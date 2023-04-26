Happy birthday to... the cell phone!
Yes, it’s true. The cell phone, which I only learned recently is just slightly older than myself, celebrated a milestone birthday this month.
It might be hard to imagine a world without cell phones, but there was most definitely a time when they remained the stuff of science fiction. That is, until 50 years ago: April 1973, to be more exact. April 3 marked a half century of cell phones, albeit it did take a few years for the technology powering Motorola engineer Martin Cooper’s DynaTAC cell phone to take root and eventually become a ubiquitous part of our lives.
Affectionately dubbed “the Brick” at the time, the DynaTAC—short for “Dynamic Total Area Coverage”—contained 30 circuit boards, stood nine inches tall, and weighed 2.5 pounds. As Smithsonian Magazine noted in its own retrospective on the device, the first truly mobile phone took approximately 10 hours to fully charge. Even then, conversations were capped at around 35 minutes before the Brick needed to refuel.
Another 10 years would pass before Motorola released a commercial cell phone, and even then the cost was astronomical at $3,500 (the equivalent of more than 10,000 in today’s money). Now, 40 years after the phone went commercial, there are now more phones than humans, and it is estimated that 18 billion devices will be in service by the year 2025.
After 50 years and now billions of phone calls, I still believe it is hard to beat what is believed to be the original cell phone conversation from Cooper himself in 1973. As Smithsonian Magazine recounted in its retrospective of the journey of the invention, the engineer and inventor allegedly called up the lead cell phone engineer at Motorola’s rival, AT&T. Cooper said, “I’m calling you from a cell phone. But a real cell phone! Personal, hand-held, portable cell phone.” His competitor’s reported response? Stunned silence, along with allegations that the phone call never took place.
The milestone anniversary of the cell phone is a reminder to us of the tremendous communication opportunities now available to us. If we need to find directions virtually anywhere, we need do little more than open a maps application on our cell phone. Today we check sports scores, organize and carry out our banking, get informed of weather warnings that are imminent and read the latest breaking news, all with the device we hold in one hand. This technological marvel gives us instantaneous access to people all over the world, all for a monthly fee.
This month of April also marked another milestone, the 1,990th anniversary of our unfailing connection to God through the sacrifice of Jesus Christ on the cross. God’s Word confirms to us that we have instant communication to confidently speak directly to God through our risen Lord. The Hebrew writer shares that ”Therefore, since we have a great high priest who has ascended into heaven, Jesus the Son of God, let us hold firmly to the faith we profess. For we do not have a high priest who is unable to empathize with our weaknesses, but we have one who has been tempted in every way, just as we are—yet he did not sin. Let us then approach God’s throne of grace with confidence, so that we may receive mercy and find grace to help us in our time of need.” (Heb. 4:14-16), with the Hebrew writer also reminding readers of the added benefit of it being a lifetime prepaid plan (9:11-27).
This week, be thankful for the constant and lifelong connection that we as believers have to the Father through Jesus. Thankfully, it doesn’t take a “brick” to reach out and make contact!
