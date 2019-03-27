Editor’s Note: In order to ensure that your calendar entries are published, please submit information to carl.blankenship@averyjournal.com at least two weeks prior to the date of the event.
March 29
Local agency lunch Fundraiser
Orders of loaded baked potato, chef salad, garlic bread and dessert will be delivered between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. for $8 a plate. To order a plate, call (828) 733-8220. The lunch delivery is a fundraiser to benefit the Avery County Council on Aging and Avery County Senior Services.
March 30
Avery County Democratic Party Annual Meeting
The Annual Meeting of the Avery County Democratic Party will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, at the Avery Library in Newland. The party will elect officers for the next two years and discuss the upcoming election.
April 5
ACSO vs WCSO Basketball Game
The game between the two sheriff’s offices will take place at 6 p.m. at Avery County High School. Tickets are $5 and all proceeds will go to the Avery County Sheriff’s Explorer program.
April 6
Country Breakfast at Altamont Methodist Church
Altamont Methodist Church will host a country breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 6. All of your favorites will be there, including country ham, sausage, eggs, biscuits, gravy, grits and homemade jams and jellies.
April 8
Aging Well Series hosted by the Avery Mitchell Yancey Regional Library
System
Join Vaya Health for its ongoing Aging Well series for anyone 65 and older. Give your local library a call to let them know you’ll be coming or stop in and bring a friend, too! The event will take place at the Avery Morrison Library from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on April 8. The title of the upcoming event will be “I’m Covered Up — What You Need To Know About Hoarding.” “I’m Covered Up” is not just about the physical retention of things but more importantly, the emotional components that won’t allow release. This presentation examines causes, symptoms, and adaptive treatment and care methods for those dealing with hoarding behavior. A focus is on the aging population.
April 11
Apple tree pruning and tree planting workshop
Avery County Cooperative Extension Center will be hosting an apple tree pruning and tree planting workshop at 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 11. The demonstration will be on 5- to 10-year-old trees, and we will be showing how to properly plant new fruit trees. There will be tree care information available for participants to take home. This event will be held at the Crossnore Heritage Apple Orchard, located next to Loaves and Fishes restaurant in Crossnore, For more information and to register, call the Avery County Cooperative Extension Center at (828) 733-8270, or by visiting our office at 661 Vale Road in Newland.
MANNA Pop-Up
Market
Bring your bags and stop by for free produce and other perishables courtesy of MANNA FoodBank from noon to 2 p.m. at the Old Rock Gym in Newland.
April 12
Statewide Star Party Hosted by Avery Public Library
Join us from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, April 12, for moon viewing with telescopes on the Square in Newland, with activities, crafts, and refreshments. Activities will be available for all ages!
April 13
Crossnore Elementary School Yard Sale
Crossnore Elementary School’s second grade class will be hosting a multi-family yard sale in the school cafeteria from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 13. Double-top cafeteria style tables are available for use for a cost of $20, while single-top tables are available to use for $10 (there are a limited number of single-top tables). Families may set their tables up the previous evening from 5:30 to 7 p.m. For more information, call Mrs. Buchanan at (828) 737-7204, ext. 7504, or email candicebuchanan@averyschools.net.
Born Again Walk for Addiction Recovery Awareness
This event is to honor loved ones lost to addiction and to provide recovery information to anyone dealing with addiction. Registration begins at 12:30 p.m. at Clawson-Brunley Park in Boone. The walk will take place between 1 and 3 p.m. Registration fee for the event is $25. For more information call Addie Bobbitt at (386) 717-0267
April 16
Shiitake Mushroom Workshop
From 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, the Avery County Cooperative Extension Center will be hosting a hands-on Shiitake Mushroom Workshop. The workshop will be held at the new Avery County Cooperative Extension Center (Heritage Park), located at 661 Vale Road in Newland. Shiitake mushrooms are one of the most popular mushrooms worldwide. They are prized for their rich, savory taste and diverse health benefits. Come out and learn how to start, grow and harvest your very own shiitake mushrooms. Each participant will take home an inoculated log to grow shiitake mushrooms. For additional information and to register, call the Avery County Cooperative Extension Center at (828) 733-8270. The registration fee is $10 and participation will be limited to 10 participants.
April 23
Mega Business ‘After Hours’ at Linville Falls Winery
A Mega Business “After Hours” will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on April 23 at Linville Falls Winery. The event is hosted sponsored by Carolina West Wireless. Attending Chambers of Commerce will include Avery, Banner Elk, Beech Mountain, Blowing Rock, Boone, Burke and McDowell County.
April 27
YMCA Healthy Kids Day
This is a free community event for families and children featuring activities and healthy snacks. The event will take place at the Williams YMCA’s Blackburn facilities between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
May 3
Marjorie Williams
Memorial Golf
Tournament
The Fourth Annual Marjorie Horn Williams Memorial Golf Tournament is looking for teams who care about the youth of Avery County. At the Y, we believe in giving every kid the opportunity to play, to learn and to grow. Proceeds from this tournament fuel youth participation in Y basketball, volleyball, indoor/outdoor soccer and the new Leadership in Training program. To register or for more information, call Michelle Scott at (828) 737-5500.
Continuing Events
Celebrate Recovery
Each Sunday at 6 p.m. Heaton Christian Church, located at 221 Curtis Creek Road, offers help for anyone struggling with addictions (drugs, alcohol, gambling, etc.), or other undesirable habits or compulsions, to overcome their battles and find their relationship with Jesus Christ. No one will be judged. This is a ministry of loving, caring people, some who have experienced the same struggles. Family and friends of those needing help are encouraged to participate and support their efforts. For more information, call Butch or Courtney at (828) 528-5476.
Avery TableTop Gamers
Avery Tabletop Gamers will resume meetings from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays at the Avery County Morrison Library in the Guy-Braswell Annex in Newland. Meetings are free and open to the public age 13 and older, but will accept donations to help cover costs. Meetings include open gaming, ranging from light party games to heavy strategy games. Attendees can bring any game they would like to play, but this is not required, as many options from our collection will be available each meeting. Attendees do not have to have experience with the games, but organizers ask that all come with a good attitude and willingness to learn. The group will provide water and light snacks, but attendees can bring their own if there is something they prefer. No alcohol, smoking or illegal substances are permitted at the meetings, and disruptive or disrespectful behavior will not be tolerated. For more information, call Joey at (828) 260-3834 or Nichole at (828) 387-0276, or email nichole1988@gmail.com.
High Country Gastric Support Group
High Country Gastric Support Group meets at 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at Cannon Memorial Hospital. For more information, call (828) 387-1667.
Banner Elk Book Exchange
The Banner Elk Book Exchange is a community-based, volunteer-run book exchange for Banner Elk and Avery County, operating on a “bring a book, take a book” policy. The exchange is located in the Cultural Arts Center at the Historic Banner Elk School and is open. Operating hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday. For more information, click to www.bannerelkbookexchange.com.
Left Behind in the High Country
If you are a victim of the loss of a loved one due to suicide, a newly formed support group has formed in the High Country to provide a safe place for grieving the loss of a loved one, compassionate support, sharing and companionship. The support group meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month at the Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville. New attendees interested in attending should call Sandra at (828) 467-5379.
Riverwalk Quilt Guild
The Riverwalk Quilt Guild meets at 6 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month. For more information, call BJ Mickel-Close at (828) 260-3204.
Clogging classes at Historic Cranberry High School
Clogging classes are being offered at the Historic Cranberry School. Children’s class will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, with adult classes beginning at 6 p.m. on Thursdays. For more information, call Crissy Kasper at (828) 528-2655.
Avery County Amateur Radio Club
The Avery County Amateur Radio Club holds meetings on the last Thursday of each month beginning at 7 p.m. at the Village of Sugar Mountain Town Hall. Anyone interested in amateur radio is welcome to attend. For more information, email Jonathan Sheppard at kmyybk@gmail.com or call (828) 387-5702.
Book Discussion Group at the Book Exchange
The Banner Elk Book Exchange hosts a book discussion group on the third Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome to join in.
Old-time Community Jam
Takes place every second Saturday of every month at the Historic Banner Elk School Exchange Library, from noon to 2 p.m. For more information, email nicolelamotte@gmail.com.
Museum open
Avery County Historical Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Starting in May, the museum will be offering special guided tours of the Old Avery County Jail and Linville River Depot. Tours begin at 1:30 p.m. every second and fourth Fridays, and are free. Donations kindly accepted.
Grandfather Home campus tours
Tours take place at our Historic Grandfather Home campus at 158 Grandfather Home Drive, Banner Elk. Tours meet at the Joseph F. Cannon Administrative Building and take place from 11 a.m. to noon on the first Monday and third Friday of each month. To reserve a spot on the next tour, call (828) 897-4515.
Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge monthly drop-in event
The Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge invites members and friends to join it at its monthly drop-in event. The second Monday of each month, from 5:15 to 7 p.m., come to The Local on Howard Street in downtown Boone for fun, friendship and to find out more about women helping women in the mountains.
Dispensary Songwriters Night
Every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at The Dispensary, 271 Oak Avenue in Spruce Pine, musicians are welcomed to introduce their original music, followed by Barry Stagg and Friends. Every Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. there is live music to dance and enjoy. Call Stagg after 5 p.m. for more information, or click to www.dispensarybar.com.
Medi-Home Hospice Bereavement Support Groups
Medi-Home Hospice currently offers the following Bereavement Support Groups for adults who have suffered a loss: The first Tuesday of each month at the Avery County Senior Center, 11 a.m.; The first Wednesday of each month at its office (1955 Newland Hwy., Newland), at noon (lunch included) For more information or to register, call (828) 733-0663.
Volunteer with Medi-Home Hospice
Would you like to make a difference in the lives of hospice patients and families using your gifts of compassion and caring? There’s a lot to gain from being a hospice volunteer. Hospice would like to share more information about volunteer opportunities at Medi-Home Hospice. Call (828) 733-0663 or (828) 265-3926 to speak with Volunteer Coordinator Sofia Lopez.
Surgical weight loss support group
A tri-county surgical weight loss support group takes place at 6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of every month in the boardroom at Blue Ridge Regional Hospital in Spruce Pine. For more information, call (828) 385-0198.
Cancer and chronic disease support group
Williams YMCA Second Wind Program offers a cancer and chronic disease support group from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. every other Tuesday in the Chapman Center. Classes will be divided between discussion and physical activity.
Crossnore Jam
Crossnore Jam held every first Friday night of each month year round. Bring your instruments, sing, dance and just have some fun. Jam is held at the Crossnore Meeting House from 7 to 9 p.m. monthly.
AA Banner Elk meetings
AA meetings in Banner Elk take place at 7 p.m. Mondays (Banner Elk Step Study) at Banner Elk United Methodist Church, located at 468 College Drive.
Diabetic Support Group
The Avery County Senior Center has partnered with Life Care Center of Banner Elk and Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge to hold a Diabetic Support Group at the Senior Center. This support group is a place for adults to come and receive social and emotional support, helpful hints and continuing education. The diabetic support group will meet the first Friday of every month at 11 a.m. at the Senior Center, located at 165 Schultz Circle, Newland. For more information, call (828) 733-8220.
