At home, I have two cats that are completely spoiled. One, a male named Max, has never met a piece of food or table scrap that he didn’t like. My female cat named Patches however, is a bit more finicky and has less of a cast-iron stomach than her brother, so I was recently tasked to find her some sort of a daily edible probiotic.
I found a medication in pill form and tried to feed it to Patches, but to no avail. No matter how much I tried to help her to take it, she just wouldn’t ingest it and would spit it out. The pill was bitter, and she wanted nothing to do with it.
Eventually, I managed to get her to eat the small pill by including it as part of some wet cat food she enjoyed which is specially designed for cats with unsettled digestive systems, “hiding,” in effect, the bitter taste of the pill alone with more palatable cuisine that she would eat. Max would often look dejected, and even a bit jealous, as he did not get to enjoy the wet food as one who receives dry cat food, but eventually I was able to find a different probiotic that was more of a “treat” that both my finicky female feline and her brother could enjoy for better health.
Max didn’t understand the bitter pill that Patches had to swallow to help her, and I got to thinking about how it is similar with our lives. When faced with something unpleasant, we usually do everything we can to avoid it, don’t we? We’d surely spit it out if we could. Even when we know something is good for us, that we need it, we often resist. Think about all those dental check-ups, spring cleanings, or studying for important exams that we SO look forward to, for example. Or how about confronting that guy at work, asking for forgiveness, or forgiving?
Sometimes we just don’t understand; we don’t really know what we need. God does know, though, and sometimes it’s a bitter pill. Sometimes it’s graciously wrapped with comfort, peace, and even blessings, but at times it’s just raw suffering. Always, however, He is there to minister to us. He loves His children.
Sometimes when we see others’ blessings and we wonder why we can’t have some, too, but we don’t always see the struggles others face. Maybe that free trip to Hawaii is just the blessing that person needs to temper a hidden grief. Maybe that raise is just what that co-worker needs to help him through his son’s drug-rehab expenses. Maybe a woman’s sudden healing is just what she needs to face the betrayal she will soon discover. Only God knows the troubles we each face, the burdens we carry and what lies ahead, and only God knows exactly what we need.
Obviously, not every blessing is to cover pain. God is generous and loves His children. Jesus Himself stated, “If you, then, though you are evil, know how to give good gifts to your children, how much more will your Father in heaven give good gifts to those who ask him!” (Matthew 7:11)
Personally, I’m glad that God knows the hearts and ways of man, and that He treats us all as individuals, that He sees our deepest needs and He provides. He doesn’t always cover over the bitter things in life, but His grace is always sufficient. He always offers hope and unconditional love.
This week, let’s attempt to be thankful in everything, knowing God is in control. Let’s appreciate His absolute goodness and understanding, and face our struggles with confidence that God has a purpose and rejoice in others’ blessings as well as our own. His blessings aren’t equal, but when we really step back and take a good look, they’re always abundant.
