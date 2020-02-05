Editor’s Note: In order to ensure that your calendar entries are published, please submit information to jamie.shell@averyjournal.com at least two weeks prior to the date of the event.
Feb. 7
Crossnore Jam
Come on in, get warm by the fire, and enjoy some music at the Crossnore Jam from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Tudor Vance Meeting House in Crossnore.
Feb. 8
Soup Kitchen at God’s House of Worship
God’s House of Worship in Banner Elk will have a soup kitchen beginning at 3 p.m. on Feb. 8, 2020 (weather permitting). Please let us know if you plan to attend so we know how many to plan on serving. If you can’t attend we will deliver to you. Everyone is invited to attend. For more information, call Kim Ruppard (828) 260-4490 or Kimberly Taylor (828) 260-1210.
Feb. 9
Guest speaker at EPCC
Brother Jody Almond will be at Elk Park Christian Church to talk about his new book, “Going All In: Finding Success through Surrender,” beginning at 6 p.m. All are welcome to attend.
Feb. 10
Forestry Landowners Workshop
Everyone is invited to attend a workshop that will be held at the Newdale Fire Department just off Hwy. 19E in Yancey County at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 10. This workshop is being held to provide information on forestry incentives available to woodland owners and managers. Topics include assistance available through various government agencies, and cost-share funding to assist landowners with implementing forestry and wildlife practices. Also, the Forest Present Use Program (tax break for landowners) will be discussed and explained. Contact County Ranger Joe Shoupe at (828) 766-8043 or joe.shoupe@ncagr.gov for questions or more information.
Feb. 11
Mountain Piecemakers Quilt Guild meeting
Mountain Piecemakers Quilt Guild will meet at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, in the Burnsville Town Center, with refreshments 30 minutes prior to the meeting. Our program will be led by Grace Honeycutt on Scrappy Quilts. Visitors are welcome.
Feb. 12
Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce After Hours
Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce will hold its first After Hours event of 2020 at Reid’s Cafe and Catering, beginning at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12.
Feb. 13
Landscape Contractors Workshop at Extension Center
The Avery County Cooperative Extension Center will be hosting the annual Landscape Contractors Workshop on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at the Best Western Hotel, Banner Elk (Physical address is 1615 Tynecastle Hwy). The workshop will provide landscape contractors the opportunity to earn 7 credits; the credits are required to meet the July 31, 2020 deadline. The workshop will begin with registration at 8:30 a.m. and will conclude at 5 p.m.; lunch will be served at noon. The registration fee is $30. The options for payment are as follows: (1) Prior to the meeting, please mail a check to the Avery County Cooperative Extension Center, 661 Vale Road, Newland, NC 28657; or (2) Bring payment (cash, check or exact change) on the day of the meeting (we DO NOT accept credit or debit cards). Call the Avery County Cooperative Extension Center at (828) 733-8270 by Wednesday, Feb. 5, to register.
Feb. 18
Avery Chamber Networking Breakfast at Little Deer Cafe
Avery County Chamber of Commerce invites you to join them on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, for the Chamber networking “Breakfast” hosted by Little Deer Cafe in Linville. Bring a prospective member and your business brochures and come join the fun. Call the Chamber for more information at (828) 898-5605 and visit the Chamber website by clicking to www.averycounty.com for upcoming events.
Avery County Private Pesticide Applicator Safety Training ‘V’
The Avery County Cooperative Extension Center will be hosting a Private Pesticide Applicator Safety Training on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. The meeting will be located at Mayland Community College – Avery Campus, (785 Cranberry Street, Newland, NC) and will begin at 6 p.m. If you are a private applicator and your license expires in 2020, you are required to obtain 2.0 credit hours in sub-class “V”- Safety Training. Along with the Safety Training you will need to obtain 2.0 credit hours in sub-class “X” also. If you do not complete the required hours of training, within the three-year recertification period, you will then be required to pass a written exam in order to maintain your license. For additional information call Jerry Moody, County Extension Director at (828) 733-8270.
Feb. 20 to 23
Beech Mountain Retro 80s Weekend
The Town of Beech Mountain and Beech Mountain Resort again join forces to create a righteous and gnarly celebration of all things 1980s with its annual Retro ‘80s Weekend from Feb. 20 to 23. The event features nightly ‘80s music and retro skiing, as well as throwback activities in which to participate. Revisit the era of parachute pants, Members Only jackets, leg warmers and big hair. For more information, call (828) 387-2011 or click to www.beechmountainresort.com/event/retro-80s-weekend/.
March 5, 12 and 19
AMY Wellness Foundation Open Discussions at Williams YMCA
AMY Wellness Foundation seeks to create impactful changes, but seeks to do so in a collaborative effort with the community. The public is invited to three open discussions on how we can help build greater health and happiness throughout our region, starting with the communities that need it most. Meetings will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Williams YMCA’s Chapman Center, located at 436 Hospital Drive in Linville. Dates and discussion topics include March 5- Food insecurity; March 12- Housing; and March 19- Mental Health. To RSVP, click to amywellnessfoundation.org/news.
Continuing Events
Celebrate Recovery
Each Monday at 7 p.m., Heaton Christian Church, located at 221 Curtis Creek Road, offers help for anyone struggling with addictions (drugs, alcohol, gambling, etc.), or other undesirable habits or compulsions, to overcome their battles and find their relationship with Jesus Christ. No one will be judged. This is a ministry of loving, caring people, some who have experienced the same struggles. Family and friends of those needing help are encouraged to participate and support their efforts. The program will also provide child care for children of attendees as needed. For more information, call Butch or Courtney at (828) 528-5476.
Avery TableTop Gamers
Avery Tabletop Gamers will resume meetings from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays at the Avery County Morrison Library in the Guy-Braswell Annex in Newland. Meetings are free and open to the public ages 13 and older, but will accept donations to help cover costs. Meetings include open gaming, ranging from light party games to heavy strategy games. Attendees can bring any game they would like to play, but this is not required, as many options from our collection will be available each meeting. Attendees do not have to have experience with the games, but organizers ask that all come with a good attitude and willingness to learn. The group will provide water and light snacks, but attendees can bring their own if there is something they prefer. No alcohol, smoking or illegal substances are permitted at the meetings, and disruptive or disrespectful behavior will not be tolerated. For more information, call Joey at (828) 260-3834 or Nichole at (828) 387-0276, or email nichole1988@gmail.com.
High Country Gastric Support Group
High Country Gastric Support Group meets at 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at Cannon Memorial Hospital. For more information, call (828) 387-1667.
Banner Elk Book Exchange
The Banner Elk Book Exchange is a community-based, volunteer-run book exchange for Banner Elk and Avery County, operating on a “bring a book, take a book” policy. The exchange is located in the Cultural Arts Center at the Historic Banner Elk School and is open. Operating hours from November through April are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday to Friday, closed on Saturdays. The Exchange may also be closed due to bad weather if volunteers are unable to make it to the venue. For more information, click to www.bannerelkbookexchange.com.
Beech Mountain Jammers
Beech Mountain Jammers meet the first Tuesday of each month, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Beech Mountain Community Center, 601 Flat Springs Road, Elk Park, NC 28622. The next jam will be on Tuesday, March 3. Bring a tuned instrument, a music stand (if needed) and any songs you’d like to share in this informal music jam. If you stay for lunch, bring a dish to share as well. For more info, call (423) 768-0530.
Left Behind in the High Country
If you are a victim of the loss of a loved one due to suicide, a newly formed support group has formed in the High Country to provide a safe place for grieving the loss of a loved one, compassionate support, sharing and companionship. The support group meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month at the Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville. New attendees interested in attending should call Sandra at (828) 467-5379.
Riverwalk Quilt Guild
The Riverwalk Quilt Guild meets at 6 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month. For more information, call BJ Mickel-Close at (828) 260-3204.
Clogging classes at Historic Cranberry High School
Clogging classes are being offered at the Historic Cranberry School. Intermediate class will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, with beginner classes beginning at 6 p.m. on Thursdays. For more information, call Chrissy Kasper at (828) 528-2655.
Book Discussion Group at the Book Exchange
The Banner Elk Book Exchange hosts a book discussion group on the third Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome to join in.
Old-time Community Jam
Takes place every second Saturday of every month at the Historic Banner Elk School Exchange Library, from noon to 2 p.m. on the following dates: For more information, email nicolelamotte@gmail.com.
Avery County Museum reopens in March
After a very successful Heritage Festival this past June, the Avery County Museum has seen a large increase in people coming to do research on their family history and genealogy. We have likewise had more donations of historical documents and artifacts that we need to organize and make available to the public. Part of this process is reorganization of the archives on the families of Avery County to make it more accessible for those individuals searching for information on their history and genealogy. For that reason, the Board of Directors has decided to close the museum during the months of January and February to do the necessary renovations. We look forward to reopening the museum on March 3, 2020.
Grandfather Home campus tours
Tours take place at our Historic Grandfather Home campus at 158 Grandfather Home Drive, Banner Elk. Tours meet at the Joseph F. Cannon Administrative Building and take place from 11 a.m. to noon on the first Monday and third Friday of each month. To reserve a spot on the next tour, call (828) 897-4515.
Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge monthly drop-in event
The Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge invites members and friends to join it at its monthly drop-in event. The second Monday of each month, from 5:15 to 7 p.m., come to The Local on Howard Street in downtown Boone for fun, friendship and to find out more about women helping women in the mountains.
Dispensary Songwriters Night
Every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at The Dispensary, 271 Oak Avenue in Spruce Pine, musicians are welcomed to introduce their original music, followed by Barry Stagg and Friends. Every Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. there is live music to dance and enjoy. Call Stagg after 5 p.m. for more information, or click to www.dispensarybar.com.
Medi-Home Hospice Bereavement Support Groups
Medi-Home Hospice currently offers the following Bereavement Support Groups for adults who have suffered a loss: The first Tuesday of each month at the Avery County Senior Center, 11 a.m.; The first Wednesday of each month at its office (1955 Newland Hwy., Newland), at noon (lunch included) For more information or to register, call (828) 733-0663.
Volunteer with Medi-Home Hospice
Would you like to make a difference in the lives of hospice patients and families using your gifts of compassion and caring? There’s a lot to gain from being a hospice volunteer. Hospice would like to share more information about volunteer opportunities at Medi-Home Hospice. Call (828) 733-0663 or (828) 265-3926 to speak with Volunteer Coordinator Sofia Lopez.
Surgical weight loss support group
A tri-county surgical weight loss support group takes place at 6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of every month in the boardroom at Blue Ridge Regional Hospital in Spruce Pine. For more information, call (828) 385-0198 or email tricountyswl@gmail.com. Programs for 2020 include the following: Feb. 9 — Regain; March 5 — Fitness; April 2 — Cravings; May 7 — Helpful Hints; June 4 — Emotional Eating; July 2 — Mindfulness; Aug. 6 — Nutritional Label; Sept. 3 — Getting Back on Track; Oct. 1 — Eating out; Nov. 5 — Surviving the Holidays; Dec. 3 — Holiday Celebration.
Cancer and chronic disease support group
Williams YMCA Second Wind Program offers a cancer and chronic disease support group from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. every other Tuesday in the Chapman Center. Classes will be divided between discussion and physical activity.
Crossnore Jam
Crossnore Jam held every first Friday night of each month year round. Bring your instruments, sing, dance and just have some fun. Jam is held at the Crossnore Meeting House from 7 to 9 p.m. monthly.
AA Banner Elk meetings
AA meetings in Banner Elk take place at 7 p.m. Mondays (Banner Elk Step Study) at Banner Elk United Methodist Church, located at 468 College Drive.
Diabetic Support Group
The Avery County Senior Center has partnered with Life Care Center of Banner Elk and Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge to hold a Diabetic Support Group at the Senior Center. This support group is a place for adults to come and receive social and emotional support, helpful hints and continuing education. The diabetic support group will meet the first Friday of every month at 11 a.m. at the Senior Center, located at 165 Schultz Circle, Newland. For more information, call (828) 733-8220.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.