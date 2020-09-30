Walt Disney enjoyed telling the story of a boy who wanted so much to march in a circus parade. When the big-top show finally came to town, the band needed a trombonist. The boy signed up. He had barely marched a block when the sounds from his screaming instrument incited looks of disdain.
“Why didn’t you tell me you couldn’t play trombone?” the bandleader asked.
The boy replied matter-of-factly, “How did I know? I never tried before.”
The youngster majored in what too many folks are afraid to consider — daring to dream. If you’re like me, maybe you’ve been tempted to skip over some possibilities in life because the chance for failure is high. Most of us want a sure thing. Unfortunately, though, with sure things you miss adventure. You also miss finding out if you were capable of something greater than you could imagine.
The world needs many things in this day and age, and among them are dreamers — but dreamers with ladders. Here’s what I mean: I mean people who not only set high goals, but they have a plan for reaching those goals. They aren’t like the person who prayed, “O God, spare me from the hell of seeing the great opportunities I missed because I lacked the faith to believe and begin.” Those who dream are those who climb. They want to rise up, and they have a perfect way to get there.
What dreams do you have? Everybody has a dream, some are big, others are small. What is yours? Maybe the dream came to your mind as you read the question. Maybe it’s buried deep within, and you keep it bottled up because someone once shot it down when you shared it. Whether your dream is great or small, easy to share or quietly hidden, may I offer a couple of nuggets to consider?
Fear of failure paralyzes. Nobody likes to fail, and I know that no one enjoys losing. Still, why do we fear it? Maybe it’s due to the idea that we hate to be embarrassed, and our mind is programmed to think that failure makes us look bad, so we run around trying to be perfect, tackling what seems easy and shunning any dream that carries too high a risk.
Remember when Moses was handpicked by God back in Exodus 3? Moses didn’t want to go back to Egypt to rescue his people, even upon encountering God in the burning bush. Moses feared failure, so he asked God to send Aaron along to help out. God obliged, sending Aaron to help timid Moses overcome his crippled attitude about failure. As we know, Moses didn’t fail. That’s the way it is most of the time. We fear failure so much that the terrific possibilities for success get lost in the shuffle, so sure we have a bad hand of cards that we fail to realized we have been dealt four aces. Perhaps we too need a burning-bush experience, something to help us get moving.
Painful memories immobilize. Our hurts and previous rejections can bring dreams to a standstill. “I’ll never forgive So-and-So for what they said.” “Why did he treat me that way? I’ve never been so humiliated in my life.” These are the negative messages we repeat in our minds when we let damaged emotions do the thinking.
The prophet Jeremiah faced setback after setback, so much so that he garnered the moniker “the weeping prophet.” Still, he kept his eyes on what God called him to do and he seized his dream. He held onto the promise in Jeremiah 33:3: ”Call to me and I will answer you and tell you great and unsearchable things you do not know.” Escape from yesterday’s pain and choose to forgive others’ unkindness and your own past lapses.
Positive thinking capitalizes. Romans 8:31 tells us ”If God is for us, who can be against us?” I implore you to name somebody. You might be thinking, “But is God really for me?” Maybe a better question to ask is “Are you for God?” If you are, what can stop you from believing that God has the best in mind for you and your dreams?
An old saying goes, “Big things happen to big thinkers; little things happen to the small minded.” Kind of like Henry Ford, who was known to tell people, “Think you can, or think you can’t; either way you’re right.”
Speaking of Mr. Ford, his original advertising campaign for his Model-T stated “You can have any color automobile you want, as long as it’s black.” This week, don’t limit your dreams to monochromatic colors. Choose one, or several colors for that matter. Dream big and do big.
