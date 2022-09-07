In his book entitled “The Practice,” author Seth Godin shares the following thought:
“An inch is always an inch long. It’s an absolute, easy to measure. That’s why we use it.
It’s tempting to want our feelings to be absolute: provable and fungible and tangible. But confidence varies from person to person and from day to day. Confidence is a feeling, and feelings are difficult to measure and control. Reassurance is futile because it seeks to shore up a feeling, and in any given moment, it might or might not do the job. We don’t have to be victim to our feelings. They don’t have to arrive or leave of their own accord. We can choose to take actions that will generate the feelings we need.”
Godin is talking here about self-confidence, but think of how his words might also apply to living out one’s faith. In the book of James, we read that faith without works is dead (James 2:26). Faith and works walk together, but which comes first? Do we work our way into stronger faith, or do we faith our way into better works?
I would say that an argument can be made either way. Our good works are often an overflow of the faith upon which we’ve built our lives and they’re a natural expression of what we say we believe. But when you feel your faith is faltering, how do you shore it up? By putting your hand to the plow. By taking the action you need to take.
E. Stanley Jones (among others) has been quoted as saying, “It is easier to act your way into right thinking than to think your way into right acting.”
I have shared an illustration in sermons that I heard many years ago about a Scotsman who rowed people across a river. On one oar he had carved the word “faith” and on the other oar he had carved the word “works.” One day as he was rowing, one of the passengers noticed the carvings and asked him about them. The Scotsman did not reply but pulled in the oar marked “works” and started to row with only one oar. The boat went round in circles. He then pulled in the oar marked ‘faith’ and started to row only with the ‘works’ oar. The boat again went round in circles, but this time in the opposite direction. He then rowed with both oars and reached the other bank safely. Before his passenger got off the boat he said, “A Christian must row his life using both oars, faith and works. Only then will he reach heaven’s shore.”
There is an unbreakable connection between faith and works. Sometimes the good work is itself an act of faith, becoming evidence of that which is not seen. This week, let’s make a conscious effort to keep our hands on both oars, “rowing” our faith as evidenced in the way we live and treat others.
