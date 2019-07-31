Norman Green of Wigan, England vanished for eight years after local police came to his home questioning about the rape and eventual death of an 86-year-old neighbor.
Frightened, 34-year-old Norman buried himself alive under the floorboards of his living room for eight years in a six-foot by two-foot hole. His wife Pauline never told their six children where their father had gone, but she did bring him food.
While in his self-imposed prison, Norman’s hair turned gray and his teeth fell out. Worse yet, he missed his children growing up.
After finally turning himself in, he admitted, “It was terrible lying there listening to them talking and playing, but unable to let them know I was there.”
When he turned himself in at the age of 42, Norman was not prosecuted. He had never been a suspect.
The things that we fear are often more a product of our imagination than anything else. They usually never come to pass, and if they do, the consequences often can’t compare to the self-imposed prison of fear.
I’m reminded of a quote from famed World War II tank commander General George Patton, who said, “Courage is fear holding on a minute longer.”
If you give in to your fears, whether real or imagined, severe or minor, you are on the path to defeat. If instead you stand strong in spite of your fears, you are on the path to victory. And we must never forget that we are not in the battle alone. With the power of God on our side, we cannot be defeated.
While fear is a God-given gift, and can be a natural response to possible danger intended to help prepare us to avoid harm, it can quickly turn into a curse if we fail to balance it with faith.
That’s why Paul tells Timothy that ”God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind,” (2 Timothy 1:7).
This week, let’s balance the actual or imagined fears that attempt to limit our lives by taking courage, having faith in the all-powerful God who has dominion over that which we most dread and have foreboding about in this life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.