Last weekend, the local church where I minister hosted a monthly singing of our brotherhood of churches. Often a part of the service involves congregational singing of many of the most well-known and well-loved hymns.
I recently read the tale of the origin of one of the most famous and loved hymns, and of how it was written in less than 30 minutes in a drug store.
In 1868, a pharmacist named Sanford Fillmore Bennett, 31, was filling prescriptions and handling sales at his business in Elkhorn, Wisc. His friend Joseph Webster entered the store. Joseph was a local musician, vocalist, violinist and amateur composer who suffered from periods of depression. The two men had occasionally collaborated on hymns and songs, Sanford writing the words and Joseph the music.
On this particular day, Joseph was unusually blue and his face was long. Looking up, Sanford asked, “What is the matter?”
“It’s no matter,” Joseph replied, “it will be alright by and by.”
An idea for a hymn hit Sanford like a flash of sunlight. Sitting at his desk, he began writing as fast as he could. The words came almost instantly. A pair of customers entered the drug store, but nobody attempted to assist them. Sanford was too absorbed in his poem, so the sallied over to the stove and visited with Joseph. Finally, Sanford rose and joined them, handing a sheet of paper to his friend.
“Here is your prescription, Joe,” he said. “I hope it works.” Webster read the words aloud:
There’s a land that is fairer than day,
And by faith we can see it afar;
For the Father waits over the way,
To prepare us a dwelling place there.
In the sweet by and by,
We shall meet on that beautiful shore.
In the sweet by and by,
We shall meet on that beautiful shore.
Instantly a tune suggested itself, and Joseph jotted down some notes. Picking up his fiddle, he played his melody over a time or two, then said to the others, “We four make a good male quartet. Let’s try the new song and see how it sounds.”
As “Sweet By and By” was being sung for the first time, another customer, R. R. Crosby, entered the store. “Gentlemen,” he said, “I never heard that song before, but it is immortal.”
“Sweet By and By” reminds us of the promise that awaits believers beyond this life. Jesus reiterated this truth in His ministry on earth when He said, ”In my Father’s house are many mansions; if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you,” (John 14:2).
This week, remember the promise of what awaits in the Sweet By and By, and live each day in anticipation of that “land that is fairer than day.”
