In the movie “Napoleon Dynamite,” there’s a character named Uncle Rico. In his middle age, he’s got nothing to show for his life. But when he hears about Napoleon’s mail-order time machine, he gets wistful and says, “Oh, man I wish I could go back in time. I’d take State,” he says.
His whole life is framed by the disappointment of not getting his chance to win in high school football. Aside from believing that he still had the ability to throw a football over a distant mountain, Rico also says, “Coach woulda put me in fourth quarter, we would’ve been state champions. No doubt in my mind.”
We’ve all known someone whose life is drifting today, and whose future remains forever out of reach, because of something that happened — or didn’t happen — years ago. Maybe you’ve been tempted to wander that path a time or two. I know I certainly have.
As I have shared in past devotions and sermons, some aspects of the past must be dealt with before we can move ahead with our lives. This will often involve repentance, reconciliation and restitution. Perhaps more often, however, the past simply needs to be released, and remembered no more.
So, you didn’t get your chance to take state. The coach didn’t put you in. Or you had a chance for success, and then you blew it. Or you failed to act when you needed to act. Or you took too many wrong turns. We can “if only” ourselves into middle age and beyond, but it leads us nowhere.
Instead, we need to follow the example of the Apostle Paul, who wrote, ”I focus on this one thing: Forgetting the past and looking forward to what lies ahead, I press on to reach the end of the race and receive the heavenly prize for which God, through Christ Jesus, is calling us.” (Philippians 3:13-14 NLT)
This week, keep in mind that there’s no going back in time to change what coulda been and shoulda been. But we can learn to redeem the time today, by pressing on and moving ahead, in the direction of the future God has planned for us.
