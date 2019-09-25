Editor’s Note: In order to ensure that your calendar entries are published, please submit information to carl.blankenship@averyjournal.com at least two weeks prior to the date of the event.
Sept. 28
God’s House of Worship Spaghetti and Lasagna Benefit Dinner
God’s House of Worship in Banner Elk will have a benefit spaghetti and lasagna dinner and singing on Sept. 28. Dinner will begin at 4 p.m. with singing to follow at 7 p.m. Singers will be Mercy’s River, Frances Turbyfill and Debbie Isaacs. All proceeds will go to Kathy Shook’s funeral expenses. Everyone is invited to attend.
Former Sloop Hospital Employees Reunion
Once again the Tutor Vance Meeting House in Crossnore will be the location for this year’s annual Garrett/Sloop Hospital Employees Reunion. Brenda Hodges has been working hard on getting things ready for the big event. The cost will be $10 per person to cover the food. Just as in years past, there will be a dessert contest, and all are invited to make their best pies, cakes or something sweet, with a prize for best dessert. To RSVP or for more information, see “Former Sloop Hospital Employees” on Facebook or call Hodges at (828) 766-8675 or (828) 766-0719.
Viking Classic Tournament of Bands
The 13th Annual “Viking Classic Tournament of Bands” will be Saturday, Sept. 28, at Avery County High School’s MacDonald Stadium. This marching band contest features marching bands in our district. Bands scheduled to appear include Foard High School, Asheville High School, Lake Norman, Ashe County, Watauga, Surry Central, West Wilkes and Freedom. The Avery High School Band will also perform its show after the other bands have competed. The contest starts at 3 p.m. and admission is $7. The community is invited to attend.
Third Annual Avery Baptist Youth Challenge Day
Avery Baptist Youth Challenge Day will take place at Historic Cranberry High School at the corner of Hwy. 194 and U.S. 19E. Church volunteers are needed to run games, keep score and at least one youth leader is needed for each group. The day consists of preaching services and games in the morning and afternoon. Lunch will be provided, as well as an afternoon snack. Registration the day of will run from 8 to 8:45 a.m. on Sept. 28, with the event running from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Avery High School Varsity Boys Basketball Car Wash Fundraiser
The Avery High School Boys Varsity Basketball program will be holding a car wash at Carquest in Newland from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 28. Car washes will be available on a donation basis, and proceeds will help provide money for a number of needed items and projects associated with the program.
RAM Hunger Walk
Reaching Avery Ministry will be hosting its annual Hunger Walk from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Newland Riverwalk. The day will include games, face painting, Funtime Inflatables, music, refreshments, a bake sale and more. For more information, call (828) 733-5095.
Oct. 2 to 4
Fall Revival at Valley Haven Baptist Church
The church will host its revival at its Beech Mountain Parkway location each night beginning at 7 p.m.
Oct. 5
Town of Newland Fall Harvest Festival on the Riverwalk
The Town of Newland is sponsoring a Fall Harvest Festival on the Riverwalk from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5. Events will include a pumpkin carving contest, pie eating contest, music, dancing, and concerts. Entertainment scheduled to appear include Avery County Cloggers, Ransomed by Grace, “Elvis,” Jason Burleson of the bluegrass group Blue Highway, Above Ground, and The Johnson Brothers. Also on hand will be food vendors, hayrides, carnival games, cornhole, craft vendors, bouncy house, face painting, cake walk and more. For more information, call (828) 733-2023.
FFA Fundraiser
Avery County High School’s FFA will hold a Fundraising BBQ at Newland First Baptist church from 4 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 5. A $10 donation includes a full meal. There will also be a drawing for a chainsaw.
Oct. 6
PAIL Walk to Remember
The Pregnancy and Infant Loss group of Blue Ridge Partnership for Children will hold Walk to Remember at Spruce Pine First Baptist Church beginning at 3 p.m. on Oct. 6. All families who have experienced the loss of a baby are welcome, if you have questions please call Carrie Hall at (828) 733-2899 or admin@brpartnershipforchildren.org.
Oct. 15
Avery Chamber Networking Breakfast
The Avery County Chamber of Commerce will be holding a networking breakfast from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 15 at Life Care Center of Banner Elk featuring a guest speaker from High Country Breast Cancer Foundation.
Oct. 19
Newland VFD Drawing
Newland Volunteer Fire Department will hold a drawing for a UTV. The department is giving away a 2019 Kawasaki Teryx 2 Camouflage UTV with a snowblade. There are 500 tickets available. Call Ken Sherrod at (843) 986-7626 or any department member for more information.
Oct. 19 and 20
42nd Annual Banner Elk Woolly Worm Festival
Banner Elk Kiwanis and Avery County Chamber of Commerce will present the 42nd annual Banner Elk Woolly Worm Festival from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20, at the courtyard at the Historic Banner Elk School in downtown Banner Elk. Admission is $6 for adults, $4 for children 6 to 12 years old, and free for children five years and younger, and the event features food, vendors, woolly worm races and more. The champion woolly worm on Saturday receives a $1,000 grand prize and the honor of predicting High Country weather for the coming winner, and the Sunday grand champion receives a $500 prize. For more information, click to www.woollyworm.com or call (828) 898-5605.
Oct. 31
Healthy Halloween
Blue Ridge Partnership for Children’s annual Healthy Halloween will return to the Rock Gym in Newland from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 31. It will feature vendors, healthy snacks and activities for kids.
Newland Trunk-or-Treat Car Show
A Trunk-or-Treat Car Show will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. For more information, call Claude Buchanan at (828) 733-3558.
Through Nov. 1
Flowers for Friends
Don’t throw away your summer flowers. Give them to Flowers for Friends. In 1996 Elk River resident Brent Atwater was visiting a friend in a nursing home. That visit inspired her to start Flowers for Friends. We deliver to regional and children’s hospitals, retirement communities, health care facilities, shut-ins and other individuals (ex. Meals on Wheels) who need their day brightened. For years Atwater watched gorgeous summer plants discarded at season’s end and wondered how they could be repurposed to bring joy to others. While working at full capacity and delivering hundreds of plants last year, Flowers for Friends still wanted to reach more folks, so Caleb Culverhouse, owner of Paramount Home Watch Services, connected us with Lees McRae’s men’s lacrosse head coach Bradley Dunn. For more information on how to donate or receive plants or to volunteer, call (828) 898-5557 or email brent@brentatwater.com or dunnb@lmc.edu.
Continuing Events
Avery County Farmers Market
Avery County Farmers Market is open for the season each Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Historic Banner Elk School. For more information contact Bill Hoffman at (828) 733-8270.
Celebrate Recovery
Each Sunday at 6 p.m., Heaton Christian Church, located at 221 Curtis Creek Road, offers help for anyone struggling with addictions (drugs, alcohol, gambling, etc.), or other undesirable habits or compulsions, to overcome their battles and find their relationship with Jesus Christ. No one will be judged. This is a ministry of loving, caring people, some who have experienced the same struggles. Family and friends of those needing help are encouraged to participate and support their efforts. For more information, call Butch or Courtney at (828) 528-5476.
Avery TableTop Gamers
Avery Tabletop Gamers will resume meetings from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays at the Avery County Morrison Library in the Guy-Braswell Annex in Newland. Meetings are free and open to the public age 13 and older, but will accept donations to help cover costs. Meetings include open gaming, ranging from light party games to heavy strategy games. Attendees can bring any game they would like to play, but this is not required, as many options from our collection will be available each meeting. Attendees do not have to have experience with the games, but organizers ask that all come with a good attitude and willingness to learn. The group will provide water and light snacks, but attendees can bring their own if there is something they prefer. No alcohol, smoking or illegal substances are permitted at the meetings, and disruptive or disrespectful behavior will not be tolerated. For more information, call Joey at (828) 260-3834 or Nichole at (828) 387-0276, or email nichole1988@gmail.com.
High Country Gastric Support Group
High Country Gastric Support Group meets at 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at Cannon Memorial Hospital. For more information, call (828) 387-1667.
Banner Elk Book Exchange
The Banner Elk Book Exchange is a community-based, volunteer-run book exchange for Banner Elk and Avery County, operating on a “bring a book, take a book” policy. The exchange is located in the Cultural Arts Center at the Historic Banner Elk School and is open. Operating hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday. For more information, click to www.bannerelkbookexchange.com.
Left Behind in the High Country
If you are a victim of the loss of a loved one due to suicide, a newly formed support group has formed in the High Country to provide a safe place for grieving the loss of a loved one, compassionate support, sharing and companionship. The support group meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month at the Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville. New attendees interested in attending should call Sandra at (828) 467-5379.
Riverwalk Quilt Guild
The Riverwalk Quilt Guild meets at 6 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month. For more information, call BJ Mickel-Close at (828) 260-3204.
Clogging classes at Historic Cranberry High School
Clogging classes are being offered at the Historic Cranberry School. Intermediate class will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, with beginner classes beginning at 6 p.m. on Thursdays. For more information, call Chrissy Kasper at (828) 528-2655.
Avery County Amateur Radio Club
The Avery County Amateur Radio Club holds meetings on the last Thursday of each month beginning at 7 p.m. at the Village of Sugar Mountain Town Hall. Anyone interested in amateur radio is welcome to attend. For more information, email Jonathan Sheppard at kmyybk@gmail.com or call (828) 387-5702.
Book Discussion Group at the Book Exchange
The Banner Elk Book Exchange hosts a book discussion group on the third Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome to join in.
Old-time Community Jam
Takes place every second Saturday of every month at the Historic Banner Elk School Exchange Library, from noon to 2 p.m. on the following dates: Dec. 8. For more information, email nicolelamotte@gmail.com.
Museum open
Avery County Historical Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Starting in May, the museum will be offering special guided tours of the Old Avery County Jail and Linville River Depot. Tours begin at 1:30 p.m. every second and fourth Fridays, and are free. Donations kindly accepted.
Grandfather Home campus tours
Tours take place at our Historic Grandfather Home campus at 158 Grandfather Home Drive, Banner Elk. Tours meet at the Joseph F. Cannon Administrative Building and take place from 11 a.m. to noon on the first Monday and third Friday of each month. To reserve a spot on the next tour, call (828) 897-4515.
Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge monthly drop-in event
The Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge invites members and friends to join it at its monthly drop-in event. The second Monday of each month, from 5:15 to 7 p.m., come to The Local on Howard Street in downtown Boone for fun, friendship and to find out more about women helping women in the mountains.
Dispensary Songwriters Night
Every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at The Dispensary, 271 Oak Avenue in Spruce Pine, musicians are welcomed to introduce their original music, followed by Barry Stagg and Friends. Every Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. there is live music to dance and enjoy. Call Stagg after 5 p.m. for more information, or click to www.dispensarybar.com.
Medi-Home Hospice Bereavement Support Groups
Medi-Home Hospice currently offers the following Bereavement Support Groups for adults who have suffered a loss: The first Tuesday of each month at the Avery County Senior Center, 11 a.m.; The first Wednesday of each month at its office (1955 Newland Hwy., Newland), at noon (lunch included) For more information or to register, call (828) 733-0663.
Volunteer with Medi-Home Hospice
Would you like to make a difference in the lives of hospice patients and families using your gifts of compassion and caring? There’s a lot to gain from being a hospice volunteer. Hospice would like to share more information about volunteer opportunities at Medi-Home Hospice. Call (828) 733-0663 or (828) 265-3926 to speak with Volunteer Coordinator Sofia Lopez.
Surgical weight loss support group
A tri-county surgical weight loss support group takes place at 6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of every month in the boardroom at Blue Ridge Regional Hospital in Spruce Pine. For more information, call (828) 385-0198.
Cancer and chronic disease support group
Williams YMCA Second Wind Program offers a cancer and chronic disease support group from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. every other Tuesday in the Chapman Center. Classes will be divided between discussion and physical activity.
Crossnore Jam
Crossnore Jam held every first Friday night of each month year round. Bring your instruments, sing, dance and just have some fun. Jam is held at the Crossnore Meeting House from 7 to 9 p.m. monthly.
AA Banner Elk meetings
AA meetings in Banner Elk take place at 7 p.m. Mondays (Banner Elk Step Study) at Banner Elk United Methodist Church, located at 468 College Drive.
Diabetic Support Group
The Avery County Senior Center has partnered with Life Care Center of Banner Elk and Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge to hold a Diabetic Support Group at the Senior Center. This support group is a place for adults to come and receive social and emotional support, helpful hints and continuing education. The diabetic support group will meet the first Friday of every month at 11 a.m. at the Senior Center, located at 165 Schultz Circle, Newland. For more information, call (828) 733-8220.
