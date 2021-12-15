At some point in almost every journalist’s career, they will be guilty of what’s known in the business as “burying the lede.” The idea is that the most important portion of a story isn’t mentioned within the first couple of sentences, but instead is “buried” somewhere deep within the middle of the story with more ancillary details.
One newspaper editor I read about this week made this common mistake regarding an uncommon feat.
On Dec. 17, 1903, Orville and Wilbur Wright succeeded in making their first flight of an airplane at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina. On their fifth attempt, the plane under the control of Orville embarked on a 12-second flight.
Wilbur rushed to the local telegraph office and sent the following message to their home in Ohio: “We have flown for 12 seconds. We will be home for Christmas.”
Upon receiving the telegram, Orville and Wilbur’s sister, Katherine, went to the local newspaper office, told the editor of her brothers’ new flying machine, and informed him that they would be home for Christmas if he would like to set up an interview.
The editor responded that doing an interview was nice, and he would be sure to put something in the paper regarding the boys.
On Dec. 19, the local paper ran the following headline on the sixth page of the paper: “Wright Brothers Home for Christmas.”
Talk about a significant burying of the lede. The most important story of the year—man’s first flight, an event that would go on to revolutionize the way that man travels around the world—and the editor missed it!
During this time of year, I wonder if the same could be said about us when it comes to Christmas. Just take a look around at all the signs of the holiday season:
- The trees are decorated
- The music is festive
- The season is right—it’s Christmas—and there are less than 10 shopping days left!
In all our rushing around, gift buying, and all the things we have to do during this season, have we missed the idea that Jesus has come to earth?
We’re reminded by the apostle John of the purpose of Jesus when he wrote, ”In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. He was with God in the beginning. Through him all things were made; without him nothing was made that has been made. In him was life, and that life was the light of all mankind. The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it...The Word became flesh and made his dwelling among us. We have seen his glory, the glory of the one and only Son, who came from the Father, full of grace and truth,” (John 1:1-5, 14 NIV).
As Christmas approaches, please don’t bury the lede. Take the time this week to focus on the reason why we celebrate this special season of the year.
