Several years back, author Charles Swindoll told the story of a fascinating scene that plays out in a Southern city.
The setting is the lobby of the Peabody Hotel in Orlando, Fla. The theme song is John Philip Sousa’s “Stars and Stripes Forever.” The stage is a strip of red carpeting across the main floor, and the performers are a flock of web-footed, high-stepping, orange-billed ducks.
How do you get a flock of ducks to step in time across a hotel lobby? Twice a day, no less?
The answer is waiting backstage — food. Those ducks don’t care about performing. They aren’t concentrating on their waddling or on the red carpet or even on the applause. Their minds are on what’s behind the curtain. They know waddling across the floor of the lobby is the only way that they’re going to get fed, so they’re willing to waddle. But waddling to applause isn’t really where their hearts are.
There’s an analogy to be had between those marching ducks and those today needing to get a big job done.
In our society and nation today, no bigger task is evident that attempting to return to a semblance of “normal” in the midst of the Covid-19 crisis. As I have spent time in study and prayer over our world and current situation and for those in authority, I’ve come to realize that to achieve a great accomplishment, like coming out on the other side of such a difficult obstacle as what we are facing locally, nationally and worldwide, there are four qualities that have to be present.
First, no matter how big or small the task, there must be active participants. When dealing with a monumental obstacle, the time is not right to decide to go solo and be The Lone Ranger. That’s why social distancing is not successful if only a couple of people are doing it. It takes many active folks working in tandem for mitigating tactics to succeed.
Second, there needs to be clear objectives. Ask any military advisor planning for a battle or defense, and they will tell you that a clear mission objective is the most important ingredient to a successful strategy.
Without the red carpet, the ducks at the Peabody wouldn’t know where to waddle. Without guidance, they’d be swimming in the lobby fountain or quacking around in the lobby with a lack of direction. The carpet provides the guidance for the ducks to march in a straight line right across the floor and behind that curtain to the prize awaiting them — dinner. Like the ducks, we have to know where we’re going to get a job done.
Third, there has to be some strong enthusiasm. Seeing how folks have made the most of a difficult situation around the world is inspiring. The enthusiastic singing from balconies, the jovial home videos shared of families making the best of things and demonstrating a strong connection with themselves and humankind provides solace, hope and levity in these trying times. Enthusiasm is the fuel that gets the ducks to waddling, the fun in their job.
Finally, There needs to be promise of a reward. The ducks had lots of incentive for carrying out its task, hungry bellies and the aroma of food. Tangible rewards, light at the end of a tunnel, they keep their bills headed backstage. For the ducks, apart from the food, was something else that was vital... a person who loved ducks, an individual who had thought the program through, organized the details and set up the stage.
Daily news conferences by task forces serve not only an updating role, but to help those watching to keep their eyes on the ultimate accomplishment of overcoming the current emergency, or as I’ve heard it referred, the reward of “getting to the other side” of what we’re going through together.
Some of the most amazing goals in God’s Word were accomplished by looking forward to that other side by inspired individuals. The Exodus wasn’t coordinated by a committee; God set Moses apart to lead the project. God didn’t build a wall around Jerusalem by taking a vote; instead, he charged Nehemiah with the task to get the job done.
This week, I pray that as we continue to look forward together through the times we are enduring, we take heart in knowing that God has not left His throne, He still is accomplishing great things, and He remains in control.
Stay safe and healthy, and let’s keep waddling together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.