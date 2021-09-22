Weekly gas price update…
Average retail gasoline prices in North Carolina increased three cents from last week at $2.96 as of Monday, Sept. 19. This compares with the national average which increased by three cents to $3.18 per gallon, according to www.northcarolinagasprices.com.
National, state debt update…
As of Monday, Sept. 19, the United States’ national debt was 28,779,700,874,012, according to www.usdebtclock.org. That debt figure breaks down to $86,501 in debt per person and $228,660 in debt per taxpayer. Also as of Monday, Sept. 19, North Carolina’s state debt was $50,074,525,771, which breaks down to $4,758 in debt per citizen.
State unemployment and food stamp update…
As of Monday, Sept. 19, 1,352,070 state residents were registered as unemployed, according to www.usdebtclock.org, and 780,875 North Carolinians were registered as food stamp recipients out of a total state population of 10,717,887.
Town of Newland to host Fall Festival Saturday…
Celebrate the changing of the seasons at the Town of Newland’s Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Bandstand at the Riverwalk, located at 288 Calvary Street (rain location will be the Avery Parks and Recreation Rock Gym).
The fall festival focuses on handmade crafts, delectable food, fall-themed retail, and a little early Christmas shopping! Vendors will be set up from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with live music and entertainment throughout the day. For more information, call the Town of Newland at (828) 733-2023 or visit the town’s Facebook page.
Avery County Farm
Bureau annual member
meeting Sept. 30…
NEWLAND — The Annual Meeting of the members of the Avery County Farm Bureau, Inc., a North Carolina corporation, will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 30, 2021, at the Avery County Farm Bureau office, located at 570 Cranberry Street, Newland, NC 28657. The meeting will focus solely on the business of the Avery County Farm Bureau. No meal will be served and door prizes will not be awarded.
Beech Mountain
History Museum open…
BEECH MOUNTAIN — The Beech Mountain History Museum has reopened for the Summer season Thursdays through Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. It is located next to Fred’s General Mercantile at the top of Beech Mountain.
Two new exhibits are featured. The first exhibit is a scale model of “The Battle on Beech,” which was a brief battle fought during the Civil War. The second exhibit is an audio exhibit of Ray Hicks, the famous area storyteller, telling his stories called the “Jack Tales.”
In addition, the museum has a sizeable collection of Land of Oz memorabilia, a model railroad from the logging days, Cherokee arrowheads dating back more than a thousand years, features on the birth of the ski resort and town, and much more.
Come visit the Museum, grab lunch at Fred’s and enjoy our cool mountain weather!
Wildlife Commission
gives update on mysterious Songbird Disease…
RALEIGH – N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission officials announced that the outbreak affecting songbirds since May 2020 seems to be subsiding and, thanks to diligent reporting by North Carolina residents, it appears not to have notably impacted birds in our state.
The mysterious disease was reported in mostly mid-Atlantic and midwestern states, and as far south as Virginia with a few cases in Florida. It affected mostly larger-bodied songbird fledglings, such as blue jays, American robins, European starlings and common grackles. Diseased birds showed an unusual set of symptoms beginning with crusty, swollen eyes that progressed into tremors, an inability to maintain balance and other neurological problems that ultimately ended in death despite best efforts to treat the birds.
Multiple state wildlife agencies, conservation organizations and wildlife diagnostic labs have collaboratively tracked the outbreak to try and identify a cause, however its source remains a mystery. Hypothetical causes ranging from the Brood X cicada emergence to a variety of viruses, bacteria and parasites have all been ruled out.
In North Carolina, lab results of deceased birds that were reported by the public indicate malnutrition and physical trauma as the cause of death – common hazards for young, inexperienced birds. Additional lab reports are still pending, but biologists don’t anticipate any novel findings.
Other reports of sick songbirds in North Carolina mostly involved finches showing signs of common bird feeder diseases, such as avian conjunctivitis and salmonella poisoning. Reports of other species concluded more typical causes of death, including windows strikes and moving vehicles.
Most songbird-related calls to the Wildlife Commission these days are people wanting to know if it’s safe to put their bird feeders back up. If you decide to reinstall your bird feeder, it’s advised to commit to sterilizing your feeders often. Frequent cleaning will help to prevent the spread of common bird diseases such as avian conjunctivitis, salmonella poisoning and aspergillosis in hummingbirds. Salmonella can also make people sick, so feeders should never be cleaned in the same area where food is prepared.
Songbird feeders should be sanitized at least every two weeks, and more often in wet or humid conditions. Wildlife officials advise:
- Remove all remaining seed and scrub off any debris.
- Soak feeder in a bleach solution of one-part household bleach to nine-parts water for 10 minutes.
- Dry the feeder completely before refilling.
Hummingbird feeders should be sanitized at least once a week, and more often in wet or humid conditions. Wildlife officials advise:
- Soak feeder in a bleach solution of one-part household bleach to nine-parts water for 10 minutes.
- Dry the feeder completely before refilling.
- Fill with a solution of sugar water, which is one-part table sugar to four-parts water, with no added dyes or any other form of natural or artificial sweetener.
Biologists at the Wildlife Commission will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates to the public as more information is available. In the meantime, remove bird feeders immediately if sick or dead birds are found near the area and contact the NC Wildlife Helpline for further instructions from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, at (866) 318-2401 or email anytime at HWI@ncwildlife.org.
If you handle a deceased bird, wear gloves or use an inverted plastic bag. Dispose of the bird in a sealed bag in the household trash or bury it deeply. Keep pets, including pet birds, and children away from sick or dead wild birds.
If you’d like to consider an alternative to bird feeders to attract birds and other wildlife to your property, the Wildlife Commission’s Extension Biologist, Falyn Owens, suggests establishing natural foods by planting native trees, shrubs, and flowers.
“When it comes to contagious diseases, birds are no different than other wildlife – when they regularly gather in one spot to eat from the same “plate”, they’re also sharing germs can spread diseases to one another,” stated Owens. “Native plants are natural sources of food for birds. They provide seeds, nuts, nectar, berries, and support the native insects that most songbirds need to survive their first few weeks of life. Plant life also allows birds to feed without congregating around a single food source, reducing the risk of disease transmission.”
Fall is an excellent time for planting. Native plants that benefit birds can be found on the Audubon North Carolina website.
Small grants available to help develop youth programs across the state, application deadline September 30…
RALEIGH – Youth councils, local governments and private or nonprofit agencies with ideas for innovative programs to help North Carolina’s teens can apply for funding help from the North Carolina Department of Administration. Later this fall, the department’s Council for Women & Youth Involvement (CFWYI) will award numerous mini grants for programs specifically targeting high school students in grades 9 to 12.
“The mini grant program provides our teens a chance to help local peers establish leadership skills in project development, management and communication,” said Administration Secretary Pamela B. Cashwell. “An investment in North Carolina’s future, the program aims to not only engage youth in character building activities but services to help their communities.”
The State Youth Council Mini Grant Program typically awards funds ranging from $100 to $500 to nonprofit organizations interested in developing innovative programs and initiatives that help high school teens. This year, the State Youth Council will award a total of $6,292 to deserving organizations and agencies.
Examples of previous projects have included: a health program that educates youth on how to make better decisions regarding wellness; new exercise equipment; and a partnership with an animal shelter to build pens for dogs. Food, entertainment, travel and salaries do not qualify for grant funding.
Applications must be received by 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30, to be considered. All project proposals must adhere to general COVID-19 safety guidelines outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the NC Department of Health and Human Services. State Youth Councils and the Youth Advisory Council will screen and review applications this fall and make grant announcements in early 2022.
For more information and to apply, contact CFWYI State Youth Council coordinators, Candace Dudley and Anaja McClinton at (984) 236-0330 or doa.youth.involvement@doa.nc.gov.
Roan Mountain Summer Concert Series wraps up
this Saturday…
ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — From 5 to 8 p.m. each Saturday through September, the Roan Mountain Summer Concert Series features different area musicians to bring dulcet tones to the Roan Mountain Community Park (located behind the Roan Mountain Post Office off Hwy. 19E). This Saturday, Sept. 25, will feature Jim and Cheri Miller at 5 p.m., with The Billy Crawford Band performing a set of the best of Blues beginning at 6 p.m.
Grab a lawn chair, pack a snack and enjoy an evening on the Roan. For more information, contact John Bland at (423) 956-0714 or jebnj@hotmail.com.
Spruce Pine
BBQ and Music
Festival Oct. 2…
SPRUCE PINE — Ready for BBQ, blacksmiths and music? If you said “yes,” then you need to be at Riverside Park in Spruce Pine from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2. The Spruce Pine BBQ and Music Festival, sponsored by the Spruce Pine Rotary Club, was moved from July to October to make sure we all could gather together outside safely.
Our music lineup is in place along with plenty of food and drink with a very special addition this year — blacksmiths! Spruce Pine Main Street was not able to have their in-person blacksmith festival in the spring and provided virtual tours of blacksmith studios. Spruce Pine Rotary is very excited to welcome Main Street, local artisan blacksmiths, and Penland School of Crafts demonstrations to our festival. What a great addition!
The following is the festival music schedule:
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Rock Creek Ramblers
1 to 3 p.m.: William Ritter
3 to 5 p.m.: Tru Blu
5 to 7 p.m.: Jody Lovelace
7 to 9 p.m.: Pierce Danger
Admission price is $5/adults, with children 12 and younger are free. The proceeds are used to support local community organizations and projects. We have helped Imagination Library, SafePlace, Rotary Youth Leadership Camp, Shepherd’s Staff, Mitchell Giving Garden, Mitchell High School college scholarships and more. During Covid, we gave money to small businesses to help them get through the very rough time.
For more information, click to www.sprucepinebbqbluegrass.org. We look forward to seeing everyone on October 2!
Clothing giveaway and more at Beech Mountain
Community Club…
Beech Mountain Community Club (former Beech Mountain School), located at 60 Flat Springs Road in Elk Park, will be giving away free clothing, as well as selling household items at discounted prices from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 24 and 25.
Orchard at Altapass wins 2021
TripAdvisor Traveler’s Choice Award…
ALTAPASS — The Orchard at Altapass announced that it has been recognized by a TripAdvisor 2021 Travelers’ Choice award for Things to Do. “This award celebrates businesses that consistently deliver fantastic experiences to visitors, having earned great reviews on TripAdvisor over the last 12 months. As challenging as the past year was, the Orchard stood out by continuously delighting visitors,” said Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at TripAdvisor.
“We are so pleased to be recognized by TripAdvisor. The last year plus brought many unexpected changes and opportunities for the Orchard to reorganize and focus on its mission. We are encouraged by the reaction of our visitors and hope to continue protecting, preserving, and educating about our beautiful region, its lands, its history, and its peoples,” said Beth Hilton, executive director.
“Congratulations to all the winners of the 2021 Travelers’ Choice Awards,” added Soni. “I know the past year has been extremely challenging for tourism businesses. The Travelers’ Choice Awards highlight the places that are consistently excellent—navigating changing customer expectations and developing new ways of working. Based on a full year of reviews from customers, this award speaks to the great service and experience you provided guests amid a pandemic.”
DSS School
Clothing Allowance under way…
Avery County DSS Clothing Allowance is under way. Qualified individuals must have children under the age of 18 who reside in your home at least 51% of the time. This allowance is for school clothes only. The pink application will be located outside the DSS office, and may be left in our dropbox or with our front desk. This is a first-come, first-serve program.
For any questions, call Tasha Smith at (828) 733-8256. Income limits are $2,873 for two individuals, $3,620 for three individuals, $4,367 for four individuals, $5,113 for five individuals, plus $746 for each additional member. The program will end Sept. 30 or until funding is gone.
NCWRC: Tree
stand safety reduces incidents during
the hunt…
RALEIGH — Archery season for white-tailed deer opened on Sept. 11 statewide. As deer hunters prepare for their first outing, whether it’s archery this weekend or black powder or gun season later this year, it’s imperative to prioritize hunter safety. Hunting from an elevated stand is a popular tactic used by hunters, especially archers, however tree stands can easily turn dangerous if not used correctly. During the fall of 2020, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission received 10 reported tree stand incidents – one which was fatal. In all instances, the individuals were not wearing a safety harness, and unfortunately, this doesn’t account for the tree stand incidents that were never reported.
“Hunters should always use a fall-arrest system and follow the tree stand manufacturer’s recommended safety procedures,” said Carissa Daniels, the Wildlife Commission’s outreach manager. “Those simple measures can go a long way in helping hunters stay safe while hunting with a tree stand.
The Wildlife Commission’s hunter safety education campaign, Home From the Hunt, and the Tree Stand Safety Awareness Foundation offer these tree stand safety recommendations.
Preparing to use your tree stand:
- Remove all your equipment and inspect it for damage before using it. This includes belts, chains, bolts and attachment cords. Replace them if necessary.
- Purchase a full-body safety harness as part of a fall-arrest system.
- Ensure you do not exceed the stand manufacturer’s maximum height or weight limits.
- Pack an emergency signal device, such as a cell phone or a whistle.
Setting up your tree stand:
- Share your stand location with someone before each hunt.
- Select a healthy, straight tree for your tree stand.
- Ask someone to assist you with setting up the stand.
Using your tree stand:
- Buckle your harness securely and connect to the tree tether before your feet leave the ground.
- Maintain three points of contact when climbing the ladder; two hands and a foot or two feet and a hand. Most falls occur when climbing up or down.
- Use a lineman’s belt and/or lifeline when climbing or descending.
- Raise and lower equipment using a haul line – never carry anything as you climb.
For information on the Wildlife Commission’s hunter education courses, white-tailed deer season and limits and to purchase a hunting license, click to ncwildlife.org.
BBB Scam Alert: Child tax credits are coming, and so are the scammers…
Through December 2021, if you qualify for payments through the American Rescue Plan Act, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced it is sending monthly payments direct deposit, paper check or through debit cards. These payments are an advance on the child tax credit, which means eligible people will get up to half of their child tax credit in these monthly payments and the other half when they file their 2021 taxes. You can go to IRS.gov to see who qualifies, how much you may receive, and how to address any problems. You will also have the option of unenrolling from the Advance payments program.
According to the Federal Trade Commission, when it comes to the government being in the news, the scammers will likely use their standard playbook, meaning impostor scams may appear, with con artists pretending to “help” you get your payments earlier, get more money, or commit identity theft.
BBB and the FTC share these tips:
- Avoid Impostor scams — Government agencies like the IRS or Social Security Administration will not call, text, DM, or email you.
- Do not give out any personal information, like social security numbers, bank account information, or credit/debit card numbers.
- Eligibility requirements and payment disbursements are monitored by the IRS only.
When someone is requiring payments by gift card, wire transfers, or cryptocurrency, it is likely a scam.
Drive-thru COVID testing
opportunities…
Drive thru COVID Testing is now available at the Avery County Health Department Parking Lot (545 Shultz Circle, Newland) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. No appointment is needed for a COVID test. Call the COVID line at (828) 733-8273 with questions or concerns.
The Avery County Health Department and the Baker Clinic at Cannon Hospital still have first-dose COVID vaccines available for anyone age 16 and up. Appointments are necessary. The Health Department (545 Schultz Circle, Newland) will also offer vaccines Monday through Friday. Call (828) 733-8273 to schedule an appointment. The Baker Center at Cannon Hospital (436 Hospital Drive, Suite 230, Linville) will offer vaccines from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. Call (828) 737-7711 to schedule an appointment.
Norris Reunion
October 9…
The descendants of William Berry Norris and wife, Martisha Trivette Norris will meet at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at the Mayflower Seafood Restaurant located in Elizabethton, Tenn., for fellowship and the sharing of a meal together. This is in lieu of the previous gatherings held annually at the old Cranberry High School due to concerns about Covid-19.
For more information please contact Naomi Houston at (828) 765-7693 or Harvey Norris by emailing harveynorris@comcast.net.
NCDA&CS offers organic certification cost-share
assistance…
RALEIGH – Organic growers in North Carolina can apply for partial reimbursement of the cost of becoming certified or for recertification through a program offered by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
Growers who are certified or recertified between Oct. 1, 2020, and Sept. 30, 2021, can apply for assistance through the program.
“Applicants can be reimbursed up to 50 percent of the cost of organic certification per category,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Funds are available on a first-come, first-served basis, and I would encourage growers and handlers to submit their applications early.”
Under the grant, operations can be certified and reimbursed in four separate categories: crops, livestock, wild crop and handler/processor. The maximum reimbursement per category is $500.
The program is for the 2020-2021 season and is funded through a $105,800 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Applications must be postmarked by Nov. 19.
To apply, growers must provide a completed application, along with detailed invoices/statements from the certifying agency listing all National Organic Program certified costs, proof of payment, a substitute W-9 form and a copy of your certificate or letter from your certifier if this is a new certification. All charges must be for USDA organic certification. The application can be downloaded at www.ncdaorganic.org. or growers can also apply through their local Farm Service Agency office.
Application and required documents can be mailed, faxed or emailed to the NCDA&CS Organic Certification Cost Share Program, Attn. Heather Barnes. For questions, contact Barnes at (919) 707-3127.
Ginseng harvesting permits will not be issued in 2021…
ASHEVILLE — The Nantahala and Pisgah National Forests will not issue American ginseng harvest permits this year due to continued declines and low population levels observed through monitoring and surveys.
Commercial harvesting of wild ginseng has been occurring for the past 250 years. Declines are attributed to long-term harvesting, more recent over harvesting, out-of-season harvest, and the taking of mature plants without planting the seeds for future crops. The number of plants now in the national forests is too low to be sustainably harvested.
“Every year we’ve seen fewer ginseng plants and the danger is that they’ll completely disappear from this area,” said Gary Kauffman, botanist for the National Forests in North Carolina. “We need to pause the harvest now to help ensure that these plants will be available in future years and for our grandkids and their kids.”
Kauffman monitors plant levels and has worked with other organizations to reintroduce ginseng into the forest where the plant has been overharvested.
Anyone removing wild ginseng plants or its parts on national forest lands without a permit may be fined up to $5,000 or a six-month sentence in federal prison, or both.
New hours at
Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce…
As summer emerges, the Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce has extended its open hours to 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday thru Wednesday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday through Saturday. For more information, call (828) 898-8395.
Alcoholics
Anonymous
meetings each week at Baker Center…
“If you want to drink, that’s your business. If you want to stop drinking, that’s our business.” Alcoholics Anonymous hosts meetings at 7 p.m. each Tuesday and Friday evening at the Oak Room of the Baker Center, adjacent to Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville.
Banner Elk Book Exchange now open …
Banner Elk Book Exchange is now open, operating with the hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturdays until Oct. 31. Masks are not required, but you may wear one if you prefer.
Banner Elk Book Exchange is a community-based, volunteer-run book exchange for Banner Elk and Avery County, operating on a “bring a book, take a book” policy. Bring a book, take a book! There is no check-out or return of books. Simply bring a book or books and exchange them for the same number of different books. No books to trade-in? In lieu of a book to exchange, you may make a small donation to take a book home.
The Book Exchange is more than just a library! We offer the following programs to the community:
- Book Discussion Groups
- BE Readers (Children’s book discussion)
- Play & Learn Sessions
- Science/Nature Programs for Children
- Music Jams
Many people have contributed the books in the Book Exchange that fill our shelves, and a year of being sequestered at home will probably produce an abundance of book donations. We are grateful for the donations that allow others to enjoy reading, but please consider these guidelines for book donations:
- We cannot accept textbooks, reference books (dictionaries, thesaurus, etc.), outdated magazines or self-help books, or books that are damaged, mildewed, smelling of smoke, or otherwise unable to be placed on our shelves.
- We accept paperbacks in good condition.
- We keep the larger, high-quality ones on the shelves of the Book Exchange, and share those we cannot use with organizations like the V.A. hospital in Asheville. Some books also are sent to the correctional facility in Spruce Pine.
When in doubt, ask yourself if you would like to take home the books you are donating. Please do not be offended if we cannot accept your books – we are not a repository for everything! Outdated books and magazines, or those in poor condition can be taken to the recycling center on Norwood Hollow Road at the base of Sugar Mountain or on 194 at the Three Lane between Elk Park and Newland.
We appreciate your consideration, cooperation and generosity!
Mayland high school equivalency diploma classes return to campuses…
SPRUCE PINE — Mayland Community College is holding classes in-person and online to help students earn a high school equivalency diploma. Mayland Community College offers preparation classes for the GED and HiSET tests, and also offers Adult High School classes.
Mayland Community College does not charge tuition for the classes. However, a commitment of at least 8 hours a week is necessary to be successful. Although there are no fees associated with attending the classes, there may be a small fee for taking the equivalency tests.
Classes are offered at all three campuses in Mitchell, Avery and Yancey counties. Evening classes are available at the Mitchell Campus, located in Spruce Pine.
Online classes require dependable access to the internet and the use of a computer in a quiet setting.
Call (828) 766-1327 or email learninglabs@mayland.edu for more information.
DMV resumes
regular road tests for drivers 15 to 17 years old…
ROCKY MOUNT – With health safety conditions improving in North Carolina, the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is resuming regular road tests this week. This ends the Contactless Road Test (CRT) program that had been required for 15- to 17-year-old drivers seeking their Level 3 Full Provisional license and a select group of other drivers who could not qualify for a road test waiver.
All drivers who already had been scheduled for a CRT should proceed with that appointment but be aware they will instead be taking a road test in regular traffic conditions, instead of the parking lots where CRTs were conducted.
Other 15- to 17-year-old drivers who have had their Level 2 Limited License for at least six months can schedule an appointment at https://skiptheline.ncdot.gov/Webapp/_/_/_/en/WizardAppt/Welcome, selecting Teen Level 3 as the process.
Other drivers who would have required a CRT appointment, including those who previously failed a road test, are governed by lawful and or legal presence status (not a permanent resident), or whose driving privileges were suspended when their previous license expired, should select Driver License – First Time for their appointment process.
By returning to regular road testing, the DMV is going from 28 locations that were hosting the contact-less tests to about 100 offices across the state that will do regular road tests.
For health and safety reasons, all drivers will be required to wear a mask, as will the examiner, and all testing drivers will have their temperature checked before beginning the road test.
Mountain
Piecemakers tickets available for
Opportunity Quilt…
Mountain Piecemakers 2021 opportunity quilt is called “The Garden Club” by Smith Street Designs. This beautiful quilt is a combination of machine embroidered applique, machine embroidery and traditionally pieced blocks. There are 17 embroidery designs within the quilt. The finished size is 82 by 102 inches. The entire quilt is custom quilted by a member of the Guild. Additional photos can be viewed on our website.
You can purchase tickets at https://mountainpiecemakersquiltguild.org/ticket-purchase or by clicking to mountainpiecemakersquiltguild.org. We will have the quilt on display at our booth at the Mount Mitchell Crafts Fair along with numerous items for sale. Proceeds from our opportunity quilt ticket sale go to purchase fabric and batting to make Hero Quilts for local veterans and to create Project Linus quilts for children in need. Each year we award 50 to 60 quilts to local veterans from Yancey, Mitchell and Madison counties. This year’s ceremony will be on Veterans Day at the Town Square in Burnsville. The drawing will be held at end of Veterans Day celebration on Nov. 11, 2021. The quilt will be shipped if needed to the winner. Mountain Piecemakers is a nonprofit quilt guild and offers educational opportunities for those interested in quilting as well as community service projects.
2021 visitor season on the Blue Ridge Parkway…
BLUE RIDGE PARKWAY — National Park Service officials reminds visitors to the Blue Ridge Parkway that park visitors play a key role in protecting the historic 469-mile route. With many of the Parkway’s campgrounds, picnic areas, and visitor centers fully operational, park visitors and neighbors are reminded that when visiting these and other areas to stay on trails and roads, pack out trash, and leave park resources as you find them.
“The protection of the Parkway is a shared goal between park staff, partners, volunteers, and the millions of visitors who come to the park each year. We expect this summer and fall to be busy on the Parkway and one of the ways visitors can help us take care of park resources is by planning ahead,” said Blue Ridge Parkway Superintendent Tracy Swartout. “Visitor choices to recreate responsibly and plan ahead play an important role in helping us preserve and protect the Parkway and its resources for future generations.”
Park rangers are also sharing some important tips for visiting the Blue Ridge Parkway. From reminders about what to do at crowded overlooks, to navigation tips for the Parkway, this new Top 10 Tips list helps both new and experienced park visitors alike get the most out of their trip to the Parkway this season. The tips can be found by clicking to https://www.nps.gov/articles/000/top-10-things-to-know-before-you-go.htm.
Visitors can also expect several road and construction projects happening throughout the season that address ongoing maintenance needs. A pavement preservation project at overlooks and picnic areas in Virginia is ongoing and could have minor impacts; and a major exterior rehabilitation project is also underway at the Moses Cone Memorial Park Manor House at Milepost 298. The Manor House is open during construction.
As the NPS continues to monitor and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, public health measures are in place across the park including capacity limits and temporary closures in response to local conditions. Consistent with CDC recommendations, people who are not fully vaccinated must continue to wear masks indoors and in crowded outdoor spaces.
A complete schedule of open facilities, as well as additional information to help plan a memorable and safe Parkway experience, is available on the Parkway’s website. Regularly updated information regarding ranger events, music performances, and cultural demonstrations is also available online.
Forest Service
shelters available along the southern Appalachian Trail…
ASHEVILLE— Shelters along the Appalachian National Scenic Trail in Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia are now available for use. Hikers are encouraged to bring their own personal tent and face coverings. Earlier in the pandemic these shelters were shut down, along with trailheads.
The shelters are located on national forest land, managed by the Forest Service, U.S. Department of Agriculture. Officials say there are hundreds of shelters averaging about eight miles apart along the trail, although the intervals vary. Shelters might not be frequently maintained at all locations.
Another overnight option is dispersed camping in designated areas of the national forest. Hikers should be prepared to tent camp if social distancing in shelters is not possible.
Hikers can plan ahead by checking forest websites for site-specific details before their trip. The southern portion of the Appalachian Trail runs through four national forests:
Tennessee: https://www.fs.usda.gov/recmain/cherokee/recreation, Cherokee National Forest
Georgia: https://www.fs.usda.gov/recmain/conf/recreation, Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forests
North Carolina: https://www.fs.usda.gov/recmain/nfsnc/recreation, National Forests in North Carolina
Virginia: https://www.fs.usda.gov/recmain/gwj/recreation, George Washington and Jefferson National Forests
The Appalachian Trail is a popular hiking path stretching more than 2,100 miles from Georgia to Maine. About 100 miles of the trail are in North Carolina and about 226 miles of the trail are along the North Carolina and Tennessee border. Hikers are encouraged to recreate responsibly, maintain a safe social distance and follow health guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local health authorities.
At-Home testing for the SARS-CoV-2 Virus…
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS), in partnership with LabCorp, is piloting a program to provide 35,000 no-cost, at-home testing kits to underprivileged and/or disabled North Carolinians experiencing financial barriers to getting tested. FNS recipients are able to order Pixel by LabCorp at-home testing kits to be shipped overnight directly to their homes. The test kits include test supplies (nasal swab, sample container, etc.), detailed instructions and prepaid specimen return shipping materials. Results are typically reported back to the individual within 48 to 72 hours from the time the specimen is received at the lab.
The Pixel by LabCorp COVID-19 at-home testing kit is a molecular test that detects the presence or absence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19. For questions contact The Pixel by LabCorp at website https://www.pixel.labcorp.com/nc or the Pixel’s dedicated support line at (800) 833-3935.
Farmers Tailgate Markets open in the High Country…
HIGH COUNTRY — Farmers tailgate markets are open for the season. These markets offer an array of produce, including colorful root vegetables like carrots and radishes, tender lettuces and salad greens, cold-hardy greens like kale and spinach, mushrooms, spring alliums, and much more. In addition to produce, market vendors will have meats, cheese, eggs, bread, and prepared foods as well as a wide selection of plant starts.
Appalachian Grown farmers markets in the High Country include:
- Alleghany County Farmers Market (90 S. Main St., Sparta, (336) 372-5597): Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Ashe County Farmers Market (108 BackStreet, West Jefferson): Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Avery County Farmers Market (185 Azalea Circle SE, Banner Elk): Thursdays, 4 to 6:30 p.m.
- Bakersville Main Street Farmer’s Market (143 Crimson Laurel Way, Bakersville, (704) 819-0729): Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon
- Blowing Rock Farmers Market (corner of Main St. and Park Ave., Blowing Rock): Thursdays, 3 to 6 p.m.
- King Street Market, Boone: Tuesdays, 4 to 7 p.m.
- Spruce Pine Farmers Market (parking lot of NAPA Auto Parts on Hwy. 226, (252) 675-9989): Wednesdays, noon to 4 p.m.
- Watauga County Farmers Market (591 Horn in the West Dr., Boone, (828) 355-4918): Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon
- Wilkes County Farmers Market (842 CBD Loop — Yadkin Valley Marketplace downtown North Wilkesboro, (336) 667-7129): Tuesdays, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Many COVID-19 precautions, including social distancing, limiting the number of shoppers, and mask requirements, are still in effect. Check individual market websites and signage for details and updates.
SNAP/EBT is accepted by many farmers markets in the region. In addition, some markets also offer SNAP incentives, such as one-to-one matches on dollars spent through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program at farmers markets. Find details about this and other farmers market SNAP programs at asapconnections.org/snap.
There are more than 100 farmers markets across the Appalachian Grown region, which includes Western North Carolina as well as surrounding counties in Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia and South Carolina. For a complete list of markets click to asapconnections.org/farmersmarkets or use ASAP’s online Local Food Guide at appalachiangrown.org.
Riverwalk Quilt Guild holds monthly meetings…
Riverwalk Quilt Guild in Newland meets the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m. Our meeting location is at Newland Christian Church, located at 2800 Millers Gap Hwy/Hwy. 194 in Newland. For more information call BJ Mickel-Close at (828) 260-3204.
The group’s mission is to preserve our mountain heritage of quilting, to be a source of education and inspiration for quilters, to encourage excellence in quilting and related arts, to be of service to the community, and to provide fellowship to people with a common interest.
Recreational
senior softball league seeking
participants…
High Country Senior Softball is looking for men ages 60 and older and women ages 50 and older to come out and enjoy a fun time competing in senior softball or leisurely throwing the ball around for exercise. Senior Softball meets April through September every Monday at 9:30 a.m. at Avery High School and every Friday at 9:30 a.m. at the Watauga Recreation Center. Ages for competitive teams range from 60 to 69, as well as 70 and older. Bats, balls and gloves are available for use, so lace up you sneakers and come out. For more information, call Bert Valery at (727) 215-5560.
Local students invited to join JAM program…
Avery students are invited to join the Avery Junior Appalachian Musicians program. The program accommodates musicians at all levels. If you’re an accomplished player or wishing to learn or improve your skills this program is for you! One of our initial goals is to form a JAM band. We’ll help guide you to reach the playing level you will enjoy. For more information, contact Bobby Willard, Extension Agent with 4-H Youth Development at (828) 733-8270, or bobbie_willard@ncsu.edu.
Caregiver Haven
at Avery Senior
Center…
Caregiver Haven is a project of the Avery County Senior Center that seeks to give family caregivers of dementia and memory loss loved ones a break by offering respite care every Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Your loved one will be attended by our caring staff and stimulated with a variety of activities, programs and games. Often we take clients on field trips and out to lunch. Lunch and snacks are provided as part of the program.
Currently there is space available for new clients. We would love to help you in your caregiving journey. While we do encourage cost sharing through donation, no one is turned away because of not making cost sharing donations. Also, transportation through Avery County Transportation can be arranged at little to no cost. If this is a program you are interested in please contact the Avery County Senior Center at (828) 733-8220.
This program is currently operating. Let us assist you in your caregiving journey.
SBA Extends COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan Application Deadline through Dec. 31…
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Small Business Administration announced that the deadline to apply for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program for the COVID-19 Pandemic disaster declaration is extended to Dec. 31, 2021. The deadline extension comes as a result of the recent bipartisan COVID-19 relief bill passed by Congress and enacted by President Trump on Dec. 27, 2020.
To date, the SBA has approved $197 billion in low-interest loans which provides working capital funds to small businesses, nonprofits and agricultural businesses make it through this challenging time.
“Following the President’s declaration of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the SBA has approved over 3.6 million loans through our Economic Injury Disaster Loan program nationwide,” Administrator Jovita Carranza said. “The EIDL program has assisted millions of small businesses, including nonprofit organizations, sole proprietors and independent contractors, from a wide array of industries and business sectors, to survive this very difficult economic environment.”
EIDL loan applications will continue to be accepted through December 2021, pending the availability of funds. Loans are offered at very affordable terms, with a 3.75% interest rate for small businesses and 2.75% interest rate for nonprofit organizations, a 30-year maturity, and an automatic deferment of one year before monthly payments begin. Every eligible small business and nonprofit are encouraged to apply to get the resources they need.
Banner Elk Artists
Gallery open…
BE Artists Gallery is located in the Historic Banner Elk School in downtown Banner Elk. The Gallery’s summer hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. This cooperative of artists features work from more than 30 local artists and craftspeople, and is a featured gallery on the Blue Ridge Craft Trails (www.blueridgeheritage.com/blue-ridge-craft-trails/). For BE Artists Gallery event listings and updates, click to BEartistsgallery.com.
Avery County Local Food
Producers Directory…
The Avery County Cooperative Extension Center is reaching out to all local food producers in Avery County. In an effort to provide our residents with information about fresh local food available in this area, Bill Hoffman, Extension Agent-ANR, is compiling a directory containing local food producers along with contact information and products that are available for purchase.
If you are a local food producer in Avery County and would be interested in having your information listed in the upcoming directory, please contact the Avery County Cooperative Extension Center at (828) 733-8270.
Get outdoor cats fixed and
vaccinated at no cost…
If you have strays in your neighborhood, you can get trap-fix-release them for free through a grant with the Avery Humane Society. Call (828) 733-2333 for more information. Offer is valid for residents of Avery County with a valid photo ID.
Celebrate Recovery…
Each Monday at 7 p.m., Heaton Christian Church, located at 221 Curtis Creek Road, offers help for anyone struggling with addictions (drugs, alcohol, gambling, etc.), or other undesirable habits or compulsions, to overcome their battles and find their relationship with Jesus Christ.
No one will be judged. This is a ministry of loving, caring people, some who have experienced the same struggles. Family and friends of those needing help are encouraged to participate and support their efforts. For more information, call Butch or Courtney at (828) 528-5476.
Mentors needed for
Avery kids and youth…
Western Youth Network, in partnership with Williams YMCA, is accepting applications for mentors for Avery County youth ages six to 17, who are in need of a positive role model in their lives. Mentors serve a unique role in the life of a child that is different from that of a parent, teacher or friend. After spending time with a mentor (an average of two hours per week for one year), young people show improvements in their academic performance, school attendance and behaviors. Most of all, they know someone cares about them.
Mentoring opportunities are also available through the program’s lunch buddy program at local elementary schools. For more information, or to fill out an application, call or email Avery Mentoring Coordinator Sabena Maiden at (828) 264-5174 or maidens@westernyouthnetwork.org or Williams YMCA Community Outreach Director Sheila Bauer at (828) 737-5500 or sheilab@ymcaavery.org.
Avery County Volunteer
Communications Club…
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club (AC4VC) holds meetings on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m., at Linville Land Harbor Mountain View Activity Center (22 Twin Tree Lane, Newland).
Any and all who are interested in Amateur Radio are welcome to attend. There will be a general meeting and training. Following training, the group will be conducting testing of all three types of Amateur Radio licenses.
For more information, contact Jay Glen, N4HOP and ACVC Club President, at (828) 305-9851, or email AC4VC.Club@gmail.com.
