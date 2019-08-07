Editor’s Note: In order to ensure that your calendar entries are published, please submit information to carl.blankenship@averyjournal.com at least two weeks prior to the date of the event.
Aug. 7 to 10
Greater Remnant Church Vacation Bible School
Greater Remnant Church in Bakersville is hosting its Vacation Bible School from Aug. 7 to 10. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be lesson days. Saturday will be an inflatable fun day. Times are 6:30 to 8 p.m. nightly, and Saturday’s events will run from noon to 4 p.m. Everyone is welcome. The church address is 1858 Hwy. 80 in Bakersville (on Mine Creek Road). For more information, call (828) 467-8187.
Aug. 10
Calhoun Family Reunion
The Calhoun Family Reunion is being held at the Senior Center in Newland at noon on Saturday, Aug. 10. The family has been coming together the Saturday before the Decoration at Fork Mountain Cemetery since the early 1940s. Attendees are welcome to bring old photographs to share. There will be an auction to raise money for headstones and catering. Please bring a dessert to share. If you make something homemade, bring a copy of the recipe. For more information, call Vickie Kutscher at (904) 710-7391.
Aug. 10 and 11
Vacation Bible School at Mountainside Lutheran
Mountainside Lutheran Church in Linville will host Vacation Bible School on August 10 and 11 for children age 3 through fifth grade. Vacation Bible School will offer music, crafts, games, Bible stories, snacks and more! Any children in the community who would like to attend are welcome. We hope you will join us, make new friends and share in our Christian fellowship. Mountainside Lutheran Church is located on Hwy. 221 in Linville on the grounds of Camp Linn Haven. For more information call (828) 733-4404.
Aug. 11
Decoration and Memorial Service at Tate Cemetery
A Decoration and Memorial Service will be held at Tate Cemetery beginning at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 11. The cemetery is located on Goose Hollow Road, across from Linville Land Harbor Golf Shop.
Clark Family Reunion
The descendants of the children of John Dallas Clark and Rachel Dale Clark will gather on Aug. 11 at Altamont United Methodist Church’s family life center at 1 p.m. for a covered dish luncheon. Children, grandchildren and all descendants of the families of Charles Clark, Frank Clark, Verda Clark Hughes Jaynes, Leeota Clark Vance, Edna Clark Putnam, Lillie Clark Johnson, Eliza Clark Klapper and Cora Clark Nunan are encouraged to attend.
Montezuma Cemetery Decoration
The Montezuma Cemetery will hold its annual decoration at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 11. Those who are unable to attend may send a tax-deductible donation to The Montezuma Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 1, Montezuma N.C. 28653.
Pisgah Methodist Homecoming
Pisgah United Methodist Church will host its homecoming on Aug. 11. The guest speaker will be Stacey Clarke of the Three Mile Community. Service begins at 11:15 a.m. with lunch following in the fellowship hall.
Barrier Family Reunion
The annual reunion will be held at 1 p.m. on Aug. 11 at the Barrier Shed in Jonas Ridge off Hwy. 183 on Donald Barrier Rd. Decoration at the Barrier Cemetery will follow the covered dish lunch.
Aug. 12
Blue Ridge Partnership for Children’s Taste of the Blue Ridge
The annual fundraiser will be held at the Cross Street Commerce Center in Spruce Pine and will feature local food, games, auctions and a photo booth. Pre-sale tickets are $30 and a table sponsorship is $400. For more information click to blueridgechildren.org, call or email Ruthie Styles at (828) 733-2899 and cdm@brpartnershipforchildren.com
Aug. 17
Isaac Johnson Reunion/Dinner
The Isaac Johnson Reunion/Dinner will be at the Altamont United Methodist Church from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 17. For questions, call Judy at (828) 733-3569.
Family movie night at Earth to Sky Park
Bring the whole family to Earth to Sky Park on Aug. 17 for a showing of “Ice Age: Collision Course,” beginning at 8 p.m. Cost is $5/car, with payment due at the entrance. Bring your own blanket and lawn chairs. Popcorn, candy, and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for sale. No alcohol is permitted. All proceeds support the Earth to Sky Park.
Lorre concert to benefit YME
Neil Diamond tribute artist Connor Lorre will be in concert at Hayes Auditorium at Lees-McRae College beginning at 7 p.m., with all proceeds benefiting Step Up for Yellow Mountain. Tickets are $20 each and available at Yellow Mountain Enterprises and Yellow Mountain Treasure Box Thrift Store. Call (828) 733-2944 for more information.
Aug. 18
Newland Cemetery Decoration
This year’s decoration at the Newland Cemetery is Aug. 18. Tax-deductible contributions for maintenance may be made by check to First Baptist Church with Newland Cemetery written in the memo line and mailed to: Newland Cemetery c/o First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 485, Newland, N.C. 28657
Aug. 19
Photo ID Seminar
The Avery County Board of Elections will hold an educational seminar about voter photo identification requirements at 10 a.m. on Aug. 19, at The Avery County Senior Center. The evening session will be held at 6 p.m. the same day at the Avery County Pool Complex. The seminar is free and open to the public. Beginning in 2020, voters will be required to provide photo identification before they vote. This includes both in-person and by-mail voting, with some exceptions. In November 2018, North Carolina voters approved an amendment to the N.C. Constitution to require voters to present photo ID at the polls.
Aug. 20
Avery Chamber After Hours
Avery County Chamber of Commerce business After Hours from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 20, at The Art Cellar Gallery and Hardin Fine Jewelry, located at 920 Shawneehaw Avenue South in Banner Elk.
Aug. 21
RTCC and RTAC Meetings
The Rural Transportation Coordinating Committee and Rural Transportation Advisory Committee of the High Country RPO will hold a meeting on August 21 at the High Country Council of Governments located at 468 New Market Blvd., Boone, NC 28607. The RTCC will meet at 10 a.m. and the RTAC will meet at 2 p.m. A public hearing for RPO endorsement of the Mitchell County Comprehensive Transportation Plan will be held during the RTAC meeting. The meetings are open to the public.
Aug. 22
Parent to Parent Pool Party at Williams YMCA
The next Parent to Parent pool party begins at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 22 at the Williams YMCA pool and there will be pizza for dinner.
Luncheon for Rachel Deal
Join the Avery County Humane Society from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 22 at Stonewalls Restaurant in Banner Elk, North Carolina for a luncheon party in honor of Rachel Deal. Tickets are $60 each and can be purchased online by clicking to events.eventzilla.net/e/thank-you-rachel-2138739922. All proceeds benefit the Avery County Humane Society, and a memory book is being printed for Rachel. Any individual or business can purchase space in the book and write a special message to Rachel and/or include a business advertisement. The book will be given to Rachel and all attendees at the luncheon. Donations to the Avery County Humane Society can be made in honor of Rachel to celebrate her years of hard work by clicking to averycountyhumanesociety.fasttransact.net. Call Gwynne Dyer at the shelter for more information (828) 733-2333.
Aug. 23
Music by the Lake
Dixie Dawn will be playing a free concert of classic country, gospel, bluegrass and 1950s rock and roll that is open to the public at Seven Devils Resort Club from 4 to 8 p.m.
Aug. 24
County Household Hazardous Waste Collections Day
The Avery County Household Hazardous Waste Collections Day will take place behind the Avery County Board of Education and is available to Avery County residents only. For more information call Eric Foster at (828) 737-5420 or (828) 260-9205.
Sept 4 to 7
Avery County A&H Fair
The annual Avery County A&H Fair will be held at Heritage Park (661 Vale Road) in Newland from Wednesday through Saturday, Sept. 4 to 7. The event will feature Carload Night on Sept. 5, where ride bracelets will be sold at $50 per vehicle (up to 8 individual persons legally buckled in the vehicle), along with a “Fairest of the Fair” Pageant, Photo Contest, rides, entertainment, animals, food and more. For more information, call the Avery Extension Office at (828) 733-8270, or visit the Extension Office’s Facebook page.
Sept. 21
Avery County High School Class of 1974 Reunion
The ACHS of 1974 will hold its 45th class reunion at the Foscoe Grandfather Community Center from 5 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21. Entry cost is $15 per person. There will be a class photo at 6 p.m. All family and friends are invited.
Continuing Events
Avery County Farmers Market
Avery County Farmers Market is open for the season each Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Historic Banner Elk School. For more information contact Bill Hoffman at (828) 733-8270.
Celebrate Recovery
Each Sunday at 6 p.m., Heaton Christian Church, located at 221 Curtis Creek Road, offers help for anyone struggling with addictions (drugs, alcohol, gambling, etc.), or other undesirable habits or compulsions, to overcome their battles and find their relationship with Jesus Christ. No one will be judged. This is a ministry of loving, caring people, some who have experienced the same struggles. Family and friends of those needing help are encouraged to participate and support their efforts. For more information, call Butch or Courtney at (828) 528-5476.
Avery TableTop Gamers
Avery Tabletop Gamers will resume meetings from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays at the Avery County Morrison Library in the Guy-Braswell Annex in Newland. Meetings are free and open to the public age 13 and older, but will accept donations to help cover costs. Meetings include open gaming, ranging from light party games to heavy strategy games. Attendees can bring any game they would like to play, but this is not required, as many options from our collection will be available each meeting. Attendees do not have to have experience with the games, but organizers ask that all come with a good attitude and willingness to learn. The group will provide water and light snacks, but attendees can bring their own if there is something they prefer. No alcohol, smoking or illegal substances are permitted at the meetings, and disruptive or disrespectful behavior will not be tolerated. For more information, call Joey at (828) 260-3834 or Nichole at (828) 387-0276, or email nichole1988@gmail.com.
High Country Gastric Support Group
High Country Gastric Support Group meets at 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at Cannon Memorial Hospital. For more information, call (828) 387-1667.
Narcotics Anonymous
Help stem the tide of the opioid epidemic and the scourge of a meth habit. Narcotics Anonymous will meet every Saturday evening at 8 p.m. in the Oak Room at Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville (room under the Avery YMCA). The meeting is open and the only requirement for attendance is a curiosity to or desire to stop habitual drinking or use of drugs.
Banner Elk Book Exchange
The Banner Elk Book Exchange is a community-based, volunteer-run book exchange for Banner Elk and Avery County, operating on a “bring a book, take a book” policy. The exchange is located in the Cultural Arts Center at the Historic Banner Elk School and is open. Operating hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday. For more information, click to www.bannerelkbookexchange.com.
Left Behind in the High Country
If you are a victim of the loss of a loved one due to suicide, a newly formed support group has formed in the High Country to provide a safe place for grieving the loss of a loved one, compassionate support, sharing and companionship. The support group meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month at the Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville. New attendees interested in attending should call Sandra at (828) 467-5379.
Riverwalk Quilt Guild
The Riverwalk Quilt Guild meets at 6 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month. For more information, call BJ Mickel-Close at (828) 260-3204.
Clogging classes at Historic Cranberry High School
Clogging classes are being offered at the Historic Cranberry School. Intermediate class will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, with beginner classes beginning at 6 p.m. on Thursdays. For more information, call Chrissy Kasper at (828) 528-2655.
Avery County Amateur Radio Club
The Avery County Amateur Radio Club holds meetings on the last Thursday of each month beginning at 7 p.m. at the Village of Sugar Mountain Town Hall. Anyone interested in amateur radio is welcome to attend. For more information, email Jonathan Sheppard at kmyybk@gmail.com or call (828) 387-5702.
Book Discussion Group at the Book Exchange
The Banner Elk Book Exchange hosts a book discussion group on the third Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome to join in.
Old-time Community Jam
Takes place every second Saturday of every month at the Historic Banner Elk School Exchange Library, from noon to 2 p.m. on the following dates: Dec. 8. For more information, email nicolelamotte@gmail.com.
Museum open
Avery County Historical Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Starting in May, the museum will be offering special guided tours of the Old Avery County Jail and Linville River Depot. Tours begin at 1:30 p.m. every second and fourth Fridays, and are free. Donations kindly accepted.
Grandfather Home campus tours
Tours take place at our Historic Grandfather Home campus at 158 Grandfather Home Drive, Banner Elk. Tours meet at the Joseph F. Cannon Administrative Building and take place from 11 a.m. to noon on the first Monday and third Friday of each month. To reserve a spot on the next tour, call (828) 897-4515.
Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge monthly drop-in event
The Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge invites members and friends to join it at its monthly drop-in event. The second Monday of each month, from 5:15 to 7 p.m., come to The Local on Howard Street in downtown Boone for fun, friendship and to find out more about women helping women in the mountains.
Dispensary Songwriters Night
Every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at The Dispensary, 271 Oak Avenue in Spruce Pine, musicians are welcomed to introduce their original music, followed by Barry Stagg and Friends. Every Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. there is live music to dance and enjoy. Call Stagg after 5 p.m. for more information, or click to www.dispensarybar.com.
Medi-Home Hospice Bereavement Support Groups
Medi-Home Hospice currently offers the following Bereavement Support Groups for adults who have suffered a loss: The first Tuesday of each month at the Avery County Senior Center, 11 a.m.; The first Wednesday of each month at its office (1955 Newland Hwy., Newland), at noon (lunch included) For more information or to register, call (828) 733-0663.
Volunteer with Medi-Home Hospice
Would you like to make a difference in the lives of hospice patients and families using your gifts of compassion and caring? There’s a lot to gain from being a hospice volunteer. Hospice would like to share more information about volunteer opportunities at Medi-Home Hospice. Call (828) 733-0663 or (828) 265-3926 to speak with Volunteer Coordinator Sofia Lopez.
Surgical weight loss support group
A tri-county surgical weight loss support group takes place at 6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of every month in the boardroom at Blue Ridge Regional Hospital in Spruce Pine. For more information, call (828) 385-0198.
Cancer and chronic disease support group
Williams YMCA Second Wind Program offers a cancer and chronic disease support group from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. every other Tuesday in the Chapman Center. Classes will be divided between discussion and physical activity.
Crossnore Jam
Crossnore Jam held every first Friday night of each month year round. Bring your instruments, sing, dance and just have some fun. Jam is held at the Crossnore Meeting House from 7 to 9 p.m. monthly.
AA Banner Elk meetings
AA meetings in Banner Elk take place at 7 p.m. Mondays (Banner Elk Step Study) at Banner Elk United Methodist Church, located at 468 College Drive.
Diabetic Support Group
The Avery County Senior Center has partnered with Life Care Center of Banner Elk and Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge to hold a Diabetic Support Group at the Senior Center. This support group is a place for adults to come and receive social and emotional support, helpful hints and continuing education. The diabetic support group will meet the first Friday of every month at 11 a.m. at the Senior Center, located at 165 Schultz Circle, Newland. For more information, call (828) 733-8220.
