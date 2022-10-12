Last week, Major League Baseball ended its regular season and began in postseason with the purpose of crowning its 2022 world champions. Last year’s champions, the Atlanta Braves (the closest MLB team to Avery County’s proximity) qualified for the playoffs as a division champion, as did five other division champions and several wild card teams.
One of the National League’s division champions was the St. Louis Cardinals, who was led by a group of 40-something-year-old stars in the twilight of their careers. Among that group is slugger Albert Pujols. Pujols, who began his career as a Cardinal and was the face of the franchise over his first decade in the big leagues, signed a humongous free agent contract in 2011 to play for 10 years with the Los Angeles Angels.
Early in the 2021 season, Pujols left the Angels to play for the cross-town LA Dodgers for the rest of that season, prior to signing with his former St. Louis club as a free agent prior to start of this season, all as he neared an historic milestone of 700 career home runs. At the beginning of the season, Pujols announced this would be his final season at the age of 42 years young.
Early this season, Pujols was struggling as a hitter for the Cardinals. From April through June, he hit for a paltry .198 average, with only four home runs. Pujols revealed in an interview prior to this year’s playoffs that as June closed, he seriously contemplated retirement.
“No, I did, I swear I did,” Pujols said of weighing retirement. “There were some times when I (asked) myself that, many times,” Pujols told ESPN in a recent interview.
Instead, Pujols made a slight adjustment to how he handled his bat, and in the process dipped back into the fountain of youth, as he belted 20 home runs over a three-month span, including his historic 700th home run in the process.
“When you have good people around you and they are encouraging you and you realize that God has opened so many doors for you, man, it puts things back into perspective,” Pujols said to MLB.com. “I decided, ‘I’m going to stick with it!’ I knew sooner or later it was going to come and turn around for me, because it can’t be like it was all year long.”
The future hall of famer’s perseverance in a time of adversity allowed for him to enjoy a renaissance of sorts, as well as a final moment in the sun.
Now, you and I aren’t necessarily going to be performing in front of 50,000 fans every day and be expected to always be at our best. More times than not, life throws us its own set of curveballs that we often swing at and miss. Maybe you’ve also wondered if it might be time to throw in the towel, that you aren’t able to be useful for the Kingdom any longer.
Pujols demonstrated the ability to overcome with the help of some diligence and a slight tweak of something he has done thousand of times before: swing a baseball bat. In our Christian lives, it isn’t hard for our walk, though for some of us occurring for thousands of days, to become mundane, stale or less effective. Perhaps it takes a minor tweak in our own lives to find the right groove again, a little more time in prayer, possibly more consistent church attendance or a more intentional Bible study game plan.
Proverbs 13:4 tells us the “The soul of the sluggard craves and gets nothing, while the soul of the diligent is richly supplied.”
While our having goals and desires, and being in a routine of faithfulness, is a step in the right direction, to only have wants, such as “I want to be a better Christian” or “I want to love others as God loves me,” and not act upon them will lead to no results. We cannot sit on the sideline and wish circumstances into existence with the expectation that no action is necessary on our part. Instead, you and I must be diligent in our efforts and figure out how to put ourselves in positions to best receive what the Lord has to deliver when the time is appropriate.
I’m rooting for Pujols to have a strong closing act to a stellar career on the diamond (except when playing Atlanta, that is). This week, remember each day is an opportunity for us to take a step with diligence to get a little better, even if it means making adjustments and fine-tuning our own day-to-day lives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.