Nov. 20
High Country Rural Transportation Coordinating Committee meeting
The Rural Transportation Coordinating Committee of the High Country RPO will hold a meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at the High Country Council of Governments building located at 468 New Market Blvd. in Boone. The RTCC will meet at 10 a.m. and is open to the public.
Nov. 21
Soil and Water Conservation District Meeting
The regular monthly meeting will begin at 10 a.m. at the district office in Newland.
Nov. 23
Benefit Breakfast for Ethan Church
The breakfast will be held from 7 to 11 a.m. on Nov. 23 at Chestnut Dale Baptist Church. The meal will support Ethan Church and family.
Nov. 26
Inaugural Elk Park Tree Lighting Ceremony
The Town of Elk Park will hold an inaugural tree lighting ceremony from 5 to 8 p.m. at town hall in memory of Calvin Winters. Families are encouraged to bring an outdoor ornament for the tree.
Nov. 30
Bakersville Christmas Festivities
A Holiday Art Walk on Main Street will begin at 5 p.m. on Nov. 30. The town tree lighting at the old courthouse will take place at 6 p.m., followed by a free Christmas Concert at 6:30 p.m. with food & hayrides offered by Bakersville Fire Department.
Dec. 1
Compassionate Friends Candlelight Memorial Service
The local chapter of The Compassionate Friends will be holding its annual Candlelight Memorial Service at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1, at Spruce Pine United Methodist Church. The Compassionate Friends is a support group for parents, siblings and grandparents who have experienced the loss of a child of any age from any circumstance. Families are welcome to participate in this service even if they are not able to attend the monthly group meetings. Please bring a picture and/or memento to be placed on the memorial table during the service. There will be a time for refreshments and fellowship following the candlelight service. Call Teresa Emory (828) 284-2287 if you are interested in attending or need more information.
Dec. 3
Beech Mountain Jammers meeting
The next meeting of Beech Mountain Jammers will take place on Dec. 3. The activity is an informal music jam, and attendees are asked to bring a tuned instrument, a music stand (if needed), songs to share, as well as a dish if staying for lunch. For more information, call (423) 768-0530.
Dec. 6
Banner Elk Tree Lighting
The town tree lighting will begin at 6 p.m. on Dec. 6. The event is part of a weekend celebration in Banner Elk of “A Small Town Christmas.”
Dec. 7
5k Reindeer Run
The annual run will begin at 9 a.m. on Dec. 7 at Tate Evans Park in Banner Elk. The registration cost for ages 13 and up is $25 and ages 5 to 12 is $10. Ages 4 and under race free. Registration on the day of the race is $30. For more information call Bonnie Clark at (828) 737-5500 and register online at ymcaavery.org.
Dec. 14
Newland Christmas Parade
The parade will begin at 6 p.m. on Dec. 14 and travel through downtown Newland.
Continuing Events
Avery County Farmers Market
Avery County Farmers Market is open for the season each Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Historic Banner Elk School. For more information contact Bill Hoffman at (828) 733-8270.
Celebrate Recovery
Each Monday at 7 p.m., Heaton Christian Church, located at 221 Curtis Creek Road, offers help for anyone struggling with addictions (drugs, alcohol, gambling, etc.), or other undesirable habits or compulsions, to overcome their battles and find their relationship with Jesus Christ. No one will be judged. This is a ministry of loving, caring people, some who have experienced the same struggles. Family and friends of those needing help are encouraged to participate and support their efforts. The program will also provide child care for children of attendees as needed. For more information, call Butch or Courtney at (828) 528-5476.
Avery TableTop Gamers
Avery Tabletop Gamers will resume meetings from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays at the Avery County Morrison Library in the Guy-Braswell Annex in Newland. Meetings are free and open to the public ages 13 and older, but will accept donations to help cover costs. Meetings include open gaming, ranging from light party games to heavy strategy games. Attendees can bring any game they would like to play, but this is not required, as many options from our collection will be available each meeting. Attendees do not have to have experience with the games, but organizers ask that all come with a good attitude and willingness to learn. The group will provide water and light snacks, but attendees can bring their own if there is something they prefer. No alcohol, smoking or illegal substances are permitted at the meetings, and disruptive or disrespectful behavior will not be tolerated. For more information, call Joey at (828) 260-3834 or Nichole at (828) 387-0276, or email nichole1988@gmail.com.
High Country Gastric Support Group
High Country Gastric Support Group meets at 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at Cannon Memorial Hospital. For more information, call (828) 387-1667.
Banner Elk Book Exchange
The Banner Elk Book Exchange is a community-based, volunteer-run book exchange for Banner Elk and Avery County, operating on a “bring a book, take a book” policy. The exchange is located in the Cultural Arts Center at the Historic Banner Elk School and is open. Operating hours from November through April are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday to Friday, closed on Saturdays. The Exchange may also be closed due to bad weather if volunteers are unable to make it to the venue. For more information, click to www.bannerelkbookexchange.com.
Beech Mountain Jammers
Beech Mountain Jammers will meet the first Tuesday of the month, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Beech Mountain Community Center, located at 601 Flat Springs Road, Elk Park, NC 28622. Bring a tuned instrument and any songs you’d like to share to this informal music jam. If you stay for lunch, bring a dish to share as well. For more info, call (423) 768-0530.
Left Behind in the High Country
If you are a victim of the loss of a loved one due to suicide, a newly formed support group has formed in the High Country to provide a safe place for grieving the loss of a loved one, compassionate support, sharing and companionship. The support group meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month at the Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville. New attendees interested in attending should call Sandra at (828) 467-5379.
Riverwalk Quilt Guild
The Riverwalk Quilt Guild meets at 6 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month. For more information, call BJ Mickel-Close at (828) 260-3204.
Clogging classes at Historic Cranberry High School
Clogging classes are being offered at the Historic Cranberry School. Intermediate class will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, with beginner classes beginning at 6 p.m. on Thursdays. For more information, call Chrissy Kasper at (828) 528-2655.
Avery County Amateur Radio Club
The Avery County Amateur Radio Club holds meetings on the last Thursday of each month beginning at 7 p.m. at the Village of Sugar Mountain Town Hall. Anyone interested in amateur radio is welcome to attend. For more information, email Jonathan Sheppard at kmyybk@gmail.com or call (828) 387-5702.
Book Discussion Group at the Book Exchange
The Banner Elk Book Exchange hosts a book discussion group on the third Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome to join in.
Old-time Community Jam
Takes place every second Saturday of every month at the Historic Banner Elk School Exchange Library, from noon to 2 p.m. on the following dates: Dec. 8. For more information, email nicolelamotte@gmail.com.
Museum open
Avery County Historical Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Starting in May, the museum will be offering special guided tours of the Old Avery County Jail and Linville River Depot. Tours begin at 1:30 p.m. every second and fourth Fridays, and are free. Donations kindly accepted.
Grandfather Home campus tours
Tours take place at our Historic Grandfather Home campus at 158 Grandfather Home Drive, Banner Elk. Tours meet at the Joseph F. Cannon Administrative Building and take place from 11 a.m. to noon on the first Monday and third Friday of each month. To reserve a spot on the next tour, call (828) 897-4515.
Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge monthly drop-in event
The Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge invites members and friends to join it at its monthly drop-in event. The second Monday of each month, from 5:15 to 7 p.m., come to The Local on Howard Street in downtown Boone for fun, friendship and to find out more about women helping women in the mountains.
Dispensary Songwriters Night
Every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at The Dispensary, 271 Oak Avenue in Spruce Pine, musicians are welcomed to introduce their original music, followed by Barry Stagg and Friends. Every Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. there is live music to dance and enjoy. Call Stagg after 5 p.m. for more information, or click to www.dispensarybar.com.
Medi-Home Hospice Bereavement Support Groups
Medi-Home Hospice currently offers the following Bereavement Support Groups for adults who have suffered a loss: The first Tuesday of each month at the Avery County Senior Center, 11 a.m.; The first Wednesday of each month at its office (1955 Newland Hwy., Newland), at noon (lunch included) For more information or to register, call (828) 733-0663.
Volunteer with Medi-Home Hospice
Would you like to make a difference in the lives of hospice patients and families using your gifts of compassion and caring? There’s a lot to gain from being a hospice volunteer. Hospice would like to share more information about volunteer opportunities at Medi-Home Hospice. Call (828) 733-0663 or (828) 265-3926 to speak with Volunteer Coordinator Sofia Lopez.
Surgical weight loss support group
A tri-county surgical weight loss support group takes place at 6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of every month in the boardroom at Blue Ridge Regional Hospital in Spruce Pine. For more information, call (828) 385-0198.
Cancer and chronic disease support group
Williams YMCA Second Wind Program offers a cancer and chronic disease support group from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. every other Tuesday in the Chapman Center. Classes will be divided between discussion and physical activity.
Crossnore Jam
Crossnore Jam held every first Friday night of each month year round. Bring your instruments, sing, dance and just have some fun. Jam is held at the Crossnore Meeting House from 7 to 9 p.m. monthly.
AA Banner Elk meetings
AA meetings in Banner Elk take place at 7 p.m. Mondays (Banner Elk Step Study) at Banner Elk United Methodist Church, located at 468 College Drive.
Diabetic Support Group
The Avery County Senior Center has partnered with Life Care Center of Banner Elk and Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge to hold a Diabetic Support Group at the Senior Center. This support group is a place for adults to come and receive social and emotional support, helpful hints and continuing education. The diabetic support group will meet the first Friday of every month at 11 a.m. at the Senior Center, located at 165 Schultz Circle, Newland. For more information, call (828) 733-8220.
