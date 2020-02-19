Editor’s Note: In order to ensure that your calendar entries are published, please submit information to jamie.shell@averyjournal.com at least two weeks prior to the date of the event.
Feb. 19
RTCC and RTAC meeting
The Rural Transportation Coordinating Committee (RTCC) and the Rural Transportation Advisory Committee (RTAC) of the High Country RPO will hold a meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at the High Country Council of Governments building, located at 468 New Market Blvd., Boone, NC 28607. The RTCC will meet at 10 a.m. and the RTAC will meet at 2 p.m. The meetings are open to the public.
Feb. 20
‘Purposeful Pints’ at Beech Mountain Brewing Company benefiting Avery Co. Special Olympics
Join your friends at Beech Mtn. Brewing Company on Beech Mountain from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20, where $.50 of every pint of beer purchased will be donated to the Special Olympics of Avery County. On hand will be some of the local special athletes to meet and learn about their activities. Local Special Olympics athletes compete in both local and statewide events in bocce, skiing, snowboarding, swimming, basketball skills, track and field and softball skills. Funds received will help with the purchase of uniforms, equipment, facility use time and travel expenses. Food, including burgers, sandwiches, snacks, salads, soups, non-alcoholic beverages and more will be available for purchase at the event.
Feb. 21
Retirement celebration for Town of Elk Park employee Otis Ward
A drop-in retirement party for outgoing Town of Elk Park Utilities Operator/Supervisor Otis Ward will take place beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, at Elk Park Town Hall, located on Winters Street. The community is invited to attend to thank Otis for his service with the town and enjoy refreshments. Call (828) 733-9573 for additional information.
Feb. 20 to 23
Beech Mountain Retro 80s Weekend
The Town of Beech Mountain and Beech Mountain Resort again join forces to create a righteous and gnarly celebration of all things 1980s with its annual Retro ‘80s Weekend from Feb. 20 to 23. The event features nightly ‘80s music and retro skiing, as well as throwback activities in which to participate. Revisit the era of parachute pants, Members Only jackets, leg warmers and big hair. For more information, call (828) 387-2011 or click to www.beechmountainresort.com/event/retro-80s-weekend/.
Feb. 22
All-You-Can-Eat Pancake Breakfast at Beech Mountain Chamber
Come enjoy a blast from the past, as Beech Mountain Chamber invites you to join us for our totally rad 80’s weekend. There will be an All-You-Can-Eat Pancakes breakfast from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22. Cost for adults is $10, and $8 for children. Games and dancing are included.
Feb. 27
Grape and Blueberry Pruning Workshop
A Grape and Blueberry Pruning Workshop will be from 3 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. This workshop will focus on pruning old, overgrown grapevines and blueberry bushes. It will also focus on how to bring them back into a manageable state. The workshop will be held at The Webb Residence, located at 1394 Old Jonas Ridge Road, Newland, NC 28657 (Once on Old Jonas Ridge Road, continue past Vaughn’s nursery and the entrance to the Blue Ridge Parkway). The Avery County Cooperative Extension Center will soon have the dates for upcoming classes on apple grafting, apple diseases, and our apple pruning demonstration. Look for updates in upcoming articles, or on the Avery Cooperative Extension website at avery.ces.ncsu.edu. For additional information or to register, call Bill Hoffman, Extension Agent with the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service, Avery County Center, at (828) 733-8270.
Feb. 29
LMC Dedication of Dr. Thomas Brigham Classroom at Beech Mountain Resort
Lees-McRae College will hold a dedication ceremony for the new Dr. Thomas Brigham Classroom at Beech Mountain Resort beginning at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29. Guests are invited to join LMC President Dr. Lee King and members of the Brigham family for a ribbon cutting ceremony and light refreshments. Housed within the resort’s lodge, the new classroom space will provide an onsite home for the Lees-McRae academic programs in Ski Industry Business and Instruction and Outdoor Recreation Management, as well as the training base for the college’s ski and snowboard team.
March 5, 12 and 19
AMY Wellness Foundation Open Discussions at Williams YMCA
AMY Wellness Foundation seeks to create impactful changes, but seeks to do so in a collaborative effort with the community. The public is invited to three open discussions on how we can help build greater health and happiness throughout our region, starting with the communities that need it most. Meetings will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Williams YMCA’s Chapman Center, located at 436 Hospital Drive in Linville. Dates and discussion topics include: March 5: Food insecurity; March 12: Housing; and March 19: Mental Health. To RSVP, click to amywellnessfoundation.org/news/.
March 7
‘Runs for Buns’ Colon Cancer Coalition fundraiser at Beech Mountain Resort
Similar to a run or walk to support cancer, Get Your Rear in Gear (GYRIG) participants can ask family or friends to donate on their behalf. Participants range in age and many do not even ski. Join us for a day of live music, skiing, snowboarding, parties, contest and more! One-hundred percent of donations and registration fees benefit the Colon Cancer Coalition. The chance of surviving colon cancer goes up with early detection and treatment — but only 40 percent of colon cancers are found in the early stages. Help us increase screening rates and save more lives. To register or for more information, click to www.beechmountainresort.com/runs-for-buns or email tfreeman@skibeech.com.
March 12
Job Fair at Avery High School
Avery County High School CTE will host a job fair at the high school from 2 to 5:30 p.m. on March 12. The fair will be open to the community after 4 p.m. For more information on this event, call Avery High School at (828) 733-0151.
March 16
Apple Grafting Class at Avery Cooperative Extension Center
The Avery County Cooperative Extension Center (Heritage Park, 661 Vale Road, Newland, NC) will be hosting an Apple Grafting Class from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 16. The registration fee is $10 and all materials and tools will be furnished. Class is limited to 10 participants. Participants will learn cleft grafting using M111 rootstock and scion wood from heirloom apple trees. You may bring your own scion wood or choose from our selection. Each participant will take home two, grafted apple trees. For additional information and to register, call the Avery County Cooperative Extension Center at (828) 733-8270.
March 18
Avery County Cooperative Extension Apple Pest and Disease Class
The Avery County Cooperative Extension Center will be hosting an Apple Pest and Disease Class from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18. This class will consist of two parts. The first half will focus on pest identification, pest damage and control recommendations. The second half of the class, with Dr. Sara Vilani; Extension Specialist, Apple and Ornamental Plant Pathology, will focus on apple disease, prevention and control guidelines. Dr. Vilani will be discussing spray schedules, focusing on ‘backyard orchards.’ The class has been approved for 2.0 hours of pesticide applicator recertification credits in the following subclasses: D - Demonstration, L - Turf & Ornamental, O - Agricultural Pest Control-Pest and X – Private Pesticide Applicators. For additional information and to register, call Extension Agent Bill Hoffman at (828) 733-8270.
June 19 and 20
North Carolina Rhododendron Festival
North Carolina Rhododendron Festival celebrates 74 years and two full days of family fun. On June 19 and 20, the Town of Bakersville, “Gateway to the Roan and Home to the Arts,” will host its 74th North Carolina Rhododendron Festival, which is among the oldest and most-respected festivals in the Southeast. We have planned the biggest and best for this year with new set ups, expanded space, more food, and the usual wonderful entertainment for the entire family. The NC Rhododendron Scholarship Pageant runs Friday and Saturday, two nights of street dancing ‘til midnight, a classic car show, 10K run, special entertainment for kids, and two full days of great live music. To find out more, click to www.ncrhododendronfestival.org, or to apply as a vendor, click to www.ncrhododendronfestival.org/application-vendor-infocraft-fair.html. Arts and crafts, commercial, and nonprofits welcome to apply. For additional information, contact Dr. Dan Barron at drdanbarron@gmail.com or (828) 284-1914.
Continuing Events
Celebrate Recovery
Each Monday at 7 p.m., Heaton Christian Church, located at 221 Curtis Creek Road, offers help for anyone struggling with addictions (drugs, alcohol, gambling, etc.), or other undesirable habits or compulsions, to overcome their battles and find their relationship with Jesus Christ. No one will be judged. This is a ministry of loving, caring people, some who have experienced the same struggles. Family and friends of those needing help are encouraged to participate and support their efforts. The program will also provide child care for children of attendees as needed. For more information, call Butch or Courtney at (828) 528-5476.
Avery TableTop Gamers
Avery Tabletop Gamers will resume meetings from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays at the Avery County Morrison Library in the Guy-Braswell Annex in Newland. Meetings are free and open to the public ages 13 and older, but will accept donations to help cover costs. Meetings include open gaming, ranging from light party games to heavy strategy games. Attendees can bring any game they would like to play, but this is not required, as many options from our collection will be available each meeting. Attendees do not have to have experience with the games, but organizers ask that all come with a good attitude and willingness to learn. The group will provide water and light snacks, but attendees can bring their own if there is something they prefer. No alcohol, smoking or illegal substances are permitted at the meetings, and disruptive or disrespectful behavior will not be tolerated. For more information, call Joey at (828) 260-3834 or Nichole at (828) 387-0276, or email nichole1988@gmail.com.
High Country Gastric Support Group
High Country Gastric Support Group meets at 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at Cannon Memorial Hospital. For more information, call (828) 387-1667.
Banner Elk Book Exchange
The Banner Elk Book Exchange is a community-based, volunteer-run book exchange for Banner Elk and Avery County, operating on a “bring a book, take a book” policy. The exchange is located in the Cultural Arts Center at the Historic Banner Elk School and is open. Operating hours from November through April are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday to Friday, closed on Saturdays. The Exchange may also be closed due to bad weather if volunteers are unable to make it to the venue. For more information, click to www.bannerelkbookexchange.com.
Beech Mountain Jammers
Beech Mountain Jammers meet the first Tuesday of each month, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Beech Mountain Community Center, 601 Flat Springs Road, Elk Park, NC 28622. The next jam will be on Tuesday, Feb. 4. Bring a tuned instrument, a music stand (if needed) and any songs you’d like to share in this informal music jam. If you stay for lunch, bring a dish to share as well. For more info, call (423) 768-0530.
Left Behind in the High Country
If you are a victim of the loss of a loved one due to suicide, a newly formed support group has formed in the High Country to provide a safe place for grieving the loss of a loved one, compassionate support, sharing and companionship. The support group meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month at the Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville. New attendees interested in attending should call Sandra at (828) 467-5379.
Riverwalk Quilt Guild
The Riverwalk Quilt Guild meets at 6 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month. For more information, call BJ Mickel-Close at (828) 260-3204.
Clogging classes at Historic Cranberry High School
Clogging classes are being offered at the Historic Cranberry School. Intermediate class will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, with beginner classes beginning at 6 p.m. on Thursdays. For more information, call Chrissy Kasper at (828) 528-2655.
Book Discussion Group at the Book Exchange
The Banner Elk Book Exchange hosts a book discussion group on the third Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome to join in.
Old-time Community Jam
Takes place every second Saturday of every month at the Historic Banner Elk School Exchange Library, from noon to 2 p.m. on the following dates: For more information, email nicolelamotte@gmail.com.
Avery County Museum reopens in March
After a very successful Heritage Festival this past June, the Avery County Museum has seen a large increase in people coming to do research on their family history and genealogy. We have likewise had more donations of historical documents and artifacts that we need to organize and make available to the public. Part of this process is reorganization of the archives on the families of Avery County to make it more accessible for those individuals searching for information on their history and genealogy. For that reason, the Board of Directors has decided to close the museum during the months of January and February to do the necessary renovations. We look forward to reopening the museum on March 3, 2020.
Grandfather Home campus tours
Tours take place at our Historic Grandfather Home campus at 158 Grandfather Home Drive, Banner Elk. Tours meet at the Joseph F. Cannon Administrative Building and take place from 11 a.m. to noon on the first Monday and third Friday of each month. To reserve a spot on the next tour, call (828) 897-4515.
Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge monthly drop-in event
The Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge invites members and friends to join it at its monthly drop-in event. The second Monday of each month, from 5:15 to 7 p.m., come to The Local on Howard Street in downtown Boone for fun, friendship and to find out more about women helping women in the mountains.
Dispensary Songwriters Night
Every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at The Dispensary, 271 Oak Avenue in Spruce Pine, musicians are welcomed to introduce their original music, followed by Barry Stagg and Friends. Every Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. there is live music to dance and enjoy. Call Stagg after 5 p.m. for more information, or click to www.dispensarybar.com.
Medi-Home Hospice Bereavement Support Groups
Medi-Home Hospice currently offers the following Bereavement Support Groups for adults who have suffered a loss: The first Tuesday of each month at the Avery County Senior Center, 11 a.m.; The first Wednesday of each month at its office (1955 Newland Hwy., Newland), at noon (lunch included) For more information or to register, call (828) 733-0663.
Volunteer with Medi-Home Hospice
Would you like to make a difference in the lives of hospice patients and families using your gifts of compassion and caring? There’s a lot to gain from being a hospice volunteer. Hospice would like to share more information about volunteer opportunities at Medi-Home Hospice. Call (828) 733-0663 or (828) 265-3926 to speak with Volunteer Coordinator Sofia Lopez.
Surgical weight loss support group
A tri-county surgical weight loss support group takes place at 6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of every month in the boardroom at Blue Ridge Regional Hospital in Spruce Pine. For more information, call (828) 385-0198 or email tricountyswl@gmail.com. Programs for 2020 include the following: March 5 — Fitness; April 2 — Cravings; May 7 — Helpful Hints; June 4 — Emotional Eating; July 2 — Mindfulness; Aug. 6 — Nutritional Label; Sept. 3 — Getting Back on Track; Oct. 1 — Eating out; Nov. 5 — Surviving the Holidays; Dec. 3 — Holiday Celebration.
Cancer and chronic disease support group
Williams YMCA Second Wind Program offers a cancer and chronic disease support group from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. every other Tuesday in the Chapman Center. Classes will be divided between discussion and physical activity.
Crossnore Jam
Crossnore Jam held every first Friday night of each month year round. Bring your instruments, sing, dance and just have some fun. Jam is held at the Crossnore Meeting House from 7 to 9 p.m. monthly.
AA Banner Elk meetings
AA meetings in Banner Elk take place at 7 p.m. Mondays (Banner Elk Step Study) at Banner Elk United Methodist Church, located at 468 College Drive.
Diabetic Support Group
The Avery County Senior Center has partnered with Life Care Center of Banner Elk and Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge to hold a Diabetic Support Group at the Senior Center. This support group is a place for adults to come and receive social and emotional support, helpful hints and continuing education. The diabetic support group will meet the first Friday of every month at 11 a.m. at the Senior Center, located at 165 Schultz Circle, Newland. For more information, call (828) 733-8220.
