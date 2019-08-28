Editor’s Note: In order to ensure that your calendar entries are published, please submit information to carl.blankenship@averyjournal.com at least two weeks prior to the date of the event.
Aug. 29 to Sept. 1
Pre-Labor Day Jubilee at Zion Hill Baptist Church
Zion Hill Baptist Church will be hosting a multi-day jubilee with speakers and music. The church is located at 1036 Zion Hill Road in Marion.
Aug. 30
4-H Shooting Sports Club Spaghetti Dinner
The 4-H Shooting Sports Club will be hosting a spaghetti dinner to benefit the program at the Avery County Senior Center from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 30. The plates are $8 per person and include spaghetti with meat sauce, salad, garlic bread, drink and desert. There will be a vegetarian option available.
Aug. 31
Toe Jam Music Festival
If you love the oldies rock and roll music, this is the festival for you. The Toe Jam Music Festival will take place on Saturday, Aug. 31, in downtown Spruce Pine. Watch the water flow down the Toe River as you listen to the classics from the 70s, 80s and 90s. Bands will be on stage beginning at noon and will play until the Festival ends at midnight. Bring your chair and spend the day! There will be food trucks and a beer garden, local downtown restaurants will be open and offering specials. Bring the kids and enjoy the hula hoop contest, cornhole tourney, ziplining and slacklining and more! Come dressed in your best 1970s, 80s and 90s attire. Bands will include The Sugardaddies, The Pierce Danger Band, The Rewind, Redline FX and Spank. Admission is free. For more information call event coordinator Jeff Harding at (828) 385-2068.
Shriners Golf Tournament
The Avery County Shrine Club will hold its annual golf tournament at Sugar Mountain Golf Club beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 31. The cost is $60 per player, with mulligans available for $10 up to a maximum of three. Registration begins at 8 a.m. All are welcome.
Singing at Jack Hicks Trucking
The annual singing at Jack Hicks’ Trucking will take place beginning at 5 p.m. in Elk Park and feature The Primitive Quartet, The Inspirations, and more. All are welcome and attendees should bring their own chairs.
Sept 4 to 7
Avery County A&H Fair
The annual Avery County A&H Fair will be held at Heritage Park (661 Vale Road) in Newland from Wednesday through Saturday, Sept. 4 to 7. The event will feature Carload Night on Sept. 5, where ride bracelets will be sold at $50 per vehicle (up to eight individuals legally buckled in the vehicle), along with a “Fairest of the Fair” Pageant, Photo Contest, rides, entertainment, animals, food and more. For more information, call the Avery Extension Office at (828) 733-8270, or visit the Extension Office’s Facebook page.
Sept. 7
Back to School Carnival
First Baptist Church Crossnore is having a Back to School Carnival on from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7. The carnival will have inflatables, games, prizes, food and more. It will be held at the church. It is free for all children in the community. For more information, call the church office at (828) 733-5243.
Altamont United Methodist Church Fundraising Breakfast
Altamont United Methodist Church will be holding a fundraising breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. on Sept. 7. Proceeds will go toward local missions.
Sept. 8
Newland Christian Church homecoming
Newland Christian Church will hold homecoming services at the church. The Rev. Jonathan Casstevens will be bringing the message in both word and song during the morning. A meal will follow in the fellowship hall.
Sept. 15 to 18
Homecoming and revival services at Elk Park Christian Church
Elk Park Christian Church will host its Homecoming service, with meal following morning worship, on Sunday, Sept. 15, at its location on 220 Old Mill Road in Elk Park. Revival services at the church will take place at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15, and beginning at 7 p.m. on Monday through Wednesday, Sept. 16 to 18, with Pastor Jamie Shell bringing the message each evening.
Sept. 21
Avery County High School Class of 1974 Reunion
The ACHS of 1974 will hold its 45th class reunion at the Foscoe Grandfather Community Center from 5 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21. Entry cost is $15 per person. There will be a class photo at 6 p.m. All family and friends are invited.
‘Remember When’ in downtown Spruce Pine
The Mitchell County Firefighters Association presents “Remember When,” a celebration of our people and heritage. This event takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, in downtown Spruce Pine.This event is a fundraiser for the Mitchell County Firefighters Association and is dedicated to longtime Mitchell County resident Calvin Hall. The theme of the event is to highlight mountain heritage, the people and businesses of our area. The show will feature demonstrations of antique farm equipment including hay baling, corn shelling, corn grinding for corn meal and wheat threshing, with antique tractor, engine, garden tractor, car, truck and hot rod lawn mower exhibits; arts, crafts, fire truck exhibits, mini firefighter challenge, touch the truck (where kids can actually climb in a fire truck), inflatables, tractor train for kids, a dunking booth, craft vendors, live music and an open stage time for anyone who wants to do a little ‘pickin & grinnin.’ In addition to all these festivities, all the great businesses in Spruce Pine will be open for browsing and shopping. The firefighter’s association will be selling barbecue and hot dogs, and all the local restaurants in Spruce Pine will be open for business and eager to serve. Anyone interested in bringing antique tractors, farm equipment, garden tractors, engines, antique cars, trucks or other vintage farming or transportation exhibits can call (828) 208-0188 or email rememberwhensprucepine.@gmail.com. Deadline for submission of the vendor application is Sept. 9, but the The vendor application is available at facebook.com/rememberwhenday, rememberwhensprucepine.@gmail.com or calling (828) 208-0188.
October 19
Newland VFD Drawing
Newland Volunteer Fire Department will hold a drawing for a UTV. The department is giving away a 2019 Kawasaki Teryx 2 Camouflage UTV with a snowblade. There are 500 tickets available, contact Ken Sherrod at (843) 986-7626 or any department member for more information.
Continuing Events
Avery County Farmers Market
Avery County Farmers Market is open for the season each Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Historic Banner Elk School. For more information contact Bill Hoffman at (828) 733-8270.
Celebrate Recovery
Each Sunday at 6 p.m., Heaton Christian Church, located at 221 Curtis Creek Road, offers help for anyone struggling with addictions (drugs, alcohol, gambling, etc.), or other undesirable habits or compulsions, to overcome their battles and find their relationship with Jesus Christ. No one will be judged. This is a ministry of loving, caring people, some who have experienced the same struggles. Family and friends of those needing help are encouraged to participate and support their efforts. For more information, call Butch or Courtney at (828) 528-5476.
Avery TableTop Gamers
Avery Tabletop Gamers will resume meetings from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays at the Avery County Morrison Library in the Guy-Braswell Annex in Newland. Meetings are free and open to the public age 13 and older, but will accept donations to help cover costs. Meetings include open gaming, ranging from light party games to heavy strategy games. Attendees can bring any game they would like to play, but this is not required, as many options from our collection will be available each meeting. Attendees do not have to have experience with the games, but organizers ask that all come with a good attitude and willingness to learn. The group will provide water and light snacks, but attendees can bring their own if there is something they prefer. No alcohol, smoking or illegal substances are permitted at the meetings, and disruptive or disrespectful behavior will not be tolerated. For more information, call Joey at (828) 260-3834 or Nichole at (828) 387-0276, or email nichole1988@gmail.com.
High Country Gastric Support Group
High Country Gastric Support Group meets at 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at Cannon Memorial Hospital. For more information, call (828) 387-1667.
Narcotics Anonymous
Help stem the tide of the opioid epidemic and the scourge of a meth habit. Narcotics Anonymous will meet every Saturday evening at 8 p.m. in the Oak Room at Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville (room under the Avery YMCA). The meeting is open and the only requirement for attendance is a curiosity to or desire to stop habitual drinking or use of drugs.
Banner Elk Book Exchange
The Banner Elk Book Exchange is a community-based, volunteer-run book exchange for Banner Elk and Avery County, operating on a “bring a book, take a book” policy. The exchange is located in the Cultural Arts Center at the Historic Banner Elk School and is open. Operating hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday. For more information, click to www.bannerelkbookexchange.com.
Left Behind in the High Country
If you are a victim of the loss of a loved one due to suicide, a newly formed support group has formed in the High Country to provide a safe place for grieving the loss of a loved one, compassionate support, sharing and companionship. The support group meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month at the Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville. New attendees interested in attending should call Sandra at (828) 467-5379.
Riverwalk Quilt Guild
The Riverwalk Quilt Guild meets at 6 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month. For more information, call BJ Mickel-Close at (828) 260-3204.
Clogging classes at Historic Cranberry High School
Clogging classes are being offered at the Historic Cranberry School. Intermediate class will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, with beginner classes beginning at 6 p.m. on Thursdays. For more information, call Chrissy Kasper at (828) 528-2655.
Avery County Amateur Radio Club
The Avery County Amateur Radio Club holds meetings on the last Thursday of each month beginning at 7 p.m. at the Village of Sugar Mountain Town Hall. Anyone interested in amateur radio is welcome to attend. For more information, email Jonathan Sheppard at kmyybk@gmail.com or call (828) 387-5702.
Book Discussion Group at the Book Exchange
The Banner Elk Book Exchange hosts a book discussion group on the third Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome to join in.
Old-time Community Jam
Takes place every second Saturday of every month at the Historic Banner Elk School Exchange Library, from noon to 2 p.m. on the following dates: Dec. 8. For more information, email nicolelamotte@gmail.com.
Museum open
Avery County Historical Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Starting in May, the museum will be offering special guided tours of the Old Avery County Jail and Linville River Depot. Tours begin at 1:30 p.m. every second and fourth Fridays, and are free. Donations kindly accepted.
Grandfather Home campus tours
Tours take place at our Historic Grandfather Home campus at 158 Grandfather Home Drive, Banner Elk. Tours meet at the Joseph F. Cannon Administrative Building and take place from 11 a.m. to noon on the first Monday and third Friday of each month. To reserve a spot on the next tour, call (828) 897-4515.
Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge monthly drop-in event
The Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge invites members and friends to join it at its monthly drop-in event. The second Monday of each month, from 5:15 to 7 p.m., come to The Local on Howard Street in downtown Boone for fun, friendship and to find out more about women helping women in the mountains.
Dispensary Songwriters Night
Every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at The Dispensary, 271 Oak Avenue in Spruce Pine, musicians are welcomed to introduce their original music, followed by Barry Stagg and Friends. Every Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. there is live music to dance and enjoy. Call Stagg after 5 p.m. for more information, or click to www.dispensarybar.com.
Medi-Home Hospice Bereavement Support Groups
Medi-Home Hospice currently offers the following Bereavement Support Groups for adults who have suffered a loss: The first Tuesday of each month at the Avery County Senior Center, 11 a.m.; The first Wednesday of each month at its office (1955 Newland Hwy., Newland), at noon (lunch included) For more information or to register, call (828) 733-0663.
Volunteer with Medi-Home Hospice
Would you like to make a difference in the lives of hospice patients and families using your gifts of compassion and caring? There’s a lot to gain from being a hospice volunteer. Hospice would like to share more information about volunteer opportunities at Medi-Home Hospice. Call (828) 733-0663 or (828) 265-3926 to speak with Volunteer Coordinator Sofia Lopez.
Surgical weight loss support group
A tri-county surgical weight loss support group takes place at 6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of every month in the boardroom at Blue Ridge Regional Hospital in Spruce Pine. For more information, call (828) 385-0198.
Cancer and chronic disease support group
Williams YMCA Second Wind Program offers a cancer and chronic disease support group from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. every other Tuesday in the Chapman Center. Classes will be divided between discussion and physical activity.
Crossnore Jam
Crossnore Jam held every first Friday night of each month year round. Bring your instruments, sing, dance and just have some fun. Jam is held at the Crossnore Meeting House from 7 to 9 p.m. monthly.
AA Banner Elk meetings
AA meetings in Banner Elk take place at 7 p.m. Mondays (Banner Elk Step Study) at Banner Elk United Methodist Church, located at 468 College Drive.
Diabetic Support Group
The Avery County Senior Center has partnered with Life Care Center of Banner Elk and Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge to hold a Diabetic Support Group at the Senior Center. This support group is a place for adults to come and receive social and emotional support, helpful hints and continuing education. The diabetic support group will meet the first Friday of every month at 11 a.m. at the Senior Center, located at 165 Schultz Circle, Newland. For more information, call (828) 733-8220.
