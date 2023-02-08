“…at a time when our discourse has become so sharply polarized – at a time when we are far too eager to lay the blame for all that ails the world at the feet of those who think differently than we do – it’s important for us to pause for a moment and make sure that we are talking with each other in a way that heals, not a way that wounds.”
Do you know who uttered those words? It was President Barack Obama, when delivering a speech on Jan. 8, 2011, at the memorial service for those wounded and killed in shootings in Tuscon, Ariz.
What the President said then was true, and it still is this decade-plus later. Much has been written and reported by the national media over the past few years regarding the increasing coarseness in society, and awareness has been raised about the incivility of vulgar expressions, barnyard humor and pejorative terms. Yet, it seems the problem is not improving, but worsening in many circles. Crude, crass and vulgar speech is on the rise. Guilt is observed in every segment of society, whether star athletes, famous movie stars, TV talk show hosts, news commentators, politicians, and, sadly, sometimes among Christians.
Civility has to do with common courtesy and good manners. It is witnessed in words and deeds that reflect affability, amiability, geniality. The Bible is plain regarding the impropriety of rude and crude talk among God’s people. The apostle Paul outlined such behavior in his letter to the church at Ephesus when he wrote, ”But sexual immorality and all impurity or covetousness must not even be named among you, as is proper among saints. Let there be no filthiness nor foolish talk nor crude joking, which are out-of-place, but instead let there be thanksgiving,” (Eph. 5:4), and ”Let all bitterness and wrath and anger and clamor and slander be put away from you, along with all malice,” (Eph. 4:31).
Often problems and pressures can fuel our emotions and produce rude words and uncivil actions. Following the Tucson tragedy the President further advised, “But what we can’t do is use this tragedy as one more occasion to turn on one another. As we discuss these issues, let each of us do so with a good dose of humility. Rather than pointing fingers or assigning blame, let us use this occasion to expand our moral imaginations, to listen to each other more carefully, to sharpen our instincts for empathy, and remind ourselves of all the ways our hopes and dreams are bound together.” Can you imagine how great it would be if this could be practiced in our nation and world today?
But lack of civility is not just a political problem, or a national issue, but is something we must deal with in our homes, neighborhoods and churches. Husbands and wives need to show each other kindness, courtesy and respect.
The “love chapter,” 1 Corinthians 13, is brought up quite a bit during this time of year. In that chapter, Paul writes that “Love has good manners.” The next generation follows the lead of the previous one. Their respect, or lack of it, will often be a reflection of the degree of our civility in the home and in our lives.
The second great commandment teaches us “love your neighbor.” The golden rule states that we need to treat others the way that we want to be treated. Our social relationships need to be punctuated with politeness. As believers, our commonality in Christ ought to produce a different spirit than the world. Civility is seen in our humility, gentleness and meekness. Paul admonished that we should, “Be kind to one another.” Kindness breeds civility. Our actions, attitudes and words mirror the image and influence of Christ.
This week, as you assess how civil our world is in its current climate, let us begin the examination with ourselves. Look for ways to express empathy, communicate compassion, and demonstrate good manners.
