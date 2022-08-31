A couple of weeks back, I celebrated another birthday. Upon celebrating another trip around the sun, I think of how mornings these days are a bit different than when I was a younger lad.
These days, each morning I wake up and start the process of stretching out the stiff muscles and tendons to the rhythm of bones and joints cracking as they reset for another day of activity. As I make my way to the mirror in my bathroom, I discover a little more grey hair, another reminder that I’m getting older.
As many have attested (especially in the times when I’ve audibly complained about getting older), the aging process isn’t for the faint of heart as we reflect upon all the things we used to do that required agility, strength and flexibility that abound with a younger body.
One of the venerable sages of the game of baseball, the great pitcher Satchel Paige, once said, “How old would you be if you didn’t know how old you were?” An honest answer to that question depends on an honest admission of one’s attitude. It has nothing to do with one’s age.
As the years pass by, I’m more convinced that our major battle in life is not with the aging process, but with choosing the right attitude and character to glorify God. Rather than focus on aches and pains, bitterness and apathy, regrets and loss, we can choose each morning to develop an attitude of thanksgiving and grace, we can first find something in which to render praise.
God’s desire for us is to mature as wise and committed leaders to help transform a broken world with the spiritual gifts, talents and experience He has given us. No matter how old we are, our goal is to become more like Christ.
In one of his writings, author and minister Chuck Swindoll offers three things we can focus upon when it comes to aging:
First, we should
- What is it down inside you that is stunting your spiritual growth? When you probe around and find something you are hanging onto too tightly, deliberately let go.
- Secondly, we should look around…and respond. Don’t wait for someone else. Act on your own, spontaneously. Is there a need you can help meet? Risk responding.
- Thirdly, we should look up...and rejoice. You are the recipient of God’s riches, so enjoy them. Realize anew all He has done for you, then rejoice in the pleasure of getting involved with others, and stay involved! You will never regret it. Furthermore, it will help you grow up as you find yourself growing old. And the more involved you remain, the less concern you will have for how old you are.
By the way, how old would you be if you didn’t know how old you were?
