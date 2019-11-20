Samuel Morse was born into a preacher’s home in New England just two years after George Washington was elected the first president of the United States. After finishing his education at Yale, he went to England to hone his painting skill. Upon his return to America he was recognized as a gifted artist and was soon in much demand.
Morse’s first wife died while he was away from home painting in Washington, D.C. He did not receive the news until it was too late. In his heartbreak he turned away from painting and began trying to develop a means of rapid communication over great distances. This eventually led to his discovery of the telegraph.
Despite his fame and the many honors that came his way, Morse wasn’t proud or boastful. In a letter to his second wife he wrote, “The more I contemplate this great undertaking, the more I feel my own littleness, and the more I perceive the hand of God in it, and how He has assigned to various persons their duties, He being the great controller, all others His honored instruments.... Hence our dependence first of all on God, then on each other.”
When we walk in pride and are conceited regarding our talents and accomplishments, we are demonstrating that we fail to understand and/or be grateful for the role that God holds in everything we do. None of us are able to succeed in our own strength or power, but instead we should always remember it is God that makes what we do possible.
As Paul put it, ”For who makes you different from anyone else? What do you have that you did not receive?” (1 Corinthians 4:7)
This week, let’s commit ourselves to practicing lives of humility and recognition of the dependence of God our Redeemer and Creator for everything we need.
