“If we are thrown out into the blazing furnace, the God we serve is able to save us from it, and he will rescue us from your hand, O king. But even if he does not, we want you to know, O king, that we will not serve your gods or worship the image of gold you have set up.” (Daniel 3:17-18)
Barely a month after Winston Churchill promised the British people that their “finest hour” was approaching, he told the nation on July 14, 1940, “And now it has come to us to stand in the breach and face the worst the tyrant’s might and enmity can do... We are fighting by ourselves alone... We await undismayed the impending assault. Perhaps it will come next week. Perhaps it will never come. We must show ourselves equally capable of meeting a sudden violent shock, or what is perhaps a harder test, a prolonged vigil.”
Some time later, when Great Britain was being battered by enemy bombs day and night, several of its frightened leaders began plotting the evacuation of the island. Churchill answered, “Wars are not won by evacuation.”
This great leader made many inspiring statements, but he is probably best characterized by what some consider his most memorable words: “Never give in! Never give in! Never, never, never, never — in nothing great or small, large or petty, — never give in except to convictions of honor and good sense!” It was the unyielding determination of this man that gave him the courage to speak such daring words of motivation.
We read in Daniel 3 of how Daniel, and his friends Shadrach, Meshack, and Abednego were forged from similar iron, but remember that they were only youngsters when they became administrators in Babylon. They were hauled off from Israel during the captivity and trained by King Nebuchadnezzar to become the finest leaders in all the land. They were polished and professional, but one thing that the king could not affect was their hearts. As passionate followers of God, they became a living testimony to courage when they refused to bow to a false god and willfully accepted their fate of being thrown into the fiery furnace. Their courage in being able to handle whatever awaited them because of the provision of their unswerving trust in God led them into the fire, but God hedged His protection around them.
Why do you think God inspired Daniel to record this event as part of his prophecy? I’m sure it wasn’t just to amaze us, though it is certainly a fantastic story. So why did Daniel include it? I believe one undeniable reason is that God wants you and me to have a bedrock of genuine spiritual courage, a foundation to build on.
In 2 Chronicles 32:7-8 is recorded one of the greatest speeches given to an army. King Hezekiah of Judah is rallying his men to face Sennacherib, king of the invading Assyrians. Imagine Hezekiah on his horse at the gates of Jerusalem and shouting his oratory to a throng of soldiers hanging on his every word. Desperately seeking encouragement, they listen carefully to their leader’s words ring through the morning air. There’s no doubt his rousing speech was followed by loud “Huzzahs!” The king said, “Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or discouraged because of the king of Assyria and the vast army with him… With him is only the arm of flesh, but with us is the Lord our God to help us and to fight our battles.” (2 Chronicles 32:7-8).
This week, you may find that tough days could be around the corner for you, bringing a challenging situation to test your mettle. In that time you might feel totally abandoned, as if God has forgotten your name. Energy and confidence may seep out of you like lake waters through a broken dam.
What will happen? That depends on you. If you let Him, the Spirit of God will show you who you really are — a beloved member of his team. God’s presence and love will become very real to you. Those who never endure struggles learn little about courage, and often they quit in life because they think that wars are won by evacuation, which is when the fire consumes.
