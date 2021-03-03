A young man named Brian took a seminary class taught by Professor Smith, who was known for his elaborate object lessons. One day Brian walked into class to find a large target placed on the wall, with several darts resting on a nearby table. Professor Smith told the students to draw a picture of someone they disliked or someone who had made them angry—and he would allow them to throw darts at the person’s picture.
Brian’s classmate on his right drew a picture of another woman who had stolen her boyfriend. His classmate seated to his left drew a picture of his younger brother. Brian drew a picture of Professor Smith, putting a great deal of detail into his drawing, even drawing blemishes on his face! He was quite pleased at the overall effect he’d achieved.
The class lined up and began throwing darts amidst much laughter. Some of the students threw with such force that they ripped apart their targets. But Brian, looking forward to his turn, was filled with disappointment when Professor Smith asked the students to return to their seats so he could begin his lecture before Brian had the chance to aim and let his dart fly. As Brian fumed about the latest slight, missing his chance to throw the darts, the professor began removing the target from the wall.
Underneath the target was a picture of Jesus. A hush fell over the room as each student viewed the mangled image of their Savior—holes and jagged marks covered his face. His eyes were virtually pierced out.
Professor Smith said only these words, “Inasmuch as ye have done it unto the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me.” (Matthew 25:40).
So often in life we are burdened with the desire and yearning for the opportunity to right the times in which we’ve been wronged. Whether it be a bad business dealing, perhaps another’s physical or emotional abuse, or even the belief that another has cheated us out of something rightfully ours, our human and sinful nature calls at us to lash out, to seek vengeance and hurl verbal or figurative darts by way of our words or actions.
Just as the professor reminded his students, it is wise for us to remember the words of Jesus, that those things we wish to inflict on others should be considered inflicted upon Him.
This week before aiming and releasing whatever “darts” you may choose to throw in the name of retribution, consider the image of Christ that is behind the target and seek instead to honor Him in your thoughts and actions.
