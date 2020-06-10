Although I have been editor at The Avery Journal-Times for almost five years (time flies when you’re having fun...), writing and covering sports is, and will probably always be, in my blood.
The past few months, I must admit that I have missed those early spring high school baseball games, the ones where you never know if the temperature is going to be sunny and a balmy 65 degrees, or an overcast, breezy and uncomfortable 40 degrees.
I’ve also missed the occasional trips to the Little League field to take photos of youngsters just learning the game of baseball, hitting the ball off a tee followed by the frenzy of a herd of 15 kids all running to the ball at the same spot on the ground at the same time.
There’s also another element to sporting events that has been missing, whether it’s watching games featuring players that are four years old or if they’re 40, and that’s the crowd. The audience and fans are an integral part of the atmosphere of any sport.
Watching live sports return on TV without fans thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic seems a bit like wearing just one shoe... it just doesn’t feel the same. Hopefully one day soon we’ll see a sense of sports normalcy return to our turbulent world.
I got to thinking this week about the last football game I watched in person back in December in Surry County, as East Surry and Mitchell high schools played for a berth in the state 1AA championship, mere months before the world went a bit sideways. The game was a great clash between talented teams, and the stands were absolutely packed with fans and supporters.
In my experience, I’ve found that at any sporting event you’ll find two types of spectators in the stands. One is there to support the team — to cheer them on when they’re playing well and when they’re playing not so well. Win or lose, they wear the colors, they wave the banner, they remain loyal, an apt description of what I witnessed at that aforementioned high school football game.
In contrast, there are always some who aren’t there to support the team, but to be entertained by the team. When their side wins, they’ll gladly take the credit — as if they played a part. However, when their side loses, they’re quick to boo and belittle their own players — as if they themselves could have done better.
My theory is that one’s attitude in the stands pretty much reflects one’s attitude in life.
You’re either loyal to those around you, rain or shine, offering support and encouragement through wins and losses... or you’re like the fair-weather fan waiting to pounce on someone’s mistake.
Think of how this attitude applies to your work, your church, even your relationships with your closest friends and family.
No doubt, the people in your life already hear enough booing as it is. A sincere show of support on your part, a word of encouragement during a difficult time, has the power to inspire.
Fair-weather fans are a dime a dozen. Who needs another? All-weather friends, on the other hand, are one in a million. Could this be you?
There are people in your life who need (and deserve) your all-weather loyalty, win or lose. This week, consider how you could cheer them on.
”A friend loves at all times, and a brother is born for adversity.” (Proverbs 17:17).
