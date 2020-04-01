The story is told of a little boy who went with his mother to a large toy store. A big sign that hung in plain sight read: “Children are not allowed to play with the toys or on the toys.” Ignoring the sign, the boy jumped up on a rocking horse and started riding tho his heart’s content. His mom said, “Come on, son, you’ve got to climb down from the horse.” The boy pushed her away despite her scolding. She tugged at him, but he held on to the horse for dear life.
A clerk soon approached the mother and boy and said, “Sorry, but the sign says, ‘No children on the toys.’ But if your mother wants to buy it...” The boy ignored the man as much as the sign, so the clerk called for the manager. He tried to lift the boy down, but the child’s grip was firmer than ever.
The manager said, “Son, if everybody came and played on the toys like you, the toys would soon be broken down, and we could not sell them. Now it’s time to get off the horse.” But still the child wouldn’t budge.
Finally, a rough-spoken, rugged-looking man who had been watching the whole episode strolled over casually and said, “Let me talk to him.” He bent over and gently whispered something in the boy’s ear. Immediately the child climbed off the toy horse and said, “Okay, Mama, it’s time to go home.”
Surprised by the man’s effectiveness, the mother asked her son, “What did the man say to you?”
The boy answered, “He told me to get down off the horse or he’d break every bone in my body.”
Strange methodology, I realize, but it worked.
It reminds me of something one of my college professors said: “People don’t always heed warnings, but they sure understand consequences.”
This statement rings all too true in our current world setting. Many warnings have been issued regarding keeping our distance from one another and practicing good hygiene. The little boy in the story understood about consequences. Since he didn’t care much for broken bones, he cleared out. Unfortunately, tough talk and hard circumstances are the only logic some folks listen to.
When I think of this type of way to invoke change, I consider the major and minor prophets of the Old Testament. In the midst of captivity, rebuilding and judgment, God was changing the face and soul of a nation. As a people, Israel had grown fat and complacent, and drastic change was needed.
Change is quite a word. Basically it means “to turn one thing into another.” Sometimes it happens in a flash, other times it may require a gradual, painful chiseling away of tiny unwanted pieces. The flash method is popular with most humans but is usually less effective. The chisel technique can be difficult and, to be honest, can be dreadful, but it has highly profitable long-term results.
The prophet Ezekiel rocked a nation stuck in neutral by pleading with them to change. He talked of God’s demand for “a new heart and a new spirit,” and his words also ring out to sluggish believers today.
May I briefly offer three brief sub-truths about change?
First, change is life. Every time I return to my college stomping grounds in Chapel Hill, there are marked changes. Businesses on Franklin Street are gone that were once bustling enterprises. New structures have been erected on what were once empty lots. Even the former campus house in which I lived, though still standing, has been radically renovated by new owners and looks completely different from what I recall. ”Old things are passed away; behold all things are become new,” (2 Corinthians 5:17 KJV). Those changes first startled me and made me feel old. Don’t laugh. It will happen to you one day.
Second, change is necessary. There are many who don’t know why we fight change, but I think I may have an insight: We fight change because we like being comfortable. Change stirs things up, which is often what made Jesus unpopular with the crowds. His counter-cultural ideas turned the world upside down, often throwing curveballs when the world thought they had Him figured out.
Jesus was, and still is, in the business of changing lives, and He uses that change to unsettle us from mediocrity and make us better servants.
Finally, change requires right timing. When Saul was transformed into the apostle Paul, it was because he was ripe for change. You can’t rush God’s timepiece. If you try to change before your time, you will be no different. It must be God who changes you. Sure, we can argue, try to rush Him, and complain, but it doesn’t help. If you truly are interested in changing this topsy-turvy world, you must let God change you first. It can be either interesting, or it can be a tug-of-war.
Instead of a flash to see change individually and collectively, I believe I’d expect a chisel. Hopefully if all goes well, nobody will want to break any bones in our body. Stay safe, stay healthy, and God bless you.
