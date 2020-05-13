In the midst of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic that has gripped our world, there have been some who have asked where God is, or why He would allow for such illness. As the world appears to be flinging out of control toward collision with calamity, it is more important than ever to hold to the truth that God has a calm grip on the reins, that His designs will be completed and His purposes fulfilled. God is in control.
If this seems hard to grasp, maybe this illustration will help. Imagine two chess players, one a magnificent master, the other a simple amateur. The master has memorized hundreds of first moves, war plays, traps and closing moves. However, the rookie moves with wild abandon without a lot of skill. Both are free to move as they please, and yet the master is coolly in absolute control. He’s never upset or intimidated by the recklessness of his opponent, but uses every silly, careless move to accomplish his own desires. All along, the rookie learns the lesson of his life.
God is like that master chess player. As people live selfishly and determine to do certain things with their lives, He allows it. Sometimes those moves bring tragedy and pain and regret. The Master then makes His move. Working through the broken pieces, He lovingly offers to rebuild us to a more beautiful condition. He wins, but we do not lose in the process. Ultimately, when we yield to Him, we win with Him.
”As it is written: ‘For your sake we face death all day long; we are considered as sheep to be slaughtered.’ No, in all these things we are more than conquerors through him who loved us,” (Romans 8:36-37).
Even when ours might seem like hopeless days of doubt, uncertainty and breathless situations, we have the assurance that God reigns. That is to say, He holds to the reins and we can be confident in Him.
