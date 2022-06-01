Turn on the six o’clock news or check out most any national-level, large-scale media website and you undoubtedly will see or read some sort of story involving a crime committed, a tragedy occurring or some measure of deceit practiced.
Growing up watching TV as a kid, one of the action shows that, hands down, I could not miss on Tuesday nights was “The A-Team,” a show about four soldiers who were part a commando unit that was wrongly accused of a crime, escaped from a stockade and to Los Angeles “to survive as soldiers of fortune.” As protagonists of the series, the team often helped those less fortunate while trying to clear their own names during its five-season span.
One of the four team members was a character named Templeton Peck, nicknamed “The Faceman” or “Face.” Out of the group of four soldiers, Faceman was the fellow who would use his good looks, charm and ability as a con man to talk and hustle his way out of (or into) trouble, often posing as someone other than himself for his own benefit or to further the group’s mission, while also serving as the group’s scrounger, able to round up vehicles or whatever other supplies or items the team might need to defeat the bad guys.
The character of Faceman reminds me of many of us. It matters not whether it’s in a big city or a small town, our society is filled with folks like charlatans, folks pretending to be one thing but are actually something or someone different, sometimes even altogether forgetting about integrity. Regardless, when everything is stripped away, all a person really has is his faith and his character.
Remaining humble in spirit and pure in heart are crucial to the life of a genuine, authentic follower of Christ, as temptations that could compromise our integrity are all around us. Our principles and honor can remain strong and pure only if we are able to endure the struggles and challenges life brings without allowing them to change us.
Charlatans not only pose as someone else, but at times wrongfully seek to take the credit for what others have rightfully accomplished. Rosie Ruiz is a famous example in athletics, the woman who was crowned winner of the 1980 Boston Marathon, purported to have finished the course in record time only to be discovered days later as a fraud who entered the race just a half-mile from the finish line.
When we try to take the credit for something God has done, we are no better and, in many case, are the worse for it. When we flaunt our good deeds for all to see or pretend to be something we’re not, we become charlatans — pretenders of the worst kind — and odds are we’ll be found out to be frauds, too.
Jesus had much to say about this idea of hypocrisy (spoiler alert: He will not tolerate it). When confronting the pious charlatans of His day, He exclaimed, “Woe to you, teachers of the law and Pharisees, you hypocrites! You travel over land and sea to win a single convert, and when he becomes one, you make him twice as much a son of hell as you are.” (Matthew 23:15 NIV). For this reason, Peter implores believers in 1 Peter 2:1 to “Therefore, rid yourselves of all malice and all deceit, hypocrisy, envy, and slander of every kind.”
In the book of Proverbs, Solomon shares the wise words that “True humility and fear of the Lord lead to riches, honor, and long life.” (Proverbs 22:4 NLT). As Solomon shares, humility and fear of the Lord comes from understanding both who we are and Whose we are. Practicing each helps us to avoid hypocrisy and playing “Pretend.”
I was reminded recently of an old saying from a country preacher who said, “Be who you is, ‘cuz if you ain’t who you is, you is who you ain’t.”
As Christians, “who we is” is the “light of the world” or the “salt of the earth,” and we are unable to live up to that calling if our character is flawed with hypocrisy. Maintaining that level of authenticity takes an honest assessment of our lives each day, dedicating ourselves to live daily with integrity in the strength and grace of God.
This week, let’s not be charlatans or our own version of “Faceman,” but instead remain focused on Christ, living a life of integrity to glorify Him.
