Editor’s Note: In order to ensure that your calendar entries are published, please submit information to carl.blankenship@averyjournal.com at least two weeks prior to the date of the event.
Oct. 2 to 4
Fall Revival at Valley Haven Baptist Church
The church will host its revival at its Beech Mountain Parkway location each night beginning at 7 p.m.
Oct. 3
Newland Elementary School Fall Festival
Newland Elementary School will be hosting its Fall Festival beginning at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3. There will be games, food, split the pot, inflatables, and silent auction, with a live auction beginning at 6 p.m. Armband prices are $10 (unlimited inflatables and includes four tickets (ages 5 and up); $7 (unlimited inflatables, and four tickets (ages 4 and under). Tickets are 25 cents each.
Oct. 4
Crossnore Jam
The monthly jam will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Tudor Vance Meeting House in Crossnore.
Oct. 5
Avery High School Varsity Boys Basketball Car Wash Fundraiser
The Avery High School Boys Varsity Basketball program will be holding a car wash at Carquest in Newland from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 5. Car washes will be available on a donation basis, and proceeds will help provide money for a number of needed items and projects associated with the program.
Altamont Church breakfast
Altamont UMC will hold its monthly fellowship breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. at the Outreach Center of the Church, with proceeds benefiting local missions. Menu is a Country Breakfast, and all are welcome.
Town of Newland Fall Harvest Festival on the Riverwalk
The Town of Newland is sponsoring a Fall Harvest Festival on the Riverwalk from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5. Events will include a pumpkin carving contest, pie eating contest, music, dancing, and concerts. Entertainment scheduled to appear include Avery County Cloggers, Ransomed by Grace, “Elvis,” Jason Burleson of the bluegrass group Blue Highway, Above Ground, and The Johnson Brothers. Also on hand will be food vendors, hayrides, carnival games, cornhole, craft vendors, bouncy house, face painting, cake walk and more. For more information, call (828) 733-2023.
Car Show/Toy Drive at Newland Riverwalk
A car show and toy drive will take place at the Newland Riverwalk from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with all proceeds benefiting Yellow Mountain Enterprises. Entertainment will be provided by Skyland Singers. For more information, call Claude Buchanan at (828) 733-3558.
Avery FFA Fundraising BBQ at Newland First Baptist Church
Avery High School FFA will host a fundraising barbecue dinner at Newland First Baptist Church from 4 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 5. The dinner includes a full meal, and there will be a chainsaw giveaway during the event. For more information, call Dwayne Krege or Gretchen Blackburn at Avery High School (828) 733-0151.
Oct. 6
PAIL Walk to Remember
The Pregnancy and Infant Loss group of Blue Ridge Partnership for Children will hold Walk to Remember at Spruce Pine First Baptist Church beginning at 3 p.m. on Oct. 6. All families who have experienced the loss of a baby are welcome, For more information, call Carrie Hall at (828) 733-2899 or admin@brpartnershipforchildren.org.
Jason Hoard in concert at Heaton Christian Church
Jason Hoard will be in concert at Heaton Christian Church beginning at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6. Hoard has played with Mac Powell, Casting Crowns and others during his time in ministry.
Oct. 6 to 9
Revival at Pineola Baptist Church
Revival services will be held at Pineola Baptist Church from Sunday to Wednesday, Oct. 6 to 9, at the church (Sunday service at 6 p.m.; Monday to Wednesday service at 7 p.m.) Services will feature Rev. Brian Smith of Collettsville bringing the message, with special singing each evening.
Oct. 8
Mountain Piecemakers Quilt Guild Meeting
Mountain Piecemakers Quilt Guild will meet in the Burnsville Town Center at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 8. The speaker will be Julie Bagamary with a her presentation “Challenging Progressions, and Growing Skills and Confidence in Various Ways.” Refreshments will be provided prior to meeting start at 6 p.m. Tickets for the 2019 Opportunity Quilt will be available at the Old Timey Fall Festival in Burnsville and from quilt guild members throughout October. The drawing for the winner will be Nov 12.
Oct. 12
‘Fall for Jesus Fall Festival’ at God’s Blessings Church
God’s Blessings Church and Pastor Bob Holtsclaw will host a Fall Festival entitled “Fall for Jesus” from 1 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12. There will be free food, games, music, fun and fellowship. God’s Blessings Church is located at 6390 Banner Elk Hwy. in Elk Park (next to Time Square Diner).
Heritage Day at Chestnut Dale Baptist Church
Chestnut Dale Baptist Church would like to invite everyone to come help celebrate our mountain heritage with our 24th Annual Heritage Day from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12. Come join a day of fun and celebration that includes great food, live music, and we’ll be making apple butter. We will have a display of antique motors, in addition to a Fish Fry cooked by VJ and Judy Storie from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Entertainment will include music featuring Joyful Noise. Chestnut Dale Baptist Church is located at 1700 Squirrel Creek Road. For more information, call (828) 387-0100 or (828) 387-6822.
36th Annual Mountain Glory Festival
The all-day street festival featuring 125 artists and crafters will be held on Main Street in Marion. For more information call (828) 652-2215 or click to www.mtngloryfestival.com
Oct. 15
Avery Chamber Networking Breakfast
The Avery County Chamber of Commerce will be holding a networking breakfast from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 15 at Life Care Center of Banner Elk featuring a guest speaker from High Country Breast Cancer Foundation.
OCT. 18
Freedom Trail Elementary Fall Festival
Freedom Trail Elementary School in Elk Park will host its Fall Festival from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18. For more information, call the school at (828) 733-2932.
Oct. 19
Newland VFD Drawing
Newland Volunteer Fire Department will hold a drawing for a UTV. The department is giving away a 2019 Kawasaki Teryx 2 Camouflage UTV with a snowblade. There are 500 tickets available. Call Ken Sherrod at (843) 986-7626 or any department member for more information.
Hardrock Stamey Memorial Scholarship BBQ Fundraiser
A fundraising dinner for the Hardrock Stamey Memorial Scholarship will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, at Crossnore First Baptist Church Gymnasium (220 Crossnore Drive). The menu will consist of pulled pork, sides, dessert and drink, with to-go plates available.
Oct. 19 and 20
42nd Annual Banner Elk Woolly Worm Festival
Banner Elk Kiwanis and Avery County Chamber of Commerce will present the 42nd annual Banner Elk Woolly Worm Festival from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20, at the courtyard at the Historic Banner Elk School in downtown Banner Elk. Admission is $6 for adults, $4 for children 6 to 12 years old, and free for children five years and younger, and the event features food, vendors, woolly worm races and more. The champion woolly worm on Saturday receives a $1,000 grand prize and the honor of predicting High Country weather for the coming winner, and the Sunday grand champion receives a $500 prize. For more information, click to www.woollyworm.com or call (828) 898-5605.
Oct. 26
5K Walk/Run
The High Country Breast Cancer Foundation will hold a 5K Walk/Run on Saturday, Oct. 26, to benefit local breast cancer patients. For more information or to register, click to www.hcbcf.org.
Oct. 31
Healthy Halloween
Blue Ridge Partnership for Children’s annual Healthy Halloween will return to the Rock Gym in Newland from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 31. It will feature vendors, healthy snacks and activities for kids.
Newland Trunk-or-Treat Car Show
A Trunk-or-Treat Car Show will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. For more information, call Claude Buchanan at (828) 733-3558.
Through Nov. 1
Flowers for Friends
Don’t throw away your summer flowers. Give them to Flowers for Friends. In 1996 Elk River resident Brent Atwater was visiting a friend in a nursing home. That visit inspired her to start Flowers for Friends. We deliver to regional and children’s hospitals, retirement communities, health care facilities, shut-ins and other individuals (ex. Meals on Wheels) who need their day brightened. For years Atwater watched gorgeous summer plants discarded at season’s end and wondered how they could be repurposed to bring joy to others. While working at full capacity and delivering hundreds of plants last year, Flowers for Friends still wanted to reach more folks, so Caleb Culverhouse, owner of Paramount Home Watch Services, connected us with Lees-McRae’s men’s lacrosse head coach Bradley Dunn. For more information on how to donate or receive plants or to volunteer, call (828) 898-5557 or email brent@brentatwater.com or dunnb@lmc.edu.
Continuing Events
Avery County Farmers Market
Avery County Farmers Market is open for the season each Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Historic Banner Elk School. For more information contact Bill Hoffman at (828) 733-8270.
Celebrate Recovery
Each Monday at 7 p.m., Heaton Christian Church, located at 221 Curtis Creek Road, offers help for anyone struggling with addictions (drugs, alcohol, gambling, etc.), or other undesirable habits or compulsions, to overcome their battles and find their relationship with Jesus Christ. No one will be judged. This is a ministry of loving, caring people, some who have experienced the same struggles. Family and friends of those needing help are encouraged to participate and support their efforts. The program will also provide child care for children of attendees as needed. For more information, call Butch or Courtney at (828) 528-5476.
Avery TableTop Gamers
Avery Tabletop Gamers will resume meetings from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays at the Avery County Morrison Library in the Guy-Braswell Annex in Newland. Meetings are free and open to the public age 13 and older, but will accept donations to help cover costs. Meetings include open gaming, ranging from light party games to heavy strategy games. Attendees can bring any game they would like to play, but this is not required, as many options from our collection will be available each meeting. Attendees do not have to have experience with the games, but organizers ask that all come with a good attitude and willingness to learn. The group will provide water and light snacks, but attendees can bring their own if there is something they prefer. No alcohol, smoking or illegal substances are permitted at the meetings, and disruptive or disrespectful behavior will not be tolerated. For more information, call Joey at (828) 260-3834 or Nichole at (828) 387-0276, or email nichole1988@gmail.com.
High Country Gastric Support Group
High Country Gastric Support Group meets at 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at Cannon Memorial Hospital. For more information, call (828) 387-1667.
Banner Elk Book Exchange
The Banner Elk Book Exchange is a community-based, volunteer-run book exchange for Banner Elk and Avery County, operating on a “bring a book, take a book” policy. The exchange is located in the Cultural Arts Center at the Historic Banner Elk School and is open. Operating hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday. For more information, click to www.bannerelkbookexchange.com.
Left Behind in the High Country
If you are a victim of the loss of a loved one due to suicide, a newly formed support group has formed in the High Country to provide a safe place for grieving the loss of a loved one, compassionate support, sharing and companionship. The support group meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month at the Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville. New attendees interested in attending should call Sandra at (828) 467-5379.
Riverwalk Quilt Guild
The Riverwalk Quilt Guild meets at 6 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month. For more information, call BJ Mickel-Close at (828) 260-3204.
Clogging classes at Historic Cranberry High School
Clogging classes are being offered at the Historic Cranberry School. Intermediate class will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, with beginner classes beginning at 6 p.m. on Thursdays. For more information, call Chrissy Kasper at (828) 528-2655.
Avery County Amateur Radio Club
The Avery County Amateur Radio Club holds meetings on the last Thursday of each month beginning at 7 p.m. at the Village of Sugar Mountain Town Hall. Anyone interested in amateur radio is welcome to attend. For more information, email Jonathan Sheppard at kmyybk@gmail.com or call (828) 387-5702.
Book Discussion Group at the Book Exchange
The Banner Elk Book Exchange hosts a book discussion group on the third Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome to join in.
Old-time Community Jam
Takes place every second Saturday of every month at the Historic Banner Elk School Exchange Library, from noon to 2 p.m. on the following dates: Dec. 8. For more information, email nicolelamotte@gmail.com.
Museum open
Avery County Historical Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Starting in May, the museum will be offering special guided tours of the Old Avery County Jail and Linville River Depot. Tours begin at 1:30 p.m. every second and fourth Fridays, and are free. Donations kindly accepted.
Grandfather Home campus tours
Tours take place at our Historic Grandfather Home campus at 158 Grandfather Home Drive, Banner Elk. Tours meet at the Joseph F. Cannon Administrative Building and take place from 11 a.m. to noon on the first Monday and third Friday of each month. To reserve a spot on the next tour, call (828) 897-4515.
Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge monthly drop-in event
The Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge invites members and friends to join it at its monthly drop-in event. The second Monday of each month, from 5:15 to 7 p.m., come to The Local on Howard Street in downtown Boone for fun, friendship and to find out more about women helping women in the mountains.
Dispensary Songwriters Night
Every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at The Dispensary, 271 Oak Avenue in Spruce Pine, musicians are welcomed to introduce their original music, followed by Barry Stagg and Friends. Every Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. there is live music to dance and enjoy. Call Stagg after 5 p.m. for more information, or click to www.dispensarybar.com.
Medi-Home Hospice Bereavement Support Groups
Medi-Home Hospice currently offers the following Bereavement Support Groups for adults who have suffered a loss: The first Tuesday of each month at the Avery County Senior Center, 11 a.m.; The first Wednesday of each month at its office (1955 Newland Hwy., Newland), at noon (lunch included) For more information or to register, call (828) 733-0663.
Volunteer with Medi-Home Hospice
Would you like to make a difference in the lives of hospice patients and families using your gifts of compassion and caring? There’s a lot to gain from being a hospice volunteer. Hospice would like to share more information about volunteer opportunities at Medi-Home Hospice. Call (828) 733-0663 or (828) 265-3926 to speak with Volunteer Coordinator Sofia Lopez.
Surgical weight loss support group
A tri-county surgical weight loss support group takes place at 6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of every month in the boardroom at Blue Ridge Regional Hospital in Spruce Pine. For more information, call (828) 385-0198.
Cancer and chronic disease support group
Williams YMCA Second Wind Program offers a cancer and chronic disease support group from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. every other Tuesday in the Chapman Center. Classes will be divided between discussion and physical activity.
Crossnore Jam
Crossnore Jam held every first Friday night of each month year round. Bring your instruments, sing, dance and just have some fun. Jam is held at the Crossnore Meeting House from 7 to 9 p.m. monthly.
AA Banner Elk meetings
AA meetings in Banner Elk take place at 7 p.m. Mondays (Banner Elk Step Study) at Banner Elk United Methodist Church, located at 468 College Drive.
Diabetic Support Group
The Avery County Senior Center has partnered with Life Care Center of Banner Elk and Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge to hold a Diabetic Support Group at the Senior Center. This support group is a place for adults to come and receive social and emotional support, helpful hints and continuing education. The diabetic support group will meet the first Friday of every month at 11 a.m. at the Senior Center, located at 165 Schultz Circle, Newland. For more information, call (828) 733-8220.
