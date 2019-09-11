Weekly gas price update…
Average retail gasoline prices in North Carolina declined by two cents to $2.35 per gallon from last week as of Monday, Sept. 9. This compares with the national average which decreased by one cent to $2.55 per gallon, according to www.northcarolinagasprices.com.
National, state debt update…
As of Monday, Sept. 9, the United States’ national debt was $22,548,760,927,193 according to www.usdebtclock.org. That debt figure breaks down to $68,395 in debt per person and $183,136 in debt per taxpayer. Also as of Monday, Sept. 9, North Carolina’s state debt was $42,910,952,738, which breaks down to $4,111 in debt per citizen.
State unemployment and food stamp update …
As of Monday, Sept. 9, 147,285 state residents were registered as unemployed, according to www.usdebtclock.org, and 658,722 North Carolinians were registered as food stamp recipients out of a total state population of 10,519,512.
Senior Center Highlights…
Sept. 11
Free Form Pottery (9 a.m.)
Bingo with Palliative Care and Hospice of the Blue Ridge (10:45 a.m.)
Computing with Charlie (1 p.m.)
Sept. 12
Free Form (9:30 a.m.)
Blood Pressure Check (10 a.m.)
Wii Games (10:30 a.m.)
Men’s Coffee (10:30 a.m.)
Tai Chi for Arthritis (10:45 a.m.)
Sept. 13
Caregiver’s Haven (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
Fish Fry Fundraiser, $10 a plate, (11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.)
Sept. 16
Clay Works (9 a.m.)
Walking Club (9 a.m.)
Computer Skills (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
Line Dancing (9:30 a.m.)
Blood Pressure Check (10 a.m.)
Tai Chi (10:30 a.m.)
Trivia (10:45 a.m.)
Learn Mahjong (12:30 p.m.)
Sept. 17
Bible Study (10 a.m.)
Learn Mahjong (12:30 p.m.)
Alzheimer’s Support Group (1 p.m.)
Suicide Indicators with Vaya Health (1:30 p.m.)
Crisis Prevention with Vaya Health (2:30 p.m.)
Sept. 18
Bowling Trip to Johnson City, must be signed up prior (8:15 a.m.)
Free Form Pottery (9 a.m.)
Bingo (10:45 a.m.)
Computing with Charlie (1 to 3 p.m.)
Correction...
The Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, Avery Journal Times article titled “Preservation and passion: Grandfather Mountain breaks ground for new conservancy” incorrectly stated the amount of conditioned space that will be added with the construction of the Wilson Center for Nature Discovery. The project will add 9,500 square feet of new conditioned space.
AJT hosts Open House and ribbon cutting Sept. 18…
The Avery Journal-Times, recently relocated at 428 Pineola Street in Newland, welcomes the community to an Open House at its new location from 1 to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18. A ribbon cutting in conjunction with the Avery County Chamber of Commerce will take place at 1:30 p.m., with light refreshments available during the event. Avery County’s Newspaper of Record and its staff look forward to continuing to provide the best in local news and coverage to the citizens of Avery and beyond.
Fourth Annual Paul Hagen Swing for Scholarships at Land Harbor…
The Fourth Annual Paul Hagen Swing for Scholarships Golf Tournament will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, at Linville Land Harbor. A silent auction will be open to the public Friday, Sept. 20, and the day of the tournament. The tournament will have an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start and the cost is $65 per player or $240 per team. All funds raised at this event will be distributed by the Cannon Memorial Hospital volunteer program for healthcare career scholarships to local students. For more info, call Sallie J. Woodring at (828) 737-7538.
Amateur Radio Licensing Examinations…
Have you been studying for your amateur (“ham”) radio license examination, either independently, on the web or with a class or group? If you are ready to take the examination, so are we. Volunteer examiners from the Mayland Amateur Radio Club will be conducting FCC-approved testing for all license classes — from the entry-level Technician to the General and Extra Class licenses. No Morse code is required.
The next testing session will begin at 9 a.m. on Sept. 21 at the County Extension Building, 10 South Mitchell Avenue in Bakersville, across the street from the Historic Courthouse.
Bring a government-issued photo I.D. (driver’s license, passport, student I.D.) to the testing session. Know your Social Security or Federal Registration Number. One of those numbers is is necessary to submit the paperwork to the FCC. If you are a licensed “ham” and are testing to upgrade to a higher-class license, bring a copy of your current FCC Amateur Radio License.
A calculator with the memory erased and formulas cleared is allowed. You may not bring any written notes or calculations into the exam session. Cell phones must be silenced or turned off during the exam session and the phone’s calculator function may not be used.
Please bring a check, money order or cash to cover the $14 exam session fee. If you pay by check, make it out to Mayland Amateur Radio Club, Inc.
Tests will be scored immediately after the test session and you will be informed of your result. More than 80 percent of those who take the licensing examinations are successful on the first try. The FCC will notify successful examinees of their assigned call sign, usually within two to four business days. Persons successfully testing for an upgraded license will have their new privileges authorized by the Volunteer Examiners for immediate use.
If you are not presently licensed but interested in becoming an amateur radio operator and don’t know where to start, visit the Mayland Amateur Radio Club website at KK4MAR.org, or telephone Eric Davenport at (828) 467-4335 or Bob Rodgers at (828) 385-2452. You, too, can become a licensed operator and get on the air. It is a fun and lifelong hobby and, in addition, provides you with vital skills to serve your family and community in an emergency.
Inaugural Avery County High Reunion set
for October 26…
Did you attend or graduate from Avery County High School? Would you like to reconnect with former classmates and friends? Would you like to visit with old friends in other classes? Then the inaugural Avery County High School Reunion is for you.
The three schools that consolidated to form ACHS (Newland High, Crossnore High and Cranberry High) have had annual reunions for many years. Avery County High School has been in existence now for 50 years and there has never been an annual reunion for all classes.
Big plans are under way for this first reunion to take place on Saturday, Oct. 26, which is the day following Avery’s Homecoming celebration. The reunion will take place in the ACHS Gymnasium and the doors will open for fun and visiting at 1:30 p.m. Danica Goodman, Class of 2000, is spearheading the effort to establish an annual reunion for ACHS.
What can you do to help? Contact information is needed for each of the 50 classes that have graduated. If you have or can get names, addresses, emails, phone numbers, etc., for your class, please get them to Danica Goodman immediately at: P.O. Box 278, Crossnore, N.C. 28616, or by email at ACHSalumni@aol.com. People who would like to serve on the Avery County Alumni Association should email Danica Goodman at ACHSalumni@aol.com as soon as possible, as the reunion is only a month away.
Also, any people who can donate hors d’oeuvres or snacks for the reunion would be a great help. Money for postage and drinks are also needed.
Sugar Mountain Resort’s Octoberfest…
SUGAR MOUNTAIN – Octoberfest at Sugar Mountain Resort returns for its 29th edition on Oct. 12 and 13.
Live Bavarian music performed by the 15-piece Harbour Towne Fest Band highlights the two-day festival. German and American food delight any appetite. Plus, barrels and barrels of beverages flow lavishly. Local and regional art and craft and fun food vendors sprawl their wares on the back lawn. The children’s fun center includes hayrides, corn hole, pumpkin bowling, water balloon tossing, playtime with Sugar and Sweetie Bear, and an array of bounce houses. Glide from Sugar Mountain’s 4,100-foot base to its 5,300-foot peak through the forest and above the treetops aboard the Summit Express chairlift. Experience the thrill of cycling the bike park or join the Caroline Washam Women’s Gravity MTB Clinic on Oct. 12. Partake in a Bavarian costume contest. Shop for cold weather-wear at the Sugar Mountain Sports & Gift Shop or bring home a Bavarian memento from the Oktoberfest souvenir tent.
The celebration marches on, wind or rain or shine or snow. Admission, parking and shuttle service are free of charge. Lodging specials are available Oktoberfest weekend, and there’s always room for vendors and volunteers to join in the Oktoberfest presentation. Call (828) 898-4521 or click to www.skisugar.com/oktoberfest for additional details.
Artists sought for annual North Carolina Duck Stamp Competition…
RALEIGH — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and the Washington Tourism Development Authority are seeking artists for their annual N.C. Waterfowl Conservation Stamp Print competition.
The winning artwork will be featured on the 2020-2021 waterfowl conservation stamp, also known as the North Carolina duck stamp. Artists 18 years and older are eligible to enter the competition. Entries, along with a $50 entry fee, must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Jan. 17, 2020, to the Washington Tourism Development Authority, located at 108 Gladden Street, Washington, N.C. 27889.
The Commission and the Washington Tourism Development Authority sponsor the annual national contest, which typically draws artists from across the United States. This year, artists may submit a full-color, realistic rendering of tundra swans, blue-winged teal, ruddy duck, lesser scaup, or bufflehead, which must be depicted in the appropriate habitat.
Artwork will be judged on the following criteria:
- Level and accuracy of detail in all aspects of the anatomy of waterfowl;
- Appropriateness, accuracy and detail in depiction of the selected species’ habitat;
- Attractiveness and creativity of the composition, regarding spatial balance, lighting and harmony of subject and background; and
- Visual appeal and suitability for reproduction at both the print and stamp scales.
Artists may submit only one design, in whatever medium they choose. Images must be horizontal, 13 inches by 18 inches, matted in white to outside dimensions of 18 inches by 23 inches and should be loosely covered with a protective overleaf, although not framed or covered with glass. The image should bear no signature or other marks that would identify the artist.
A panel of five judges who have expertise in waterfowl biology or artistic method and expression will select the winning artwork on Jan. 28, 2020. The winner will receive $7,000 in prize money.
Proceeds from sales of the print and stamp support the Wildlife Resources Commission’s Waterfowl Fund, which generates revenue for the conservation of waterfowl habitat in North Carolina. For complete rules and entry form, click to visitwashingtonnc.com/nc-duck-stamp.
For more information on waterfowl hunting and licenses in North Carolina, click to ncwildlife.org/hunting.
AMY Wellness
Foundation opens grant
application process…
The AMY Wellness Foundation, a public charity dedicated to improving the health and well-being of our community, has announced their first inaugural grant cycle. The organization is accepting applications through Sept. 15.
The Foundation is dedicated to serving Avery, Mitchell, and Yancey counties through addressing “Social Determinants of Health” — factors and barriers that influence people’s health and well-being.
In preparation of its first grant cycle, the AMY Wellness Foundation Grants Review Committee studied needs assessment data, health impact factors, and facilitated listening sessions with 30 organizations throughout the three-county region. The information learned was used to inform the Foundations first grant cycle, however, the drive to collect more knowledge continues. The Foundation will hold ongoing listening sessions to expand its knowledge and learn the highest areas of needs our communities face.
The AMY Wellness Foundation encourages organizations to submit applications regardless of their attendance at past listening sessions. Guidance and consult will be provided by a third party to encourage success of organizations who apply. Organizations can attend a grant writing workshop on Sept. 9 to learn more about the Foundation’s grant application.
Any organization who is interested in attending can email the Foundation directly at info@amywellnessfoundation.org for more information.
Red Cross urges blood and platelet donations after Hurricane Dorian impact...
ASHEVILLE — As the American Red Cross works supporting those impacted by Hurricane Dorian, individuals outside the affected areas are urged to help by giving blood or platelets to ensure patients in the storm’s path and around the country have access to lifesaving blood. People can also help by making a financial donation to support relief efforts.
Hurricane Dorian has forced the closure of blood donation centers and the cancellation of blood drives in its path, causing blood and platelet donations to go uncollected. When blood donations are disrupted in a region of the country, the Red Cross is able to move blood donations where they are needed most.
Donors of all blood types are urgently needed to ensure a sufficient supply for patients. Type O and B blood donors are especially needed. Make an appointment to donate blood now by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, clicking to redcrossblood.org, calling 1 (800) RED CROSS (1(800)733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Financial donations are also needed and allow the Red Cross to make a difference in the lives of people impacted by Hurricane Dorian. Click to redcross.org, call 1 (800) RED CROSS or text the word DORIAN to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
LMC and Town of Banner Elk host second annual Family Picnic and
Concert Sept. 19…
BANNER ELK — Lees-McRae College and the Town of Banner Elk invite the High Country community to the second annual Family Picnic and Concert on Thursday, Sept. 19.
Starting at 5 p.m. in Tate-Evans Park in Banner Elk, the evening will feature live entertainment, food and beverage vendors, inflatable games for all ages and interactive novelties.
Admission is free, but attendees are asked to bring non-perishable food items for donation to Feeding Avery Families. Free parking will be available at the Historic Banner Elk Elementary School and Banner Elk Town Hall parking lots.
The evening’s musical performances will feature Boone-based songwriter and musician Shay Martin Lovette and Southwest Virginia-based band If Birds Could Fly.
Lovette has most recently been touring the southeast performing his latest album “Swifter Drifter” since its release in the summer of 2018. Lovette has also performed at nationally renowned festivals like Merlefest and the Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion.
Folk, Americana, and rock ‘n’ roll group If Birds Could Fly, comprised of duo Brittany and Andrew Carter, will perform following Lovette and will round out the evening. If Birds Could Fly is said to represent “the kind of soul-driven, authentic country music that drives a genre,” according to the band’s biography.
Food and beverage trucks will line the park and include options from Betty’s Biscuits, The Cardinal, EGG Roll-in, BE Scooped, The Famous Brick Oven Pizzeria, Carolina Barbecue, Claudia’s Authentic Mexican Food, Kalman’s Bon Appetit, Beech Mountain Brewing Company, and Linville Falls Winery. Hot dogs will be available for free to children under 12, courtesy of the Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk.
For more information and updates, visit the Family Picnic and Concert Facebook event page.
Avery Special Olympics fall practices
to begin…
In preparation for the Fall Tournament on Nov. 1 to 3 in Charlotte, practice for competition in these sports will begin as follows:
- Basketball Skills will begin at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12, in the Rock Gym in Newland. Practice will be held every Thursday at the same time for nine weeks.
- Bocce practice is held every Thursday at 1 p.m. at Yellow Mountain Enterprises.
- Golf and golf skills at 9 a.m. on Tuesdays at Mountain Glen Golf Club in Newland. This day is subject to change, so please register and “stay tuned” for information.
For more information, call Barb Holdcroft at (828) 733-8416.
Blue Ridge National Heritage Area receives $125,000 in grants to Boost Blue Ridge Craft Trails Project…
The Blue Ridge National Heritage Area Partnership (BRNHA) is pleased to announce it has been awarded a $100,000 grant by the Appalachian Regional Commission and a matching $25,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Western North Carolina. The new funding is designated to continue the critical work of the BRNHA’s latest initiative, the Blue Ridge Craft Trails.
Designed to launch a system of drivable trails for 25 Western North Carolina counties featuring 200 craft sites, the Blue Ridge Craft Trails project celebrates the region as a vibrant center for traditional and contemporary handmade crafts through the promotion of craft artisans, arts organizations and heritage tourism.
“Our goal is to increase income for traditional and contemporary artisans, enhance cultural tourism and improve local economies,” explained Angie Chandler, executive director of BRNHA. “We are building on Western North Carolina’s history as a leading center for craft production and education in the United States.”
The project began in 2017 after receiving an initial $90,000 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission and a matching $25,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Western North Carolina.
“We are so grateful for the support we’ve received,” said Chandler. “We have seen progress already, and with these new grants, we can move forward to make an economic impact on the full 25 counties. Other major support for this initiative has been provided by the NC Arts Council, The Conservation Fund: Resourceful Communities Program, The Community Foundation of Henderson County, and the Cherokee County NC Tourism Development Authority.”
Development of the Blue Ridge Craft Trails to date includes a new website (blueridgecrafttrails.com), marketing research and planning, regional listening sessions, a pilot project encompassing Clay and Cherokee counties, a map brochure, rack card and the launch of a regional grassroots marketing initiative.
Over the next 18 months, the Blue Ridge Craft Trails will evolve to highlight more than 200 craft artisans and cultural sites across the region. Travelers will also get tips on rounding out their experiences with nearby foods, breweries, music, outdoor activities, scenic views and places to stay.
Since its inception in 2003, the Blue Ridge National Heritage Area Partnership has supported all 25 counties of Western North Carolina by developing programming and initiatives to benefit rural communities through the creation of cultural trails, grants making, preservation projects, visitor services, and tourism marketing and promotion.
YME Bocce ball activities…
The clients at Yellow Mountain Enterprises will begin playing Bocce ball each Thursday afternoon at 1 p.m.
Get outdoor cats fixed and vaccinated at no cost …
If you have strays in your neighborhood, you can get trap-fix-release them for free through a grant with the Avery Humane Society. Call (828) 733-2333 for more information. Offer is valid for residents of Avery County with a valid photo ID.
Celebrate
Recovery …
Each Sunday at 6 p.m., Heaton Christian Church, located at 221 Curtis Creek Road, offers help for anyone struggling with addictions (drugs, alcohol, gambling, etc.), or other undesirable habits or compulsions, to overcome their battles and find their relationship with Jesus Christ.
No one will be judged. This is a ministry of loving, caring people, some who have experienced the same struggles. Family and friends of those needing help are encouraged to participate and support their efforts. For more information, call Butch or Courtney at (828) 528-5476.
Banner Elk Book Exchange …
The Banner Elk Book Exchange is a community-based, volunteer-run book exchange for Banner Elk and Avery County, operating on a “bring a book, take a book” policy. The exchange is located in the Cultural Arts Center at the Historic Banner Elk School and is open. Summer operating hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, click to www.bannerelkbookexchange.com.
Mentors needed for Avery kids and youth …
Western Youth Network, in partnership with Williams YMCA, is accepting applications for mentors for Avery County youth ages six to 17, who are in need of a positive role model in their lives. Mentors serve a unique role in the life of a child that is different from that of a parent, teacher or friend. After spending time with a mentor (an average of two hours per week for one year), young people show improvements in their academic performance, school attendance and behaviors. Most of all, they know someone cares about them.
Mentoring opportunities are also available through the program’s lunch buddy program at local elementary schools. For more information, or to fill out an application, call or email Avery Mentoring Coordinator Sabena Maiden at (828) 264-5174 or maidens@westernyouthnetwork.org or Williams YMCA Community Outreach Director Sheila Bauer at (828) 737-5500 or sheilab@ymcaavery.org.
Avery Museum hours …
The number of visitors to the Avery County Historical Museum and ET&WNC Railroad Depot and Caboose has increased greatly due to expanded hours and updated displays. The Museum is now open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and when volunteers are available on Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Special tours may be arranged by calling (828) 733-7111. There are also opportunities to volunteer. To find out more, call us at the Museum.
The museum features many exhibits with artifacts that belonged to local residents. The history and culture of the area is of interest to local residents as well as visitors. The public is invited to take advantage of this free resource. The museum is located next to the Avery County Courthouse.
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club…
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club (AC4VC) holds meetings on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m., at Linville Land Harbor Mountain View Activity Center (22 Twin Tree Lane, Newland). Any and all who are interested in Amateur Radio are welcome to attend. There will be a general meeting and training. Following training, the group will be conducting testing of all three types of Amateur Radio licenses. For more information, contact Jay Glen, N4HOP and ACVC Club President, at (828) 305-9851, or email AC4VC.Club@gmail.com.
Caregiver’s Haven …
Do you have a loved one who is suffering from memory loss? Are you a caregiver who could use a day out? Caregiver’s Haven is a safe, welcoming, and fun environment for your loved one to spend their Fridays at between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. This time can be beneficial for a caregiver to get their own needs met and to have a few hours of the day to themselves. A trained staff provides a nutritious lunch, fun activities, day trips, stimulating mind and body exercises, socialization for your loved one, and even counseling for you as a caregiver. The senior center also offers an Alzheimer’s Support Group where caregivers and professionals can meet and share the struggles that come along with Alzheimer’s and other Dementia. That group meets every third Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. Both of these groups will meet at the Avery County Senior Center in Newland. Call Avery Senior Services at (828) 733-8220 for more information.
