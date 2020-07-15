Dr. Tony Evans tells a story about two monks who were walking through the countryside toward another village. As they came to the edge of a river, they saw an old woman sitting there, upset because there was no bridge. The first monk offered to carry her across, to the woman’s great relief. So the two monks joined hands, lifted her between them and carried her across the river. When they got to the other side, they set her down, and she went on her way.
After they had walked another mile or so, the second monk began to complain. “Look at my clothes,” he said. “They are filthy from carrying that woman across the river. And my back still hurts from lifting her. I can feel it getting stiff.” The first monk just smiled and nodded his head.
A few minutes later, the second monk griped again, “My back is hurting me so badly, and it is all because we had to carry that silly woman across the river!” I cannot get any farther because of the pain. Why is it you’re not complaining about it, too? Doesn’t your back hurt?”
“Of course not,” the first monk replied. “You’re still carrying the woman, but I set her down five miles ago.”
We are often like that second monk, who cannot let go of the pain of the past, and we still carry the burdens of things done years ago.
Forgiveness, though urged by God’s Word, can be difficult for us as fallible humans to carry out. I’m reminded of the quote from minister and author Frederick Buechner, who said, “When somebody you’ve wronged forgives you, you’re spared the dull and self-diminishing throb of a guilty conscience. When you forgive somebody who has wronged you, you’re spared the dismal corrosion of bitterness and wounded pride. For both parties, forgiveness means the freedom again to be at peace inside their own skin and to be glad in each other’s presence.”
Christian author CS Lewis concurred, once stating, “Real forgiveness mean looking steadily at the sin, the sin that is left over without any excuse, after all allowances have been made, and seeing it in all its horror, meanness and malice, and nevertheless being wholly reconciled to the man who has done it. To be a Christian means to forgive the inexcusable because God has forgiven the inexcusable in you.”
Scripture places a high priority on the practice of forgiveness. In fact, the word appears more than 80 times in the Bible. We are called to a life a forgiveness. You and I need to remember that we will never be more like Jesus, we’ll never be more holy, than when we say, ”Lord, do not hold this against them...Father, forgive them,” just as Christ prayed on the cross (Luke 23:34).
This week, leave the weight of unforgiveness behind and seek the burden-reducing benefit of a forgiving life.
