Vince Lombardi, legendary coach of the Green Bay Packers who led his team to victory in the first two Super Bowls, is known for the immortal saying, “Winning isn’t everything. It’s the only thing.” But people who knew Lombardi personally say that he has been misquoted all these years. In fact, they say that “winning by intimidation” was not really his spirit or way. Transcripts have him saying something quite different: “Winning isn’t everything — but the will to win is everything.” The wording may seem only slightly different, but the meaning is changed completely.
The “will to win” cheerleads for determination. We kiddingly say about this thing or that, “If I had a dollar for every time _____ (fill in the blank), I’d be a millionaire.” Believe me, if I had a dollar for every time I felt like quitting, I could afford lifetime season sports tickets and vacations for everyone, with plenty of spending money to spare. But, thank God, I’ve learned how not to give up on God, life, or myself. I guess quitting scares me more than pressing on.
The great heavyweight boxing champion Jack Dempsey was quoted as saying: “To win you have to be able to give and take hard punches.” Giving hard punches is a lot more fun than taking them. Boxer James “Buster” Douglas said when asked how he became the first man to beat the awesome “Iron” Mike Tyson, “I hit him hard and often.”
Whatever the obstacle, whatever the project, delivering hard punches is what it takes to win a knockout. If you’re the kind who doesn’t like to mix it up in the fray, expect to get bruised a bit. Life is going to shove us around until we wise up and throw some jabs of our own.
I’m not trying to be a cynic. Life isn’t mean and cruel all the time, although sometimes it seems like it. I’m not suggesting that you walk around with a chip on your shoulder, either. If you do, somebody will gladly come along and knock it off for you. I believe we would be wise if we add a little thickness to our skin and heed the words of the prophet Joel. The prophet wrote the following: ”They charge like warriors; they scale walls like soldiers. They all march in line, not swerving from their course,” (Joel 2:7).
As we embark on 2022, there are some pieces of advice imparted upon us by not only Joel, but the apostle Paul and others speaking to us through scripture. Here are just a few:
You can’t be beaten if you don’t quit. I have always been a huge fan of the “Rocky” movies, of the lovable underdog who, despite being knocked down again and again by champion Apollo Creed, kept getting up. Almost everyone admires Rocky’s stick-to-itiveness. He epitomizes what many of us want to have: enough determination to bounce back.
Paul told the believers in Ephesus that God is ”able to do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine,” (Ephesians 3:20). Go ahead and imagine some terrific things you’d like to see accomplished in your life, and know that God can do more than that. But you and I also have to do our part.
God likes us to be tough-minded. God gives us enough strength for the day at hand. That’s why we shouldn’t waste any of it worrying about the future. Tomorrow’s strength is for tomorrow. For some Christians, the tiniest setback spooks them into fear and defeat. Yes, Jesus wept, and He also prayed earnestly. Sometimes he simply sat quietly while the world raged all about him. Yet Jesus could level the Pharisees with a couple of sentences; He could clear the temple with one pass through the courts. Jesus is the ultimate example of tender tough-mindedness and how to deal with life’s challenges head-on.
Your worst times can become your best times. Dozens of ways, the prophets told the people of God this truth, and they didn’t hear it. Do you? The apostle Paul once told the Corinthians to grow up and be courageous and strong (1 Cor. 16:13), while a couple of chapters earlier he told them to stop thinking like babies (1 Cor. 14:20).
Bad times have the potential to bring out either the best or the worst in us. The choice is up to us. Greek philosopher Heraclitus said, “Where there is no strife, there is decay: The mixture which is not shaken decomposes.” Under what circumstances does real joy spring alive? Only the good ones? Hardly. Now, eating the fruit of good times tends to give us a rush of euphoria, but lasting joy swells out of knowing that God is bearing us up in the worst of times.
God has enough determination for both of you. God told Jeremiah, ”Today I have made you a fortified city, an iron pillar and a bronze wall to stand against the whole land...” (Jeremiah 1:18). God can do anything, and by His power He reaches down and makes us what we need to be. In the face of difficult circumstances He provides an injection of spiritual determination. He teaches us that cloudy times bring much-needed rain that keeps us from wilting. When we stumble in our weakness, it is God who makes us strong, then He teaches us how to fly above the clouds.
This week, as you ponder the year ahead, consider the words of the reformer Martin Luther, who said, “Faith is a great art and doctrine, which no saint has learned and fathomed fully unless he has found himself in despair, in the anguish of death, or in extreme peril.” This is where we will see God.
Without the will to win, we will not get off the ground. If you have the determination to win, however, you’re a winner already. I’d say even Vince Lombardi would agree with that.
