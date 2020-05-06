I’ve never professed that I would consider myself as someone who knows a great deal about architecture, but I know a unique building when I see one.
When I go on vacation, or trips out of town, one of my favorite pastimes is keeping an eye out along the highways and looking for church buildings. The myriad ways in which a church facility is constructed intrigues me.
I consider myself extremely blessed to be able to serve with a church that has a unique and beautiful structure: The church is one of just a handful of hand-laid stonework churches that I have seen not just in our local area, but in most every place I’ve vacationed or traveled.
What is so attractive in my eyes about these churches is how the stonework has been laid out and stacked and arranged. It’s obvious that a bunch of rocks weren’t just slapped together, but there was intentional thought into how each stone was placed and how the stones interact and merge together to form the foundation and framework of the structure.
At the church where I serve, Minneapolis Christian Church, inside the stonework is an inscription on its flat cornerstone. The stone is set apart differently from every other, but in texture and color, and reads “Church of Christ, 1932,” a testimony to the work put into the building’s construction by its founders and a memorial of the year in which the church was completed and consecrated for God’s worship and kingdom.
For additional background on a cornerstone, I did a quick online search to find the following definition: “In relation to architecture, a cornerstone is traditionally the first stone laid for a structure, with all other stones laid in reference... cornerstones have been around for millennia, in some shape or form.”
The cornerstone is traditionally the FIRST stone laid for a structure. A cornerstone is representative of the initiation of a foundation on which a structure will stand and, ultimately, stand the test of time.
When it comes to our faith as believers, Jesus Christ is the foundation on which everything we stand for is built upon. The prophet Isaiah made reference of the One to come that would serve such a purpose, when he wrote in Isaiah 28:16, “So this is what the Sovereign Lord says: ‘See, I lay a stone in Zion, a tried stone, a precious cornerstone for a sure foundation; the one who relies on it will never be stricken with panic.’”
In every stone building, one stone is crucial. It is laid first, and it is to ensure that the building is square and stable. It is the rock upon which the weight of the entire structure rests. It is the cornerstone.
Scripture describes Jesus as the “Chief Cornerstone” of our faith. As the Chief Cornerstone, Jesus ensures the stability of the whole system of our salvation. Jesus was and is the only plan of salvation. Peter reminded the Sanhedrin of this, as we read in Acts 4:11, ”Let it be known to you all, and to all of the people of Israel, that by the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth, whom ‘you’ crucified, whom God raised from the dead, by Him this man stands here before you whole. This is the stone which was rejected by you builders, which has become the ‘Chief Cornerstone.’ Nor is there any salvation in any other, for there is no other name under the heaven given among men by which we must be saved.”
This week as we continue to face winds and storms that assail, cling to the cornerstone who is our foundation and has stood the test of all time.
