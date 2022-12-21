In 2019, what began as a simple callous below a pinky toe on a left foot for a man devolved into a three-year odyssey of frustration. Primarily family, friends and church family had the most intimate knowledge of the ultimate seriousness of the situation.
For the past three years, that man, Yours Truly, has been dealing with a diabetic foot ulcer that developed into a bone infection called osteomyelitis which exacerbated the problem, refusing to allow the foot to heal. After seeing podiatrists, surgical group staff and wound care professionals, as well as trying numerous courses of treatment and multiple rounds of IV antibiotics to try to tamp down infection and get the ulcer to heal, I experienced no progress.
Finally looking to find light at the end of the tunnel, I saw a foot and ankle specialist in the early fall who educated me further on my case and offered me a pair of options: Continue the same road I’ve been traveling of frustrating maintenance, or opt for surgery to remove the bone causing the infection, as well as the adjoining toe.
After much prayer and supplication, I opted for surgery and on December 9 underwent the outpatient procedure. As I composed this week’s devotion, I have been confined to two weeks of zero pressure on the foot altogether and an antibiotic to foster healing and help treat an infection that was in the foot, resulting in a good bit of time with the foot elevated in bed.
Besides the excitement of producing a newspaper while lying prone (the miracles of modern technology), I’ve had a good bit of time to consider my situation and ask God what my condition could teach me and, in turn, what I might be able to share with others from the experience.
As a by-product of this process, I’m reminded of a story shared in a book called “Fearfully and Wonderfully Made” by authors Dr. Paul Bland and Philip Yancey. They shared the following account:
“Amputees often experience some sensation of a phantom limb. Somewhere, locked in their brains, a memory lingers of the nonexistent hand or leg. Invisible toes curl, imaginary hands grasp things, a ‘leg’ feels so sturdy a patient may try to stand on it.
For a few, the experience includes pain. Doctors watch helplessly, for the part of the body screaming for attention does not exist.
“One such patient was my medical school administrator, Mr Barwick, who had a serious and painful circulation problem in his leg but refused to allow the recommended amputation.
As the pain grew worse, Barwick grew bitter. “I hate it! I hate it!” he would mutter about his leg. At last, he relented and told the doctor, “I can’t stand it anymore. I’m through with that leg. Take it off.” Surgery was scheduled immediately.
Before the operation, however, Barwick asked the doctor, “what do you do with legs after they are removed?” “We may take a biopsy or explore them a bit, but afterwards we incinerate them,” the doctor replied.
Barwick proceeded with a bizarre request: “I would like you to preserve my leg in a pickling jar. I will install it on my mantle shelf. Then, as I sit in my armchair, I will taunt that leg, ‘Haha! You can’t hurt me anymore!’”
Ultimately, he got his wish. But the despised leg had the last laugh.
Barwick suffered phantom limb pain of the worst degree. The wound healed, but he could feel the torturous pressure of the swelling as the muscles cramped, and he had no prospect of relief. He had hated the leg with such intensity that the pain had unaccountably lodged permanently in his brain.”
I’m grateful and hopeful that my experience still allows me the faculty of walking and returning to a semi-normal life of work and ministry, and I’m really looking forward to the possibility of being able to walk barefoot on a beach at the coast.
Now, it’s a little early to know if I’ll experience any phantom pain from my own wound, but I’m reminded that phantom pain provides insight into the phenomenon of false guilt.
Christians can be obsessed by the memory of some sin committed years ago. It never leaves them, crippling their ministry, their devotional life and their relationships with others. Perhaps they live in fear that someone will discover their past. They work overtime trying to prove to God they are truly repentant. They erect barriers against the enveloping, loving grace of God.
I’m reminded that unless those who are suffering experience the truth in 1 John 3:19-20 that, ”God is greater than our conscience,” those folks become as pitiful as poor Mr. Barwick, shaking a fist in fury at the pickled leg on the mantle.
As we celebrate this Christmas season, I pray that we don’t allow ourselves to be crippled by our past sin and guilt, but can remember that because of the birth of the baby in a manger, and His subsequent death more than three decades later on a cross, we can indeed find freedom from the One whose wonderful grace is greater than all our sin.
From my family to yours, may you have a blessed and Merry Christmas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.