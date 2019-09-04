Weekly gas price update…
Average retail gasoline prices in North Carolina remained the same at $2.37 per gallon from last week as of Monday, Sept. 2. This compares with the national average which decreased by two cents to $2.56 per gallon, according to www.northcarolinagasprices.com.
National, state debt update…
As of Monday, Sept. 2, the United States’ national debt was $22,530,158,622,715 according to www.usdebtclock.org. That debt figure breaks down to $68,349 in debt per person and $183,022 in debt per taxpayer. Also as of Monday, Sept. 2, North Carolina’s state debt was $42,930,141,641, which breaks down to $4,113 in debt per citizen.
State unemployment and food stamp update …
As of Monday, Sept. 2, 148,050 state residents were registered as unemployed, according to www.usdebtclock.org, and 662,481 North Carolinians were registered as food stamp recipients out of a total state population of 10,517,272.
The Avery Journal-Times E-Edition…
Readers of The Avery Journal-Times can now receive the news, sports and features they enjoy in the weekly edition of the newspaper via our online E-Edition at www.averyjournal.com. Access to our online content comes at no additional charge for current print subscribers, who can call (828) 733-0401. Online readers can subscribe to this service for $15 per year or a recurring charge of $1.25 per month via the website. We at The AJT thank you for your continued support as we strive to provide excellence in local news coverage as Avery County’s newspaper of record.
Senior Center Highlights…
Sept. 4
Free Form Pottery (9 a.m.)
Bingo with Life Care Center of Banner Elk (10:45 a.m.)
Reauthorize the OAA Advocacy Event (1 p.m.)
Computing with Charlie (1 to 3 p.m.)
Sept. 5
Trip to Star of Knoxville Riverboat Cruise, must be signed up prior
Blood Pressure Check (10 a.m.)
Wii Games (10:30 a.m.)
Men’s Coffee (10:30 a.m.)
Health Talk with Carol Ann (10:30 a.m.)
August Birthdays (11:30 a.m.)
Sept. 6
Beltone Hearing (9:30 a.m.)
Walking Club (9 a.m.)
Caregiver’s Haven (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
Strength and Shaping (10 a.m.)
Karaoke (10:30 a.m.)
iPad Games (10:30 a.m.)
Jewelry Making: Stained Glass (1 p.m.)
Sept. 9
Clay Works (9 a.m.)
Walking Club (9 a.m.)
Computer Skills (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
Line Dancing (9:30 a.m.)
Blood Pressure Check (10 a.m.)
Tai Chi (10:30 a.m.)
Trivia (10:45 a.m.)
Veterans Support Group (12:30 p.m.)
Learn Mahjong (12:30 p.m.)
Sept. 10
Social Security Assistance (9 a.m. to noon)
Shaping with Resistance Bands (10 a.m.)
Bible Study (10 a.m.)
Learn Mahjong (12:30 p.m.)
Learn Line Dancing (5:30 p.m.)
Open Line Dancing (6 to 7:30 p.m.)
Sept. 11
Free Form Pottery (9 a.m.)
Bingo with Palliative Care and Hospice of the Blue Ridge (10:45 a.m.)
Computing with Charlie (1 p.m.)
Mast Store Celebrates Friends’ Day on Sept. 7 to benefit Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation…
VALLE CRUCIS — The Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines friend as “a favored companion; one that favors or promotes something.” Woodrow Wilson once said, “Friendship is the only cement that will ever hold the world together.” The Mast Store is pleased to count the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation in its circle of friends and supports its efforts to invest in projects and programs along the entire 469-mile length of the Parkway.
On Sept. 7, Mast Stores in Valle Crucis and Boone will host volunteers from the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation to share their mission with guests and, at the end of the day, will donate 10 percent of the day’s sales to support their efforts.
Organized in 1997, the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation is the primary fundraising partner for the Blue Ridge Parkway and supports initiatives from Rockfish Gap in Virginia to Cherokee in North Carolina. Their mission includes protecting the cultural and natural resources along the roadway park as well as finding ways to get Kids in Parks (a program to get families outside and active) and engaging the next generation of stewards.
There are many projects the Foundation is involved in, but possibly the highest profile ventures are the refurbishing of three iconic Parkway landmarks. Mabry Mill was built in the early 1900s and is a living history museum at milepost 176. The Foundation replaced the waterwheel several years ago and this summer replaced the millrace to feed the wheel. The Bluffs Coffee Shop at milepost 241 has been closed for a decade, but it will re-open in 2020 thanks to the help of the Foundation. The Coffee Shop will be one of only three restaurants along the Parkway.
Also on the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation project list is Moses H. Cone Memorial Park. The Foundation has raised $3.2 million over the last three years to put on a new roof, add fire suppression to the Cone Manor and to repair the stone walls around the estate. Exterior repairs on the 23-room mansion will begin soon. Many of their projects augment the visitor experience and ensure that generations to come will have a similar sense of the Parkway.
“We hope you’ll join us at the stores on Friends’ Day,” said Lisa Cooper, president of Mast Store. “These groups are contributing to our communities in so many ways – adding to the quality of life of residents, enticing visitors to enjoy the beauty that surrounds us, telling our collective stories, and being a vital part of our local economic engine.”
Guests are also invited to round up their purchases on Sept. 7 to make a direct donation to the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation.
To learn more about the many activities of the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation and how you can support them, stop by their table at the Mast Stores in Valle Crucis and Boone and click over to their website at www.BRPFoundation.org.
Fourth Annual Paul Hagen Swing for Scholarships to be held at Land
Harbor…
The Fourth Annual Paul Hagen Swing for Scholarships Golf Tournament will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, at Linville Land Harbor. A silent auction will be open to the public Friday, Sept. 20, and the day of the tournament. The tournament will have an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start and the cost is $65 per player or $240 per team. All funds raised at this event will be distributed by the Cannon Memorial Hospital volunteer program for healthcare career scholarships to local students. For more info, call Sallie J. Woodring at (828) 737-7538.
Inaugural Avery County High
Reunion set for
October 26…
Did you attend or graduate from Avery County High School? Would you like to reconnect with former classmates and friends? Would you like to visit with old friends in other classes? Then the inaugural Avery County High School Reunion is for you.
The three schools that consolidated to form ACHS (Newland High, Crossnore High and Cranberry High) have had annual reunions for many years. Avery County High School has been in existence now for 50 years and there has never been an annual reunion for all classes.
Big plans are under way for this first reunion to take place on Saturday, Oct. 26, which is the day following Avery’s Homecoming celebration. The reunion will take place in the ACHS Gymnasium and the doors will open for fun and visiting at 1:30 p.m. Danica Goodman, Class of 2000, is spearheading the effort to establish an annual reunion for ACHS.
What can you do to help? Contact information is needed for each of the 50 classes that have graduated. If you have or can get names, addresses, emails, phone numbers, etc., for your class, please get them to Danica Goodman immediately at: P.O. Box 278, Crossnore, N.C. 28616, or by email at ACHSalumni@aol.com. People who would like to serve on the Avery County Alumni Association should email Danica Goodman at ACHSalumni@aol.com as soon as possible, as the reunion is only a month away.
Also, any people who can donate hors d’oeuvres or snacks for the reunion would be a great help. Money for postage and drinks are also needed.
Sugar Mountain Resort’s Octoberfest…
SUGAR MOUNTAIN – Octoberfest at Sugar Mountain Resort returns for its 29th edition on Oct. 12 and 13.
Live Bavarian music performed by the 15-piece Harbour Towne Fest Band highlights the two-day festival. German and American food delight any appetite. Plus, barrels and barrels of beverages flow lavishly. Local and regional art and craft and fun food vendors sprawl their wares on the back lawn. The children’s fun center includes hayrides, corn hole, pumpkin bowling, water balloon tossing, playtime with Sugar and Sweetie Bear, and an array of bounce houses. Glide from Sugar Mountain’s 4,100-foot base to its 5,300-foot peak through the forest and above the treetops aboard the Summit Express chairlift. Experience the thrill of cycling the bike park or join the Caroline Washam Women’s Gravity MTB Clinic on Oct. 12. Partake in a Bavarian costume contest. Shop for cold weather-wear at the Sugar Mountain Sports & Gift Shop or bring home a Bavarian memento from the Oktoberfest souvenir tent.
The celebration marches on, wind or rain or shine or snow. Admission, parking and shuttle service are free of charge. Lodging specials are available Oktoberfest weekend, and there’s always room for vendors and volunteers to join in the Oktoberfest presentation. Call (828) 898-4521 or click to www.skisugar.com/oktoberfest for additional details.
Artists sought for
annual North Carolina Duck Stamp Competition…
RALEIGH — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and the Washington Tourism Development Authority are seeking artists for their annual N.C. Waterfowl Conservation Stamp Print competition.
The winning artwork will be featured on the 2020-2021 waterfowl conservation stamp, also known as the North Carolina duck stamp. Artists 18 years and older are eligible to enter the competition. Entries, along with a $50 entry fee, must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Jan. 17, 2020, to the Washington Tourism Development Authority, located at 108 Gladden Street, Washington, N.C. 27889.
The Commission and the Washington Tourism Development Authority sponsor the annual national contest, which typically draws artists from across the United States. This year, artists may submit a full-color, realistic rendering of tundra swans, blue-winged teal, ruddy duck, lesser scaup, or bufflehead, which must be depicted in the appropriate habitat.
Artwork will be judged on the following criteria:
- Level and accuracy of detail in all aspects of the anatomy of waterfowl;
- Appropriateness, accuracy and detail in depiction of the selected species’ habitat;
- Attractiveness and creativity of the composition, regarding spatial balance, lighting and harmony of subject and background; and
- Visual appeal and suitability for reproduction at both the print and stamp scales.
Artists may submit only one design, in whatever medium they choose. Images must be horizontal, 13 inches by 18 inches, matted in white to outside dimensions of 18 inches by 23 inches and should be loosely covered with a protective overleaf, although not framed or covered with glass. The image should bear no signature or other marks that would identify the artist.
A panel of five judges who have expertise in waterfowl biology or artistic method and expression will select the winning artwork on Jan. 28, 2020. The winner will receive $7,000 in prize money.
Proceeds from sales of the print and stamp support the Wildlife Resources Commission’s Waterfowl Fund, which generates revenue for the conservation of waterfowl habitat in North Carolina. For complete rules and entry form, click to visitwashingtonnc.com/nc-duck-stamp.
For more information on waterfowl hunting and licenses in North Carolina, click to ncwildlife.org/hunting.
AMY Wellness Foundation opens grant application process…
The AMY Wellness Foundation, a public charity dedicated to improving the health and well-being of our community, has announced their first inaugural grant cycle. The organization is accepting applications through Sept. 15.
The Foundation is dedicated to serving Avery, Mitchell, and Yancey counties through addressing “Social Determinants of Health” — factors and barriers that influence people’s health and well-being.
In preparation of its first grant cycle, the AMY Wellness Foundation Grants Review Committee studied needs assessment data, health impact factors, and facilitated listening sessions with 30 organizations throughout the three-county region. The information learned was used to inform the Foundations first grant cycle, however, the drive to collect more knowledge continues. The Foundation will hold ongoing listening sessions to expand its knowledge and learn the highest areas of needs our communities face.
The AMY Wellness Foundation encourages organizations to submit applications regardless of their attendance at past listening sessions. Guidance and consult will be provided by a third party to encourage success of organizations who apply. Organizations can attend a grant writing workshop on Sept. 9 to learn more about the Foundation’s grant application.
Any organization who is interested in attending can email the Foundation directly at info@amywellnessfoundation.org for more information.
Avery Special Olympics fall practices to begin…
In preparation for the Fall Tournament on Nov. 1 to 3 in Charlotte, practice for competition in these sports will begin as follows:
- Basketball Skills will begin at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12, in the Rock Gym in Newland. Practice will be held every Thursday at the same time for nine weeks.
- Bocce practice is held every Thursday at 1 p.m. at Yellow Mountain Enterprises.
- Golf and golf skills at 9 a.m. on Tuesdays at Mountain Glen Golf Club in Newland. This day is subject to change, so please register and “stay tuned” for information.
For more information, call Barb Holdcroft at (828) 733-8416.
Alternative Crops Field Day at Skye Farm Sept. 10…
Join the Avery County Cooperative Extension Service for an Alternative Crops Field Day from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10. Participants will tour Skye Farm, which is located at 1510 Old Beech Mountain Road, Elk Park, NC 28622.
Skye Farm was awarded a WNC AgOptions grant by the N.C. Tobacco Trust Fund Commission to construct a Lavender Venue Garden. The field day will start off showcasing the lavender venue project and discussing the WNC AgOptions grants that are available to area residents.
During the field day there will be a guided walking tour to highlight the farm’s many features that include raised garden beds with various flowers and vegetables, a 1/3-acre hops yard, and hemp production. Additionally, there will be discussion on wild-crafted herbs to dry and sell, organic cultural practices, raised bed construction, soil management, hemp production, and crop viability for our area.
After the guided tour, the farm will be open to self-guided walking tours. Charles King, Farm Manager, will be available to discuss all aspects of the farm operation.
Don’t miss the opportunity to observe the success of alternative crops being grown in Avery County.
Blue Ridge National Heritage Area receives $125,000 in grants to Boost Blue Ridge Craft Trails Project…
The Blue Ridge National Heritage Area Partnership (BRNHA) is pleased to announce it has been awarded a $100,000 grant by the Appalachian Regional Commission and a matching $25,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Western North Carolina. The new funding is designated to continue the critical work of the BRNHA’s latest initiative, the Blue Ridge Craft Trails.
Designed to launch a system of drivable trails for 25 Western North Carolina counties featuring 200 craft sites, the Blue Ridge Craft Trails project celebrates the region as a vibrant center for traditional and contemporary handmade crafts through the promotion of craft artisans, arts organizations and heritage tourism.
“Our goal is to increase income for traditional and contemporary artisans, enhance cultural tourism and improve local economies,” explained Angie Chandler, executive director of BRNHA. “We are building on Western North Carolina’s history as a leading center for craft production and education in the United States.”
The project began in 2017 after receiving an initial $90,000 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission and a matching $25,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Western North Carolina.
“We are so grateful for the support we’ve received,” said Chandler. “We have seen progress already, and with these new grants, we can move forward to make an economic impact on the full 25 counties. Other major support for this initiative has been provided by the NC Arts Council, The Conservation Fund: Resourceful Communities Program, The Community Foundation of Henderson County, and the Cherokee County NC Tourism Development Authority.”
Development of the Blue Ridge Craft Trails to date includes a new website (blueridgecrafttrails.com), marketing research and planning, regional listening sessions, a pilot project encompassing Clay and Cherokee counties, a map brochure, rack card and the launch of a regional grassroots marketing initiative.
Over the next 18 months, the Blue Ridge Craft Trails will evolve to highlight more than 200 craft artisans and cultural sites across the region. Travelers will also get tips on rounding out their experiences with nearby foods, breweries, music, outdoor activities, scenic views and places to stay.
Since its inception in 2003, the Blue Ridge National Heritage Area Partnership has supported all 25 counties of Western North Carolina by developing programming and initiatives to benefit rural communities through the creation of cultural trails, grants making, preservation projects, visitor services, and tourism marketing and promotion.
YME Bocce ball activities…
The clients at Yellow Mountain Enterprises will begin playing Bocce ball each Thursday afternoon at 1 p.m.
Get outdoor cats fixed and vaccinated at no cost …
If you have strays in your neighborhood, you can get trap-fix-release them for free through a grant with the Avery Humane Society. Call (828) 733-2333 for more information. Offer is valid for residents of Avery County with a valid photo ID.
Celebrate Recovery …
Each Sunday at 6 p.m., Heaton Christian Church, located at 221 Curtis Creek Road, offers help for anyone struggling with addictions (drugs, alcohol, gambling, etc.), or other undesirable habits or compulsions, to overcome their battles and find their relationship with Jesus Christ.
No one will be judged. This is a ministry of loving, caring people, some who have experienced the same struggles. Family and friends of those needing help are encouraged to participate and support their efforts. For more information, call Butch or Courtney at (828) 528-5476.
Banner Elk Book Exchange …
The Banner Elk Book Exchange is a community-based, volunteer-run book exchange for Banner Elk and Avery County, operating on a “bring a book, take a book” policy. The exchange is located in the Cultural Arts Center at the Historic Banner Elk School and is open. Summer operating hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, click to www.bannerelkbookexchange.com.
Mentors needed for Avery kids and youth …
Western Youth Network, in partnership with Williams YMCA, is accepting applications for mentors for Avery County youth ages six to 17, who are in need of a positive role model in their lives. Mentors serve a unique role in the life of a child that is different from that of a parent, teacher or friend. After spending time with a mentor (an average of two hours per week for one year), young people show improvements in their academic performance, school attendance and behaviors. Most of all, they know someone cares about them.
Mentoring opportunities are also available through the program’s lunch buddy program at local elementary schools. For more information, or to fill out an application, call or email Avery Mentoring Coordinator Sabena Maiden at (828) 264-5174 or maidens@westernyouthnetwork.org or Williams YMCA Community Outreach Director Sheila Bauer at (828) 737-5500 or sheilab@ymcaavery.org.
Avery Museum hours …
The number of visitors to the Avery County Historical Museum and ET&WNC Railroad Depot and Caboose has increased greatly due to expanded hours and updated displays. The Museum is now open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and when volunteers are available on Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Special tours may be arranged by calling (828) 733-7111. There are also opportunities to volunteer. To find out more, call us at the Museum.
The museum features many exhibits with artifacts that belonged to local residents. The history and culture of the area is of interest to local residents as well as visitors. The public is invited to take advantage of this free resource. The museum is located next to the Avery County Courthouse.
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club…
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club (AC4VC) holds meetings on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m., at Linville Land Harbor Mountain View Activity Center (22 Twin Tree Lane, Newland). Any and all who are interested in Amateur Radio are welcome to attend. There will be a general meeting and training. Following training, the group will be conducting testing of all three types of Amateur Radio licenses. For more information, contact Jay Glen, N4HOP and ACVC Club President, at (828) 305-9851, or email AC4VC.Club@gmail.com.
Caregiver’s Haven …
Do you have a loved one who is suffering from memory loss? Are you a caregiver who could use a day out? Caregiver’s Haven is a safe, welcoming, and fun environment for your loved one to spend their Fridays at between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. This time can be beneficial for a caregiver to get their own needs met and to have a few hours of the day to themselves. A trained staff provides a nutritious lunch, fun activities, day trips, stimulating mind and body exercises, socialization for your loved one, and even counseling for you as a caregiver. The senior center also offers an Alzheimer’s Support Group where caregivers and professionals can meet and share the struggles that come along with Alzheimer’s and other Dementia. That group meets every third Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. Both of these groups will meet at the Avery County Senior Center in Newland. Call Avery Senior Services at (828) 733-8220 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.