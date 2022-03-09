Evangelist Chuck Colson writes of being invited to preach at tough old San Quentin Prison, an opportunity he greatly anticipated and carefully planned for. Three hundred of the 2,200 inmates had agreed to come to the chapel to hear him. But just days before his arrival, officials uncovered a hidden cache of weapons, and the prison was immediately locked down with inmates confined to their cells.
When Colson arrived at the prison chapel, he was disheartened to find that only a handful of men were able to be present, and they were mostly Christians. His spirits flagged, for he had so hoped to preach the gospel to the unsaved. Struggling with a lack of enthusiasm, he thought “Maybe I’ll just give a short devotional, ten minutes or so. I can’t really preach my heart out to this crowd.”
But spotting a video camera in the far end of the room, he said to himself, “Maybe this is being recorded for the chapel library. Maybe I’d better give it my all.” He felt convicted for basing his morale and mood on the outer circumstances rather than the inner impulse of the Spirit, and so he preached with great fervor, as though 1,000 inmates were listening.
Later he mentioned to the prison chaplain how disappointed he had been to have missed sharing the gospel with the three hundred men who had originally signed up to attend. “Didn’t you know?” asked the chaplain. “Because of the lockdown, the administration agreed to videotape your sermon. They’ll be showing it to all the inmates tomorrow on closed-circuit television in the morning and again in the afternoon.”
In fact, the sermon was aired not just twice, but nearly a dozen times over the following weeks. Because of the lockdown not just three hundred, but all 2,200 prisoners, heard the gospel.
Colson said that he learned three lessons from the incident:
- Mother Teresa is right. God calls us to faithfulness, not to success.
- When our goal is to change society, we often fail. When it is simple obedience to God, He blesses our efforts more than we can envision.
- We should not grow weary in well-doing, for we shall reap a harvest if we faint not.
Countless times in God’s Word, faithful followers are honored and blessed. We may not always see the honor and blessing in the form we expect, nor perhaps in our own time, but God promises His faithfulness when his people remain faithful.
In 2 Thessalonians 3:3 we read,
“But the Lord is faithful, and he will strengthen you and protect you from the evil one.” In 2 Timothy 2:13 the Word states, ”if we are faithless, he remains faithful, for he cannot disown himself.”
This week, take heart that God is faithful and that He honors His word to His people. Therefore we have plenty good reason to maintain and strengthen our faith daily in Him.
”Know therefore that the Lord your God is God; he is the faithful God, keeping his covenant of love to a thousand generations of those who love him and keep his commandments,” (Deuteronomy 7:9).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.