As I write this week’s Timely Truth, I realized something consequential... at least to myself. This week’s column (and newspaper publication date for The Avery Journal-Times) coincides with my birthday of August 12. I’m reminded with each birthday, not to mention recently with the passing of each week or month, how things can dramatically change personally and in the world around us.
I read a funny anecdote about aging that I feel many of us, especially those of us who are getting a little “longer in the tooth” can identify with, entitled “Top 10 signs you’re getting older.” I beg your indulgence as I share them here:
No. 10. 6 a.m. is when you get up, not when you go to bed.
No. 9. You go from 130 days of vacation to 14.
No. 8. You watch the Weather Channel.
No. 7. You hear your favorite song in an elevator.
No. 6. Eating a basket of chicken wings at 3 a.m. upsets, rather than settles, your stomach.
No. 5. You take naps.
No. 4. Your dog now eats dog food, not fast food leftovers.
No. 3. Dinner and a movie is the whole date instead of just the beginning of one.
No. 2. Ninety percent of the time you spend in front of the computer is for real work.
No. 1. You don’t know what time the late night drive-thru closes anymore.
I was reminded of my age a few weeks ago, when I read the news that NBA basketball player Vince Carter had made the decision to retire at the tender age of 43, following a 22-year career in the league. Carter and I were actually college classmates at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, and he was the final player coached by the late legendary Tar Heels head basketball coach Dean Smith to play in the highest pro hoops league, the last of 55 such players.
Carter entered the pros in 1998 with Toronto and was named Rookie of the Year. As a standout player, his athleticism and slam dunk ability lent comparisons to another Tar Heel standout: Michael Jordan.
An accomplished player in his own right, Carter demonstrated longevity rarely seen in the game of basketball, being the first player in league history to play in four different decades. Carter put on jerseys during his career for Toronto, the New Jersey Nets, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings and, finally, the Atlanta Hawks.
Even as the COVID-19 pandemic helped to effectively put a cap on his career in March, Carter shared that he was at peace that he ended his career with a made basket in what he presumed at the time may very well to be his final appearance in a league game.
“Making my last shot helped the situation. I think if I didn’t make my last shot, it’d have been a little different. It’d have felt a little different. I’d have been itching to at least get back and just play one minute and just make one shot. I don’t care what it would be: free throw, layup, I don’t care,” Carter said. “As a player playing your last game — whether you know it or not — you always want to say, ‘Well, at least I made the last shot of my career.’ And I can actually say that, so I’m happy.”
Even at the age of 43, I’m pretty sure that Carter could still wipe the floor with the majority of talented basketball players half his age. His longevity is a reminder that despite the fact that we grow older, we don’t have to let the number of our age define us and our capabilities.
You might think you’re too old to accomplish something, but you’re not. You might think the best days are behind you, but they’re not. You might think the future is limited, but it’s not. God still has plans for you, and He’s not finished with you yet. Not by a long shot.
I was recently reading in Joshua and a verse stood out to me. Caleb, speaking to Joshua, says, ”Here I am today, eighty-five years old! I am still as strong as the day Moses sent me out; I’m just as vigorous to go out to battle now as I was then,” (Joshua 14:11).
If I have another 46 years on this planet, I want to be able to speak these words with Caleb. I want to be as strong then as I am now, as eager to enter the battle then as I am today.
If Vince Carter could keep getting knocked down and beaten around on the basketball court in his 40s, you and I can stay on the battlefield a little longer. The options are limited only for those who take refuge in the sidelines. Those who stay in the game will always have more than enough to keep them busy.
