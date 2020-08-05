Chuck Colson tells of speaking once on a college campus. He was talking about his commitment to Christ and he said he was willing, if necessary, to die for his faith. One of the students spoke up. “Come on, Colson. Nothing is worth dying for!” Colson’s response was: “If there is nothing you are willing to die for, then I submit you have nothing worth living for.”
The truth is that it is highly unlikely that any of us will be called on to die for Jesus. Though millions of Christians have been martyred for their faith over the centuries, it just doesn’t happen where the overwhelming majority of us serve. Of course, there are those who even today bravely minister in countries hostile to Christianity, and I pray for God’s protection for them.
It’s not likely, however, that you and I will be called upon to die for Christ, but it is certain we have been called upon to die to ourselves. It is certain we have been called to sacrifice our time and resources and energy — to put some of the things that we most want on the back burner (or take it off the stove completely), and focus instead on pursuing God’s purpose for our lives.
You probably won’t be called upon to die today, but you will be called upon to deny yourself today. You will be called upon to say no to some things and yes to others. You will be called upon to put to death your sinful desires, so that God can bring his plans for you to life. It’s not always easy, but it’s always worth it.
Jesus said, ”If anyone wishes to come after me, he must deny himself, and take up his cross, and follow me.” (Matthew 24:16 NAS)
This week, I encourage you to die to those things which can only bring death, and choose to live for the One who has the power to give life.
