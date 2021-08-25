A woman complained to her father about how difficult her life had become.
“What can I do about it?” she asked. He said, “I will tell you, but first I need to show you something.”
He took her into the kitchen and set three pots of water to boiling. He put carrots in the first pan, eggs in the second, and tea bags in the third.
After the water had boiled for awhile, he asked his daughter to examine the contents of each pot. He had her cut the carrots, peel the egg, taste the tea.
She asked her father what this meant. He said, “Each of these teach something about facing adversity. The carrot went into the boiling water hard but came out soft and weak. The egg went in fragile but came out hardened. The tea turned the water into something better.”
He then asked his daughter, “When you find yourself in hot water, which will you be? Will it make you weak? Will it make you hardened? Or will you turn adversity into triumph?”
Character is certainly one of the most important virtues in our daily lives. It is how we are known. God formed our hearts, but our character is formed by our families, our friends and those around us.
How a Christian deals with the circumstances of their life speaks of their character. Anyone can say they have integrity, but action is the true indicator. Your character determines who you are. Crisis doesn’t necessarily make character, but it does reveal it. Adversity in our lives is a crossroads where a person chooses one path – character or compromise.
Jesus was the ultimate example of character. Every time we choose character, we grow more into the image of Christ.
James wrote, ”Consider it a sheer gift, friends, when test and challenges come at you from all sides. You know that under pressure, your faith-life is forced into the open and show its true colors.” (James 1:2-3 The Message)
This week, take stock of how you deal with circumstances in your life. Are you compromising in areas of importance, softening like a carrot or hardening like an egg, or are you turning what is around you into something better?
