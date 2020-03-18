Editor’s Note: In order to ensure that your calendar entries are published, please submit information to editor@averyjournal.com at least two weeks prior to the date of the event. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, dates and events are subject to change. Please check with event host to confirm event status.
March 19
Community Market food distribution
Community Market, formerly Pop Up Market, will be moved to the Newland Pool parking lot and the distribution will be done as a drive-through. A box containing produce and supplies will be available to pick up at noon. This is a free service to the community, and individuals are invited to take advantage of these great resources. Customers are asked not to get out of their car, as volunteers are in place to assist in keeping folks safe in a no-touch environment. Please do not come early, as the parking lot will need to be clear so the truck can arrive and set up for distribution. The parking lot at the Old Rock School Gym will be available, although the gym is closed for two weeks. Thank you for your patience through this change in venue.
Anne Ministries Prayer Support Team Meeting
Anne Ministries Prayer Support Team will be meeting at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Newland at 6:30 p.m. on March 19. This ministry reaches out to hurting hearts with hope and healing for those that have suffered loss through a past abortion, miscarriage, still birth, or infant loss. All are welcome to come join in a time of prayer for the ministry, our community, state and country. Call Chastity Ogburn at (919) 499-3083 for more information.
March 20
Worship and the Word event at The Rock United Church
The Rock United Church in Newland will hold a Worship and the Word event at the church at 6 p.m. on March 20.
Evangelist Jerry Grogan at Greater Joy
Fellowship
Evangelist Jerry Grogan will be the special guest speaker at Greater Joy Fellowship, located at 130 Pineola Street in Newland, beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 20. All are welcome.
April 4
Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce’s Easter Eggstravaganza
The Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce hosts its annual Easter Eggstravaganza from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 4. There will be two Easter egg hunts (one for younger children and one for older children) starting at 11 a.m., followed by games, crafts, music and a magician in the Tate-Evans Town Park. The event will be canceled in the event of inclement weather. Check Facebook and website homepage for weather updates. Learn more about this event at bannerelk.org.
April 10
Easter 2020 Movie Weekend in Elk Park
The Town of Elk Park will host an Easter movie weekend event at the John Boone Memorial Pavilion at Lucille Winters Town Park beginning at 8 p.m. on Friday, April 10. All are invited to see the movie “Hop” in time for Easter weekend (weather permitting). Bring your chair and blanket, and popcorn and hot drinks will be available. For more information, call (828) 733-9573.
April 15
YMCA Awards Party
at Stone Walls
An Awards Night in honor of the Williams YMCA of Avery County to recognize philanthropy and achievement from 2019 will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Stonewalls Restaurant of Banner Elk. Tickets are $30/person in advance, or $50 at the door. The event will include a social, two dinner stations and Comforting Cobblers with hand-dipped ice cream. Dress is business casual. For more information, contact Michelle Scott at michelles@ymcaavery.org or (828) 387-7382.
April 18
Healthy Kids Day
at Williams YMCA
Healthy Kids Day will take place at the Williams YMCA in Linville beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 18.
June 19 and 20
North Carolina Rhododendron Festival
North Carolina Rhododendron Festival celebrates 74 years and two full days of family fun. On June 19 and 20, the Town of Bakersville, “Gateway to the Roan and Home to the Arts,” will host its 74th North Carolina Rhododendron Festival, which is among the oldest and most-respected festivals in the Southeast. We have planned the biggest and best for this year with new set ups, expanded space, more food, and the usual wonderful entertainment for the entire family. The NC Rhododendron Scholarship Pageant runs Friday and Saturday, two nights of street dancing ‘til midnight, a classic car show, 10K run, special entertainment for kids, and two full days of great live music. To find out more, click to www.ncrhododendronfestival.org, or to apply as a vendor, click to www.ncrhododendronfestival.org/application-vendor-infocraft-fair.html. Arts and crafts, commercial, and nonprofits welcome to apply. For additional information, contact Dr. Dan Barron at drdanbarron@gmail.com or (828) 284-1914.
Continuing Events
Celebrate Recovery
Each Monday at 7 p.m., Heaton Christian Church, located at 221 Curtis Creek Road, offers help for anyone struggling with addictions (drugs, alcohol, gambling, etc.), or other undesirable habits or compulsions, to overcome their battles and find their relationship with Jesus Christ. No one will be judged. This is a ministry of loving, caring people, some who have experienced the same struggles. Family and friends of those needing help are encouraged to participate and support their efforts. The program will also provide child care for children of attendees as needed. For more information, call Butch or Courtney at (828) 528-5476.
Avery TableTop Gamers
Avery Tabletop Gamers will resume meetings from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays at the Avery County Morrison Library in the Guy-Braswell Annex in Newland. Meetings are free and open to the public ages 13 and older, but will accept donations to help cover costs. Meetings include open gaming, ranging from light party games to heavy strategy games. Attendees can bring any game they would like to play, but this is not required, as many options from our collection will be available each meeting. Attendees do not have to have experience with the games, but organizers ask that all come with a good attitude and willingness to learn. The group will provide water and light snacks, but attendees can bring their own if there is something they prefer. No alcohol, smoking or illegal substances are permitted at the meetings, and disruptive or disrespectful behavior will not be tolerated. For more information, call Joey at (828) 260-3834 or Nichole at (828) 387-0276, or email nichole1988@gmail.com.
High Country Gastric Support Group
High Country Gastric Support Group meets at 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at Cannon Memorial Hospital. For more information, call (828) 387-1667.
Banner Elk
Book Exchange
The Banner Elk Book Exchange is a community-based, volunteer-run book exchange for Banner Elk and Avery County, operating on a “bring a book, take a book” policy. The exchange is located in the Cultural Arts Center at the Historic Banner Elk School and is open. Operating hours from November through April are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday to Friday, closed on Saturdays. The Exchange may also be closed due to bad weather if volunteers are unable to make it to the venue. For more information, click to www.bannerelkbookexchange.com.
Beech Mountain
Jammers
Beech Mountain Jammers meet the first Tuesday of each month, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Beech Mountain Community Center, 601 Flat Springs Road, Elk Park, NC 28622. The next jam will be on Tuesday, Feb. 4. Bring a tuned instrument, a music stand (if needed) and any songs you’d like to share in this informal music jam. If you stay for lunch, bring a dish to share as well. For more info, call (423) 768-0530.
Left Behind
in the High Country
If you are a victim of the loss of a loved one due to suicide, a newly formed support group has formed in the High Country to provide a safe place for grieving the loss of a loved one, compassionate support, sharing and companionship. The support group meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month at the Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville. New attendees interested in attending should call Sandra at (828) 467-5379.
Riverwalk Quilt Guild
The Riverwalk Quilt Guild meets at 6 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month. For more information, call BJ Mickel-Close at (828) 260-3204.
Clogging classes
at Historic Cranberry High School
Clogging classes are being offered at the Historic Cranberry School. Intermediate class will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, with beginner classes beginning at 6 p.m. on Thursdays. For more information, call Chrissy Kasper at (828) 528-2655.
Book Discussion Group at the Book Exchange
The Banner Elk Book Exchange hosts a book discussion group on the third Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome to join in.
Old-time Community Jam
Takes place every second Saturday of every month at the Historic Banner Elk School Exchange Library, from noon to 2 p.m. on the following dates: For more information, email nicolelamotte@gmail.com.
Avery County Museum reopens in April
In the past the Avery County Historical Museum has been closed when the Avery County Schools were closed. This was due to inclement weather. Now we are faced with different challenges due to the Coronavirus. With the schools closed county-wide, the Avery County Historical Museum will also be closed until April 2, 2020. We are aware that many people have been waiting for our doors to reopen and see the changes that have been made. But the health and well-being of our patrons is upmost in our thoughts and considerations. We look forward to seeing visitors after April 2.
Grandfather Home campus tours
Tours take place at our Historic Grandfather Home campus at 158 Grandfather Home Drive, Banner Elk. Tours meet at the Joseph F. Cannon Administrative Building and take place from 11 a.m. to noon on the first Monday and third Friday of each month. To reserve a spot on the next tour, call (828) 897-4515.
Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge monthly drop-in event
The Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge invites members and friends to join it at its monthly drop-in event. The second Monday of each month, from 5:15 to 7 p.m., come to The Local on Howard Street in downtown Boone for fun, friendship and to find out more about women helping women in the mountains.
Dispensary Songwriters Night
Every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at The Dispensary, 271 Oak Avenue in Spruce Pine, musicians are welcomed to introduce their original music, followed by Barry Stagg and Friends. Every Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. there is live music to dance and enjoy. Call Stagg after 5 p.m. for more information, or click to www.dispensarybar.com.
Medi-Home Hospice Bereavement Support Groups
Medi-Home Hospice currently offers the following Bereavement Support Groups for adults who have suffered a loss: The first Tuesday of each month at the Avery County Senior Center, 11 a.m.; The first Wednesday of each month at its office (1955 Newland Hwy., Newland), at noon (lunch included) For more information or to register, call (828) 733-0663.
Volunteer with Medi-Home Hospice
Would you like to make a difference in the lives of hospice patients and families using your gifts of compassion and caring? There’s a lot to gain from being a hospice volunteer. Hospice would like to share more information about volunteer opportunities at Medi-Home Hospice. Call (828) 733-0663 or (828) 265-3926 to speak with Volunteer Coordinator Sofia Lopez.
Surgical weight loss support group
A tri-county surgical weight loss support group takes place at 6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of every month in the boardroom at Blue Ridge Regional Hospital in Spruce Pine. For more information, call (828) 385-0198 or email tricountyswl@gmail.com. Programs for 2020 include the following: April 2 — Cravings; May 7 — Helpful Hints; June 4 — Emotional Eating; July 2 — Mindfulness; Aug. 6 — Nutritional Label; Sept. 3 — Getting Back on Track; Oct. 1 — Eating out; Nov. 5 — Surviving the Holidays; Dec. 3 — Holiday Celebration.
Cancer and chronic disease support group
Williams YMCA Second Wind Program offers a cancer and chronic disease support group from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. every other Tuesday in the Chapman Center. Classes will be divided between discussion and physical activity.
Crossnore Jam
Crossnore Jam held every first Friday night of each month year round. Bring your instruments, sing, dance and just have some fun. Jam is held at the Crossnore Meeting House from 7 to 9 p.m. monthly.
AA Banner Elk meetings
AA meetings in Banner Elk take place at 7 p.m. Mondays (Banner Elk Step Study) at Banner Elk United Methodist Church, located at 468 College Drive.
Diabetic Support Group
The Avery County Senior Center has partnered with Life Care Center of Banner Elk and Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge to hold a Diabetic Support Group at the Senior Center. This support group is a place for adults to come and receive social and emotional support, helpful hints and continuing education. The diabetic support group will meet the first Friday of every month at 11 a.m. at the Senior Center, located at 165 Schultz Circle, Newland. For more information, call (828) 733-8220.
