Weekly gas price update…
Average retail gasoline prices in North Carolina increased by 11 cents to $2.45 per gallon from last week as of Monday, Sept. 23. This compares with the national average which increased by ten cents to $2.66 per gallon, according to www.northcarolinagasprices.com.
National, state debt update…
As of Monday, Sept. 23, the United States’ national debt was $22,618,131,216,922 according to www.usdebtclock.org. That debt figure breaks down to $68,602 in debt per person and $183,624 in debt per taxpayer. Also as of Monday, Sept. 23, North Carolina’s state debt was $42,872,404,737, which breaks down to $4,107 in debt per citizen.
State unemployment and food stamp update …
As of Monday, Sept. 23, 145,747 state residents were registered as unemployed, according to www.usdebtclock.org, and 651,170 North Carolinians were registered as food stamp recipients out of a total state population of 10,524,012.
The Avery Journal-Times E-Edition…
Senior Center Highlights…
Sept. 25
Free Form Pottery (9 a.m.)
Shaping with Resistance Bands (10 a.m.)
Bingo (10:45 a.m.)
Computing with Charlie (1 to 3 p.m.)
Sept. 26
Bet Value Hearing Aides (9 a.m.)
Advanced Line Dancing (9:30 a.m.)
Blood Pressure Check (10 a.m.)
Nutrition Seminar (10:30 a.m.)
Wii Games (10:30 a.m.)
Men’s Coffee (10:30 a.m.)
Tai Chi for Arthritis (10:45 a.m.)
Sept. Birthdays (11:30 a.m.)
Evening Dance (6 to 7:30 p.m.)
Sept. 27
Walking Club (9 p.m.)
Caregiver’s Haven (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
Strength and Shaping (10 a.m.)
Karaoke (10:30 a.m.)
iPad Games (10:30 a.m.)
Jewelry Making: Polymer Clay (1 p.m.)
Sept. 30
Clay Works (9 a.m.)
Walking Club (9 a.m.)
Computer Skills (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
Line Dancing (9:30 a.m.)
Tai Chi (10:30 a.m.)
Trivia (10:45 a.m.)
Learn Mahjong (12:30 p.m.)
Delayed Harvest Trout Waters Open Oct. 1…
RALEIGH — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission will implement Delayed Harvest Trout Waters regulations on 36 trout waters in 20 western North Carolina counties on Oct. 1.
Under Delayed Harvest Trout Waters regulations, no trout can be harvested or possessed from these waters between Oct. 1 and one half-hour after sunset on June 5, 2020. No natural bait may be possessed, and anglers can fish only with artificial lures with one single hook. An artificial lure is defined as a fishing lure that neither contains nor has been treated with any substance that attracts fish by the sense of taste or smell.
The Wildlife Commission stocks Delayed Harvest Trout Waters from fall through spring with high densities of trout to increase anglers’ chances of catching fish. Delayed Harvest Trout Waters, posted with diamond-shaped, black-and-white signs, are popular fishing destinations for anglers who enjoy catch-and-release trout fishing.
The Commission reminds anglers fishing Delayed Harvest Trout Waters to help prevent the spread of aquatic nuisance species, such as whirling disease, gill lice and didymo, by:
- Cleaning equipment of all aquatic plants and animals and mud.
- Draining water from boat, live wells and equipment.
- Drying equipment thoroughly.
- Never moving fish, plants or other organisms from one body of water to another.
For a complete list of Delayed Harvest Trout Waters, stocking dates, information on regulations and trout fishing maps, visit the Commission’s trout fishing page.
Since 1947, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission has been dedicated to the conservation and sustainability of the state’s fish and wildlife resources through research, scientific management, wise use, and public input. The Commission is the state regulatory agency responsible for the enforcement of fishing, hunting, trapping and boating laws and provides programs and opportunities for wildlife-related educational, recreational and sporting activities.
Toe Cane Beekeepers Honey Tasting Contest October 3…
What’s the best tasting honey in Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties? You help us decide on Thursday, Oct. 3.
The Fourth Annual Mayland Black Jar Honey Contest is open to the public and will determine the bees who have produced the best tasting honey from our local area. The event is sponsored by the Toe Cane Beekeepers Association and will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, at Homeplace Beer Company in Burnsville.
Admission is free and open to the public. If you’d like to be an official judge and cast your vote, a $10 donation is suggested.
All honey entered in the contest is judged on taste alone, and entries are wrapped in black coverings to allow a blind taste test. It will be a tough decision as authentic honey flavors are as unique as wines. Winning honey will go on to represent our region in the International Black Jar contest. Any beekeeper from the three-county area can enter their honey. For full details on entry, click to the club website at www.toecanebeekeepers.net.
This event is a fundraiser for the Toe Cane Beekeepers Association, and proceeds will benefit educational work on behalf of bees and bee habitats in our region.
Drop by anytime between 6 to 8 p.m, just give yourself enough time to taste, talk about bees, vote and enjoy handcrafted beer from host Homeplace Beer Co. There will be honey for sale at the event as well.
Think your bees made the winning honey this year? Enter two one-pound glass queenline jars of your best for this event. (Please enter two pint jars if you don’t use queenline). Entries must be dropped off at the Yancey County Cooperative Extension office at 30 E U.S. Hwy. 19E in Burnsville by noon on Thursday, Oct. 3. Label your jars as you usually do and fill out the entry form available at the extension office or download from www.toecanebeekeepers.net. Entry is free for active TCBA members. Honey must be produced by hives located in Yancey, Mitchell or Avery counties.
Call Zach Downing at (702) 510-3732 or email who8zach@gmail.com if you have questions, want to enter your honey or would like to donate to the cause of honey bees and other pollinators.
Inaugural Avery County High Reunion set for October 26…
Did you attend or graduate from Avery County High School? Would you like to reconnect with former classmates and friends? Would you like to visit with old friends in other classes? Then the inaugural Avery County High School Reunion is for you.
The three schools that consolidated to form ACHS (Newland High, Crossnore High and Cranberry High) have had annual reunions for many years. Avery County High School has been in existence now for 50 years and there has never been an annual reunion for all classes.
Big plans are under way for this first reunion to take place on Saturday, Oct. 26, which is the day following Avery’s Homecoming celebration. The reunion will take place in the ACHS Gymnasium and the doors will open for fun and visiting at 1:30 p.m. Danica Goodman, Class of 2000, is spearheading the effort to establish an annual reunion for ACHS.
What can you do to help? Contact information is needed for each of the 50 classes that have graduated. If you have or can get names, addresses, emails, phone numbers, etc., for your class, please get them to Danica Goodman immediately at: P.O. Box 278, Crossnore, N.C. 28616, or by email at ACHSalumni@aol.com. People who would like to serve on the Avery County Alumni Association should email Danica Goodman at ACHSalumni@aol.com as soon as possible, as the reunion is only a month away.
Old-Timey Fall Festival
Sept. 28…
BURNSVILLE — The Old Timey Fall Festival on Burnsville Town Square is just that, a good old-fashioned local Festival. The Old Timey Fall Festival Committee and the Yancey Chamber of Commerce invite everyone near and far to come out and enjoy the celebration of our heritage.
The theme of the festival is always “Old Timey,” which will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28. This annual event is used to invite heritage-crafters to come out and demonstrate the old timey methods of producing their crafts so that the younger generations can see how their ancestors made these items. In the past there have been basket-makers, yarn spinners, corn grinders, beekeepers, candle makers, quilters, rug makers and many others demonstrating how they produce their heritage-craft.
The day will kickoff with the ever-popular Antique Tractor parade. Everyone loves to see these beautiful specimens of days gone by. Attendees can even cast your vote for the tractor and car or truck of one’s choice to win this year’s coveted plaques. There will also be a special tractor race, giving a prize for Slowest Tractor.
The entertainment for the day will be local talent, including singers, musicians, cloggers, children’s games such as three legged race and the nail driving contest for adults and juniors. Of course, as with any good festival, there will be some great food. Soup beans and cornbread, hot dogs, hamburgers and BBQ with all the fixins, cold drinks and home-baked goodies.
For more information on the festival, click to www.theoldtimeyfallfestival.com.
Hunting from a tree stand this season? Wildlife Commission encourages safe practices…
RALEIGH — Since the 2017 hunting season, seven hunters in North Carolina have lost their lives in a tree stand incident. As deer season begins, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission reminds hunters to follow safety guidelines when hunting from a tree stand.
“Tree stand accidents continue to be the leading cause of injury to hunters year in and year out,” said Chet Clark, the Commission’s recruitment, retention and reactivation (R3) manager. “The majority of these accidents can be traced back to a lack of precaution, such as failing to use a fall-arrest system or not following the manufacturer’s recommended safety procedures.”
The Commission’s hunter safety education campaign, Home From the Hunt, and the Tree Stand Safety Awareness Foundation offer these tree stand safety recommendations:
Prepping Your Tree Stand
- Before use, check the stand’s belts, chains, bolts and attachment cords for damage and wear. Replace them, if necessary.
- Ensure you do not exceed the stand manufacturer’s maximum height or weight limits.
- Purchase a full-body safety harness as part of a fall-arrest system.
Tree Stand Setup
- Let someone know where you are setting up your stand ahead of time.
- Select a healthy, straight tree for your tree stand.
- Have another person assist with setting up the stand.
Using Your Tree Stand
- Always wear and utilize your harness and its tree tether to stay connected to the tree from the time you leave the ground to the time you return to the ground.
- Maintain three points of contact, as most falls occur when climbing up or down.
- When climbing or descending, use a lineman’s belt and/or lifeline.
- Raise and lower equipment using a haul line — Never carry anything as you climb.
- Bring an emergency signal device, such as a cell phone or a whistle.
Hunters can review a free tree stand safety course online. For more information on tree stand safety, visit the Tree Stand Safety Awareness Foundation webpage. For information on the Hunter Education Program, hunting seasons and Hunting Heritage Apprentice Permits, click to ncwildlife.org or call (919) 707-0031.
Sugar Mountain Resort’s Octoberfest…
SUGAR MOUNTAIN – Octoberfest at Sugar Mountain Resort returns for its 29th edition on Oct. 12 and 13.
Live Bavarian music performed by the 15-piece Harbour Towne Fest Band highlights the two-day festival. German and American food delight any appetite. Plus, barrels and barrels of beverages flow lavishly.
Local and regional art and craft and fun food vendors sprawl their wares on the back lawn. The children’s fun center includes hayrides, cornhole, pumpkin bowling, water balloon tossing, playtime with Sugar and Sweetie Bear, and an array of bounce houses.
Glide from Sugar Mountain’s 4,100-foot base to its 5,300-foot peak through the forest and above the treetops aboard the Summit Express chairlift. Experience the thrill of cycling the bike park or join the Caroline Washam Women’s Gravity MTB Clinic on Oct. 12. Partake in a Bavarian costume contest. Shop for cold weather-wear at the Sugar Mountain Sports & Gift Shop or bring home a Bavarian memento from the Oktoberfest souvenir tent.
The celebration marches on, wind or rain or shine or snow. Admission, parking and shuttle service are free of charge. Lodging specials are available Oktoberfest weekend, and there’s always room for vendors and volunteers to join in the Oktoberfest presentation. Call (828) 898-4521 or click to www.skisugar.com/oktoberfest for additional details.
Artists sought for annual North Carolina Duck Stamp Competition…
RALEIGH — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and the Washington Tourism Development Authority are seeking artists for their annual N.C. Waterfowl Conservation Stamp Print competition.
The winning artwork will be featured on the 2020-2021 waterfowl conservation stamp, also known as the North Carolina duck stamp. Artists 18 years and older are eligible to enter the competition. Entries, along with a $50 entry fee, must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Jan. 17, 2020, to the Washington Tourism Development Authority, located at 108 Gladden Street, Washington, N.C. 27889.
The Commission and the Washington Tourism Development Authority sponsor the annual national contest, which typically draws artists from across the United States. This year, artists may submit a full-color, realistic rendering of tundra swans, blue-winged teal, ruddy duck, lesser scaup, or bufflehead, which must be depicted in the appropriate habitat.
Artwork will be judged on the following criteria:
- Level and accuracy of detail in all aspects of the anatomy of waterfowl;
- Appropriateness, accuracy and detail in depiction of the selected species’ habitat;
- Attractiveness and creativity of the composition, regarding spatial balance, lighting and harmony of subject and background; and
- Visual appeal and suitability for reproduction at both the print and stamp scales.
Artists may submit only one design, in whatever medium they choose. Images must be horizontal, 13 inches by 18 inches, matted in white to outside dimensions of 18 inches by 23 inches and should be loosely covered with a protective overleaf, although not framed or covered with glass. The image should bear no signature or other marks that would identify the artist.
A panel of five judges who have expertise in waterfowl biology or artistic method and expression will select the winning artwork on Jan. 28, 2020. The winner will receive $7,000 in prize money.
Proceeds from sales of the print and stamp support the Wildlife Resources Commission’s Waterfowl Fund, which generates revenue for the conservation of waterfowl habitat in North Carolina. For complete rules and entry form, click to visitwashingtonnc.com/nc-duck-stamp.
For more information on waterfowl hunting and licenses in North Carolina, click to ncwildlife.org/hunting.
Avery Special Olympics fall practices
to begin…
In preparation for the Fall Tournament on Nov. 1 to 3 in Charlotte, practice for competition in these sports will begin as follows:
Basketball Skills will be held at 4 p.m. on Thursdays in the Rock Gym in Newland. Practice will be held every Thursday at the same
- time for nine weeks.
- Bocce practice is held every Thursday at 1 p.m. at Yellow Mountain Enterprises.
- Golf and golf skills at 9 a.m. on Tuesdays at Mountain Glen Golf Club in Newland. This day is subject to change, so please register and “stay tuned” for information.
For more information, call Barb Holdcroft at (828) 733-8416.
YME bocce ball
activities…
The clients at Yellow Mountain Enterprises will begin playing bocce ball each Thursday afternoon at 1 p.m.
Get outdoor cats fixed and vaccinated at no cost …
If you have strays in your neighborhood, you can get trap-fix-release them for free through a grant with the Avery Humane Society. Call (828) 733-2333 for more information. Offer is valid for residents of Avery County with a valid photo ID.
Celebrate Recovery …
Each Sunday at 6 p.m., Heaton Christian Church, located at 221 Curtis Creek Road, offers help for anyone struggling with addictions (drugs, alcohol, gambling, etc.), or other undesirable habits or compulsions, to overcome their battles and find their relationship with Jesus Christ.
No one will be judged. This is a ministry of loving, caring people, some who have experienced the same struggles. Family and friends of those needing help are encouraged to participate and support their efforts. For more information, call Butch or Courtney at (828) 528-5476.
Banner Elk Book Exchange …
The Banner Elk Book Exchange is a community-based, volunteer-run book exchange for Banner Elk and Avery County, operating on a “bring a book, take a book” policy. The exchange is located in the Cultural Arts Center at the Historic Banner Elk School and is open. Summer operating hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, click to www.bannerelkbookexchange.com.
Mentors needed for Avery kids and youth …
Western Youth Network, in partnership with Williams YMCA, is accepting applications for mentors for Avery County youth ages six to 17, who are in need of a positive role model in their lives. Mentors serve a unique role in the life of a child that is different from that of a parent, teacher or friend. After spending time with a mentor (an average of two hours per week for one year), young people show improvements in their academic performance, school attendance and behaviors. Most of all, they know someone cares about them.
Mentoring opportunities are also available through the program’s lunch buddy program at local elementary schools. For more information, or to fill out an application, call or email Avery Mentoring Coordinator Sabena Maiden at (828) 264-5174 or maidens@westernyouthnetwork.org or Williams YMCA Community Outreach Director Sheila Bauer at (828) 737-5500 or sheilab@ymcaavery.org.
Avery Museum
hours …
The number of visitors to the Avery County Historical Museum and ET&WNC Railroad Depot and Caboose has increased greatly due to expanded hours and updated displays. The Museum is now open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and when volunteers are available on Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Special tours may be arranged by calling (828) 733-7111. There are also opportunities to volunteer. To find out more, call us at the Museum.
The museum features many exhibits with artifacts that belonged to local residents. The history and culture of the area is of interest to local residents as well as visitors. The public is invited to take advantage of this free resource. The museum is located next to the Avery County Courthouse.
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club…
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club (AC4VC) holds meetings on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m., at Linville Land Harbor Mountain View Activity Center (22 Twin Tree Lane, Newland). Any and all who are interested in Amateur Radio are welcome to attend. There will be a general meeting and training. Following training, the group will be conducting testing of all three types of Amateur Radio licenses. For more information, contact Jay Glen, N4HOP and ACVC Club President, at (828) 305-9851, or email AC4VC.Club@gmail.com.
Caregiver’s
Haven …
Do you have a loved one who is suffering from memory loss? Are you a caregiver who could use a day out? Caregiver’s Haven is a safe, welcoming, and fun environment for your loved one to spend their Fridays at between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. This time can be beneficial for a caregiver to get their own needs met and to have a few hours of the day to themselves. A trained staff provides a nutritious lunch, fun activities, day trips, stimulating mind and body exercises, socialization for your loved one, and even counseling for you as a caregiver. The senior center also offers an Alzheimer’s Support Group where caregivers and professionals can meet and share the struggles that come along with Alzheimer’s and other Dementia. That group meets every third Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. Both of these groups will meet at the Avery County Senior Center in Newland. Call Avery Senior Services at (828) 733-8220 for more information.
