, earnestly I crave!”
Copernicus sought forgiveness, just like Jesus gave to the thief hanging on a cross next to his own. That’s what so many folks are looking for today. Every time someone battles with guilt, he’s looking for forgiveness. Whenever a person agonizes over the terrible pain that sin has brought, that person is seeking forgiveness. It gives a freedom unlike any other feeling.
People crave forgiveness in some varied and sundry ways. Some seek psychological counseling. Many times the heaviest burden a person carries is guilt. Many people’s first step to solving most of their problems is forgiveness. It can be a matter of getting a load off their hearts even more than getting something off their chests.
Others seek out the formula for forgiveness through weird religious groups. Some will shave and polish their heads, a Yul Brynner look-alike of sorts (for some of you younger readers who have no clue who Mr. Brynner is, we’ll give you a moment to do a quick web search to self-educate.).
Some of these groups send their members out onto street corners to sell flowers, with faraway looks in their eyes. What makes these individuals strange is that these group members hunger for help — for forgiveness.
Others seek relief through cheap whiskey or get high on bad drugs, while others in society seek out satisfaction through illicit relationships or whatever the world affords today. Whichever, they are sending out signals with their empty lifestyles, an S.O.S. of drowning in guilt, an imploring for forgiveness.
King David, though a man after God’s own heart, was far from pure. He needed forgiveness a few times himself. David once stole a man’s wife, committed adultery and had her husband killed by staging an attack plan that left the good soldier out front all alone.
Sin has its price tag, and David paid for that one the rest of his life. Psalm 51 is the prayer that he prayed when the guilt of that awful sin started eating at him. In part, it reads, ”Wash away all my iniquity and cleanse me from my sin. For I know my transgressions, and my sin is always before me. Against you, you only, have I sinned and done what is evil in your sight... wash me and I will be whiter than snow... Create in me a pure heart, O God.” (Psalm 51:2-4, 7, 10)
Thankfully, the good news about forgiveness is that it’s free. It doesn’t cost a penny. In fact, nobody has enough to buy it. God gives forgiveness to anyone willing to ask Him, to those who are so fed up with what sin is doing to their lives that they are ready to cut it out.
However, although forgiveness is free, it isn’t cheap. It cost God a great deal, buying forgiveness with a price that cannot be measured in dollars and cents. Jesus paid the debt for everyone when he died on the cross, settling the account. If forgiveness is what you are after, you need to go to Him. He’s the owner of it, and offers plenty to go around.
We not only can receive forgiveness from God, but we’re also expected to extend forgiveness to others. Jesus once said, ”Forgive and you will be forgiven.” (Luke 6:37).
A simple principle when it comes to the equation for our guilt and struggle. Show the same willingness to pardon others as you would wish for yourself. No mathematical formulas are necessary to figure it out.
