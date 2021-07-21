In June 1873, a cholera outbreak devastated Nashville. Despite city leaders’ attempts to downplay the severity of the situation, within three weeks all those who could afford to had left the city to escape the danger. The disease devastated those who remained, especially the city’s Black population.
While many of the city’s well-to-do residents fled to the countryside to wait out the danger, not everyone who could leave did. One of those who stayed was David Lipscomb, a local pastor. Lipscomb was horrified by the condition of his fellow citizens, White and Black, and felt compelled to help by putting his faith into action. Lipscomb volunteered to drive doctors, nurses, and relief workers to places of need with his horse and wagon. Before long, Lipscomb was joined by other members of his church who felt compelled to serve their neighbors.
Writing in the local newspaper, Lipscomb courageously called his fellow citizens to action in the name of Christ and condemned the racial prejudices of the day. He said,
“It is a time that should call out the full courage and energy of the church in looking after the needy. Every individual, white or black, that dies from neglect and want of proper food and nursing, is a reproach to the professors of the Christian religion.”
Lipscomb’s boldness and dedication to service were a genuine outgrowth of his faith. The example of Christ’s life, death, and resurrection compelled him and others to put their faith into action on behalf of others. For them, the grace of God was not a prize to display, but a call to duty to share Christ’s love with everyone, especially those in need.
Upon reading this story, I’m reminded again of how a relationship with Christ is more than simply the ability to remember or know facts, or a means to achieving any special status. The example of Christ should instead compel to emulate the example of His love and service.
In the Gospel of John, the apostle shared the following words that Jesus relayed to his closest followers and friends when he wrote, “Love each other as I have loved you,” (John 15:12).
In today’s world that is rife with division and rancor, it is the language and actions of love that should compel us to live our lives with compassion and service to one another in the name of Jesus. Such displays of love and service should not only be part of our heritage and the way we did things “back in the good ol’ days,” but should be an instrumental part of the growth process of our faith that we practice both today and as a vital part of our future.
This week, let’s demonstrate the selfless qualities and kind of compassion and love that David Lipscomb exhibited to others, qualities that originated with his, and our, Lord and Savior Jesus.
