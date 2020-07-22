Last Sunday morning during my message I spoke on the incident found in the book of Genesis 25 where Esau sells his birthright to his younger brother Jacob for a bowl of lentil soup, and the importance of taking inventory of the number and types of choices that we all make.
We make thousands of choices each and every day. In fact, I recently read from a Cornell study that says that we make 200 food choices each and every day. As picky an eater as I am, I may go through those 200 choices in a matter of a single drive to a restaurant or the grocery store!
Nonetheless, we are always making choices, but we’re not always choosing well. Sometimes we choose recklessly, impulsively, carelessly, thoughtlessly — as if we’re saying, “What difference does it make?” The truth of the matter is that some of our decisions make a very big difference, indeed.
Take Ronald Wayne, for example. Never heard of him? That’s understandable. Ronald Wayne, for 12 days, was a 10-percent owner in a fledgling company with a pair of ambitious business partners. In 1976, he decided after just 12 days to sell his 10-percent share in the startup for $800 to his two partners... named Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs.
That’s right, in 1976 Ronald Wayne owned 10 percent of the Apple Corporation. He even designed their first logo.
But Ronald was worried that some of Apple’s debt might fall on him personally, so he decided to get out while he could, and he sold his 10 percent for $800. In today’s money, that stake in the company would be worth $95 billion. That’s right, billion with a B.
Now, I’m not saying his choice was right or wrong, because money isn’t everything. But given the choice, however, I think we both could guess which option most people would be inclined to take.
I truly hope Mr. Wayne spent that $800 on something he really liked. Just like I would say to Esau: I hope that was some really good stew, because look at what it cost you.
It goes without saying that we should choose wisely. May I offer a trio of suggestions to consider when it comes to making your own decisions?
1. Never make a decision when you’re hungry. That is, making a decision with long-term significance. In the same way that going grocery shopping while hungry usually translates into buying more groceries that you might want or need, be wise to not make a decision when you’re hungry, or angry, or tired, or in any way not at your peak.
2. Don’t make a decision when you’re pressured to make one too soon. In life, most all decisions come with a deadline. But when someone brings you an offer today and tells you that you have to make a decision today, their offer won’t typically work in your favor. When you pressure a wise person to decide too soon, do you know what they’ll do? They’ll put you off — every time. You can do the same.
3. Never make a decision without getting outside input. Here, I’m talking about big decisions, like selling your birthright or your stake in the future. Get some advice first. Wise Solomon said it well when he said, ”Plans fail for lack of counsel, but with many advisers they succeed.” (Proverbs 15:22)
Imagine, if Esau had just run this opportunity past a few people, they probably would have said, “You know, Esau, you might want to hang on to that birthright a while longer.”
Get some outside input before you sign your life away.
This week, and every day, I pray that the choices we make are ones made soberly and seek God’s guidance and direction through our lives.
