Weekly gas price update…
Average retail gasoline prices in North Carolina increased by 10 cents from last week to $2.12 per gallon as of Monday, Aug. 31. This compares with the national average which increased by four cents to $2.22 per gallon, according to www.northcarolinagasprices.com.
National, state debt update…
As of Monday, Aug. 31, the United States’ national debt was $26,701,701,147,018 according to www.usdebtclock.org. That debt figure breaks down to $80,868 in debt per person and $214,322 in debt per taxpayer. Also as of Monday, Aug. 31, North Carolina’s state debt was $49,125,307,477, which breaks down to $4,668 in debt per citizen.
State unemployment and food stamp update…
As of Monday, Aug. 31, 923,454 state residents were registered as unemployed, according to www.usdebtclock.org, and 790,899 North Carolinians were registered as food stamp recipients out of a total state population of 10,599,897.
We want to hear from you…
The AJT prides itself in investment in our community. We make an effort to cover everything we possibly can, and want the help of our readers to continue to represent what is happening in Avery County. We want your submissions, but they need to meet a few criteria to be considered for publication:
- Submissions may include a photograph with everyone in the photo identified.
- All submissions must include contact information, including an active phone number.
- All submissions must include basic information.
Submissions are not free advertising. No submission that directly benefits a private individual or for-profit organization, either monetarily or for political gain, will be printed. Some good examples of acceptable submissions are philanthropic events, religious events, community events and any events or occurrences of special interest.
The AJT reserves the right to edit submissions to fit publication guidelines and reserves the right to not publish any submission for any reason.
All submissions may be sent to news@averyjournal.com.
Senior Center Highlights…
Activities at the Avery County Senior Center are on hiatus due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Meals may still be available for drive-through pickup at the Center, however. For more information, call the Center at (828) 733-8220, or visit the Center’s Facebook page.
Correction…
In an article in the August 26 edition of The AJT entitled “Blue Cross NC invests $1.2 million in regional food banks,” the total amount of funding allocated to MANNA FoodBank was incorrect. The actual total amount of funding received by MANNA should have been listed as $100,000.
Crossnore Jam this Friday…
Come up on the porch and let’s enjoy some music at the Crossnore Jam! It’s from 7 to 9 p.m. this Friday, Sept. 4, at the Tudor Vance Meeting House in Crossnore. We will wear masks, social distance and gather out on the porch. The Jam is held every first Friday of each month, year round. Let’s jam!
Green Buchanan
Cemetery Decoration…
The Decoration and Dinner for the Green Buchanan Cemetery has changed. Due to the problems with the present virus, the dinner has been canceled. However, the decoration of graves will remain the same. Please attend and enjoy the reunion with families and friends. It’s a one-time-yearly event.
Donations are needed to maintain the cemetery and keep it in good condition. In unable to attend the decoration, donations can be mailed to Mary B. Calloway, 322 Horney Rd., Newland, NC 28657. Please help keep it cleaned and mowed.
News from Avery DSS…
The Avery County DSS Work First Plan is available online at www.AveryDSS.com for the upcoming fiscal year July 1, 2020 until June 30, 2021. The Work First Plan outlines how funds will be spent for eligible families that apply for the Emergency Assistance or 200% Services programs.
Families needing help with winter clothes can apply for a winter clothing allowance beginning Oct. 1, 2020, at Avery County DSS. Applicants must have a child in the home of school age or in daycare, and meet the definition of “caretaker” according to TANF policy. Applications will be available on Oct. 1, 2020, at Avery DSS, and the program will run until October 31, or until funds are exhausted, whichever occurs first.
If you are receiving Medicaid or Food and Nutrition Services (Food Stamps) and you do not file taxes, nor previously received a stimulus check, click to www.irs.gov.
In addition, if you receive Food and Nutrition benefits or SNAP (formerly food stamps,) your household can receive free produce (a $40 value) at Food Lion stores for the next three months (program ends Dec. 31, 2020). You can choose fresh, frozen or canned fruits and vegetables for your family. To enroll, call the Avery County Department of Social Services at (828) 733-8230 and ask to speak with Jennifer Jennings or Alesia Calloway, and we will explain the program further.
For comment or more information, email Alesia.Calloway@averycountync.gov.
Broken Strings
in concert…
Broken Strings (Skyland Ministries) will be in concert in Roan Mountain, Tenn., beginning at 6 p.m. on Sept. 6, at the bandstand behind the Post Office. Everyone is welcome to attend and encouraged to bring a lawn chair. Safe distancing is encouraged and drive-in is also an option.
Singing at Ivey Heights…
Ivey Heights FWB will host a singing featuring Fully Persuaded, The Buchanan Family, the Jones Family and more at 6 p.m. on September 12. All are welcome and invited.
Avery Chamber Golf Tournament coming
October 16…
AVERY COUNTY — The Avery County Chamber of Commerce has announced its annual Avery Chamber Golf Classic, which is a fall golf tournament to benefit the Avery County Chamber of Commerce.
The morning event will be hosted by the Mountain Glen Golf Club in Newland on Friday, Oct. 16. The schedule for the day’s festivities will begin with registration/breakfast at 8 a.m., with play instruction at 8:45 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at 9 a.m. and post-tournament awards and box lunch at the conclusion of the round.
The price of registration is $140 per player and $560 per four-player team, while the cost to sponsor a hole is $100. The format of the play is scramble, in which everyone plays and moves to the best ball played. For more information, or to sign up to play, click to averycounty.com/2020-golf-classic-sign-up-form/. For additional information regarding interest in a 2020 Hole Sponsorship, click to averycounty.com/2020-golf-classic-hole-sponsorship/.
The 2020 Avery Chamber Golf Classic is sponsored by SkyLine SkyBest & Carolina West Wireless. Team player gifts are sponsored by The Lodges at Eagles Nest, with breakfast items and box lunches sponsored by Stonewalls and Crossnore School & Children’s Home. On-course activities are sponsored by Friendship Honda of Boone. Click to the Avery Chamber website at averycounty.com/chamber-events/avery-chamber-golf-classic/ for more information.
HCCF online auction
under way…
High Country Charitable Foundation’s annual auction is in an online format this year, with a number of fabulous prizes up for bids. A number of nonprofits and area organizations benefit from the funds raised from the event, which usually takes the form of an in-person dinner, but with the current health pandemic was forced to adjust to an online auction format.
Items available for bidding at this year’s auction include a two-hour PlaneSense flight on a Pilatus P12 Plane, a five-hour flight on a Cessna Citation Latitude, a pair of diamond pendants, a family photoshoot, a gourmet dinner for 20 by Chef Will, a Party Barn dinner for 10, a pearl strand necklace, private winery tour, two different wine lots, a Watauga Lake Excursion and a family night at Sorrentos.
To view the items up for bids, or for more information on High Country Community Foundation, click to highcountryfoundation.org/. A link to the auction is at the top of the home page.
Avery County Health Department offers Drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Tuesdays and Thursdays…
NEWLAND — Weather permitting, the Avery County Health Department is holding drive-thru COVID-19 testing at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursday. The Avery County Health Department is located at 545 Schultz Circle in Newland. ACHD requests that interested parties call first to (828) 733-6031 to confirm the event.
North Carolina prepares Coronavirus Grants for local communities with up to $28 million available for COVID response…
RALEIGH — Governor Roy Cooper recently announced the State of North Carolina will provide $28 million to local governments and communities in their response to the economic and public health impacts of COVID-19 through the Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus (CDBG-CV) program. The program will be funded through the CARES Act by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to support North Carolina’s ongoing effort to fight COVID-19.
The North Carolina Department of Commerce will provide CDBG-CV grants to local governments. This grant program will assist local governments with subsistence payments to prevent evictions and utility disconnections in municipalities with populations under 50,000 and counties with less than 200,000 people. This funding priority includes food distribution, testing and diagnosis, and employment training for frontline health care workers.
“The pandemic has presented difficult challenges to North Carolina’s smaller communities and businesses, and these funds will assist them in getting back on their feet,” said Commerce Secretary Anthony Copeland said. “The CDBG-CV program will provide needed relief while also helping set the stage for the post-COVID economic recovery.”
In addition to public utilities and rent assistance, the funds will also provide public facilities support with broadband, communications, and the rehabilitation of buildings as well as financial assistance to small businesses with less than 100 employees and micro-enterprises with no more than five employees.
Local governments can apply for CDBG-CV grants beginning Sept. 1 and will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. The program guidelines and application are available on the North Carolina Department of Commerce website at NCCommerce.com/covidrelief.
Blue Ridge Energy awarded funding for
electric vehicle
charging station…
LENOIR – A new electric vehicle (EV) charging station is coming to Boone, as Blue Ridge Energy will be installing a DC Fast Charger at its Watauga District office located at 2491 US Hwy 421 South.
Installation is expected to be complete by the end of the second quarter of 2021. DC Fast chargers provide the quickest charge available and can charge a depleted electric vehicle’s battery to 80-percent capacity in less than 30 minutes.
Blue Ridge Energy applied for and was awarded a little greater than $73,000 to fund a DC Fast Charger as part of a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency settlement with Volkswagen. In North Carolina, the Volkswagen funds were awarded and distributed by the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality. The state’s electric cooperatives jointly applied for the funds as coordinated by the North Carolina Association of Electric Cooperatives.
“This charging station will help increase local commerce, reduce emissions and bring the benefits of driving electric to our community,” said Doug Johnson, Blue Ridge Energy CEO. “Our members are increasingly interested in the convenience, cost savings and environmental advantage of electric vehicles, and we are proud to support expansion of this technology by securing funding for this local project.”
North Carolina’s electric cooperatives are working to create a statewide network of EV charging stations, enabling the increased adoption of EV technology. Cooperatives primarily serve members in rural locations, and their expanding charging network fills gaps in charging infrastructure in rural and tourist-visited areas, creating environmental and economic benefits for communities.
For more information about the benefits of driving electric, click to NCDriveElectric.com/BlueRidge or BlueRidgeEnergy.com/EV.
WNC Regional Online Poetry Competition
announces judges…
LENOIR – The Caldwell Arts Council announces the judges for the inaugural Western NC Regional Online Poetry Competition. Sponsored by Blue Ridge Energy, the competition is open to writers 18 and up who live in 31 western North Carolina counties. A total of $1,200 in cash prizes will be awarded.
The competition’s preliminary judge will be David Prather of Parkersburg, W. Va., author of ‘We Were Birds,” published by Main Street Rag. His work has appeared in several print and online journals, including Prairie Schooner, Colorado Review, Poet Lore, Seneca Review, The Literary Review, Potomac Review, South Florida Poetry Review, and many others. He studied with Tony Hoagland, Steve Orlen, Agha Shahid Ali and Joan Aleshire at Warren Wilson College, and has taught literature and creative writing at West Virginia University-Parkersburg and at Marietta College in Ohio. He was the poetry editor of Confluence at Marietta College and hosted the Parkersburg Blennerhassett Reading Series, inviting established and emerging poets as presenters. His work has been selected by Naomi Shihab Nye for the anthology, “What Have You Lost?”
Final judge Kari Gunter-Seymour, is Poet Laureate of the state of Ohio. She is a ninth-generation Appalachian and editor of the Women of Appalachia Project™ anthologies, “Women Speak,” volumes 1-5 and “Essentially Athens Ohio.” She holds a B.F.A. in graphic design, an M.A. in commercial photography and is a retired instructor in the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University. Kari also is the founder/executive director of the “Women of Appalachia Project,” an arts organization she created to address discrimination directed at women from the Appalachian region.
Her poetry appears in various chapbooks and several publications including Rattle, Crab Orchard Review, Main Street Rag, Stirring, Still, CALYX and The LA Times. Her chapbook “Serving” is available from Crisis Chronicles Press. She has been nominated five times for a Pushcart Prize.
Gunter-Seymour also is an award-winning photographer whose work has been published nationally in The Sun Magazine, Light Journal, Looking at Appalachia, Storm Cellar Quarterly, Anthology of Appalachian Writers, Vine Leaves Journal and Appalachian Heritage Magazine.
The Caldwell Arts Council will accept submissions of up to two original poems for an entry fee of $10. The deadline for submissions is midnight on Tuesday, Sept. 15, with winners being notified by Oct. 15, 2020. For complete competition information including counties of residence, electronic submission guidelines and payment details, click to www.caldwellarts.com.
MANNA FoodBank
seeks volunteers…
ASHEVILLE — Here at MANNA, the pandemic has begun to impact our daily operations. Prior to COVID-19, the volunteer center was often at capacity, filled with our outstanding and dedicated regular volunteers working tirelessly to meet the already high demand for food in our region.
As we are all aware, however, the need for food in WNC has grown significantly since the beginning of the pandemic.
At the start of the pandemic, our regular volunteers who were considered high risk were urged to responsibly quarantine at home in adherence with CDC health and safety recommendations. During this time, lower-risk volunteers stepped up to help fill in.
Now, as schools are starting back up, and families are struggling to find their footing in this new normal, we are facing a serious shortage of volunteer support that is necessary to continue meeting the ongoing elevated need for food across our 16-county region.
If you’re able to volunteer, all of us at MANNA, as well as recipients of food boxes across WNC, would be incredibly grateful for your support. If you’re unable to volunteer, we would greatly appreciate you spreading the word and letting friends, family members and neighbors know of the need for food assistance that exists right now and how they can help by volunteering with us here at MANNA.
Those interested in volunteering can sign up for a shift on MANNA’s website by clicking to www.mannafoodbank.org. Volunteer shifts are Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to noon, and 1 to 3 p.m.
The Art Cellar Gallery’s new exhibition of Raymond Chorneau running through Sept. 19…
BANNER ELK — Raymond Chorneau’s works are focused on geometric form as well as layers. He works with wax and oil on paper and canvas by adding and subtracting layers of medium to create pictographic symbols and lines to expose a fuller realization of the subject matter. Often it is difficult to tell whether the image is merging from or emerging into the background.
“Layers” by Raymond Chorneau will hang in the gallery through September 19. This exhibition will feature brand new works on canvas and paper. For more information, click to www.artcellaronline.com/raymond-chorneau.
Wildlife Commission reminds dove hunters to practice safety and ethics as dove hunting season opens Sept. 5…
RALEIGH — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission’s Home from the Hunt campaign reminds hunters to follow state and federal laws and practice safe hunting techniques as dove season opens on Sept. 5.
The 2020-21 season for mourning and white-winged dove is separated into three segments: Sept. 5 through Oct. 10, Nov. 14 through Nov. 28 and Dec. 12 through Jan. 30. All hunters must follow applicable licensing requirements and hunting regulations.
The daily bag limit is 15 doves and shooting hours are from 30 minutes before sunrise to sunset for the entire season, including opening day. Hunting of migratory game birds by any method is not allowed on Sundays.
It is a violation of state and federal law to take migratory game birds with the use or aid of salt, grain, fruit or any other bait. Additionally, hunters need to be aware that an area is considered baited for 10 days following the removal of all salt, grain or other feed.
Migratory gamebirds may be hunted in agricultural areas where grain has been distributed as the result of normal agricultural operations. Information regarding agriculture and planting techniques may be obtained from a local N.C. State Extension Service Center.
The Commission advises dove hunters to follow these safety tips:
- Always adhere to established safe zones of fire.
- Always be sure to have the correct ammunition for your firearm.
- Never shoot at low-flying birds.
- Never place decoys on utility lines.
For more information on mourning doves, click to ncwildlife.org/mourning-dove.
Newland High School Reunion canceled…
The Annual Newland High School Reunion, scheduled for September 19, has been canceled because of COVID-19. Members may send contributions for scholarships to Newland School Alumni Association, P.O. Box 233, Newland, NC 28657.
National forests in North Carolina launch
digital passes…
ASHEVILLE — Visitors to Nantahala and Pisgah National Forests will have a convenient new way to pay day use fees at several recreation sites starting this summer.
A new online platform allows visitors to pay day use fees using their personal computer or mobile device through Recreation.gov. There is no additional cost to pay fees online.
To purchase a pass, click to www.recreation.gov/sitepass/72611, search “National Forests in North Carolina Digital Passes” at the Recreation.gov homepage. Some sites may have limited cell phone reception, so users should purchase passes before heading to the destination. Passes can be printed and placed on the dashboard though this is not required since rangers can validate license plates of passholders. Where cell service is good, passes can be purchased at recreation sites using a smartphone.
Digital Passes are available through Recreation.gov for the following sites:
- Cheoah Point Beach: $5, open through 10/31
- Dry Falls, Whiteside Mountain, and Whitewater Falls: $3, open year round
- Jackrabbit Mountain Beach: $5, open through 9/30
- Roan Mountain: $3, open through 9/30
- A pass purchased for Dry Falls, Whiteside Mountain, or Whitewater Falls are honored at all three locations.
Recreation fee revenue helps protect natural resources and enhance recreation opportunities. These fees are critical to the operation and maintenance of recreation sites, including but not limited to cleaning, maintaining, and updating bathroom facilities, replacing sand at beaches, removing trash, mowing and maintaining grounds and parking lots, and replacing picnic tables and other amenities.
For more information on digital passes click to www.recreation.gov/pass.
Amateur Radio Virtual Licensing Examinations…
Have you been studying for your amateur (“ham”) radio license examination, either independently, on the web or with a class or group? If you are ready to take the examination, so are we. Volunteer Examiners from the Mayland Amateur Radio Club are conducting Online Testing twice weekly every week. We have an evening session on Tuesday at 7 p.m. and an afternoon session on Thursday at 1 p.m. No Morse code is required.
If you are interested in becoming a licensed Amateur Radio Operator simply follow these procedures:
In a web browser on your computer click to
- .
- In the upper right corner click on “Find A Session.”
- Locate the KZ5ED – W5YI Exam Session for Tuesday or Thursday. If there are any slots remaining click on the link and then click on register. If the session states session full then you can try again the following week.
Important Note: if you want to study for a particular license you can use the resources on the https://hamstudy.org or you can use https://www.hamradiolicenseexam.com.
Both of these are excellent resources and www.hamradiolicenseexam.com will actually let you know when you are proficient enough to take the test.
You, too, can become a licensed operator and get on the air! It is a fun and lifelong hobby and, in addition, provides you with vital skills to serve your family and community in an emergency.
For more information, call Eric Davenport at (828) 260-0461.
Important information from the Office of the District Attorney
and NC Bar…
As we continue to expand court operations, we are working to ensure that the needs of the public are met while we strive to keep the public safe. If you do not have an attorney, please call before coming into the courthouse on your assigned court date. If you have an attorney, please contact your attorney before coming to court. The following phone numbers may be used for the Clerk’s Office and DA’s Office in each county: Avery: (828) 737-6710 (DA), (828) 737-6700 (Clerk); Madison: (828) 649-2240 (DA), (828) 649-2200 (Clerk); Mitchell: (828) 688-5110 (DA), (828) 688-5100 (Clerk); Watauga: (828) 268-6610 (DA), (828) 268-6600 (Clerk); Yancey: (828) 678-5720 (DA), (828) 678-5700 (Clerk).
For traffic ticket or infractions, click to www.nccourts.org/services and click on “Citation Services.” Many citations can be reduced and paid online. To stay up-to-date on your court matters, sign up for text and email reminders at www.nccourts.gov/services and click on “Court Date Notifications.”
To file a complaint against an NC attorney, contact the North Carolina State Bar at 217 East Edenton Street, Raleigh, NC 27601, click to www.NCBar.gov, or call (919) 828-4620. Disciplinary forms are at the bottom of their website and can either be downloaded or requested that they be mailed directly.
YMCA announces
outdoor activities…
LINVILLE — We are so pleased to welcome members back to some Outdoor Group Exercise classes! While we still cannot hold classes indoors we CAN offer them outdoors. Classes are under way now. Please read the following, as things will look a little different right now:
- Group exercise classes are for YMCA members only at this time.
- Schedule is subject to change. Classes are weather permitting – any cancellations or changes will be posted to social media.
- All classes will be held at the picnic area at the playground in front of the hospital, either under the pavilion or in the adjacent grassy area. Before class you MUST check in at the main YMCA front desk to scan in and have your temperature taken. Each individual’s temperature will be taken before being granted entry. Anyone with a temperature above 99.9 will be denied entry. You will be given a sticker for entry to class. You will be turned away if you do not have a sticker when you arrive at class.
- A sanitation station will be set up at the pavilion, individuals must sanitize before class.
- Masks are not required during class but we encourage you to wear one if you choose. All participants must maintain social distancing.
- Class size is a maximum of 24 participants. Only class participants are allowed to attend, please do not bring children as there will be no childcare available and the playground is closed per governor’s orders.
- All outdoor classes are weather permitting – any changes or cancellations will be posted on social media.
- Bring a full water bottle – water fountains will not be available.
- You must bring your own mat or towel for all classes – mats will not be provided. For some of the classes please bring the following if you have them. Options will be provided for those that do not have the items: Stretch Tone and Balance — bring hand weights and a chair; Boot Camp and Active – Bring hand weights
For more information, click to ymcaavery.org.
Avery County Local Food Producers Directory…
The Avery County Cooperative Extension Center is reaching out to all local food producers in Avery County. In an effort to provide our residents with information about fresh local food available in this area, Bill Hoffman, Extension Agent-ANR, is compiling a directory containing local food producers along with contact information and products that are available for purchase.
If you are a local food producer in Avery County and would be interested in having your information listed in the upcoming directory, please contact the Avery County Cooperative Extension Center at (828) 733-8270.
Operation Fan Heat Relief distributing fans
to eligible recipients…
RALEIGH — As the weather remains warm, the North Carolina Division of Aging and Adult Services is partnering with the NC Area Agencies on Aging and local service providers to distribute fans to eligible recipients through Operation Fan Heat Relief through Oct. 31.
People 60 and older, as well as adults with disabilities, are eligible to sign up for assistance through Oct. 31 at local aging agencies across the state. Since 1986, the relief program has purchased fans for older adults and adults with disabilities, providing them with a more comfortable living environment and reducing heat-related illnesses.
As individuals age and develop chronic medical conditions, they are less likely to sense and respond to changes in temperature. They may also be taking medications that can worsen the impact of extreme heat. Operation Fan Heat Relief helps vulnerable adults at risk for heat-related illnesses stay safe during the summer.
In addition to applying for fans, people 60 and older, as well as adults with disabilities, can take the following steps during high temperatures:
- Increase fluid intake
- Spend some time in cool or air-conditioned environments regularly
- Reduce strenuous activity during the afternoon
- Speak with their physician before summer about how to stay safe while taking medication that can affect the body’s ability to cool itself (e.g., high blood pressure drugs)
Given the spread of COVID-19, people should check on neighbors and friends aged 60 and older by phone or internet during high temperatures when possible. Visiting a cool space in the house of a neighbor or friend is recommended if one doesn’t have adequate cooling, but physical distancing of at least six feet, wearing a cloth face covering and hand-washing should be practiced.
The program is made possible by donations from Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, and Dominion Resources, which allow regional area agencies on aging and provider agencies to purchase fans for eligible individuals. Provider agencies can also purchase a limited number of air conditioners based on a person’s specific health conditions.
Last year, the division received $85,600 in donations, allowing for the distribution of 5,185 fans and 27 air conditioners.
For more details, individuals may contact their Area Agency on Aging or the NC Division of Aging and Adult Services’ Housing Program Consultant at (919) 855-3419.
More information about Operation Fan Heat Relief, including tips on preparing for extreme heat and a list of local agencies distributing fans, is available at www.ncdhhs.gov/operation-fan-and-heat-relief.
Get outdoor cats fixed and vaccinated at no cost…
If you have strays in your neighborhood, you can get trap-fix-release them for free through a grant with the Avery Humane Society. Call (828) 733-2333 for more information. Offer is valid for residents of Avery County with a valid photo ID.
Celebrate Recovery…
Each Monday at 7 p.m., Heaton Christian Church, located at 221 Curtis Creek Road, offers help for anyone struggling with addictions (drugs, alcohol, gambling, etc.), or other undesirable habits or compulsions, to overcome their battles and find their relationship with Jesus Christ.
No one will be judged. This is a ministry of loving, caring people, some who have experienced the same struggles. Family and friends of those needing help are encouraged to participate and support their efforts. For more information, call Butch or Courtney at (828) 528-5476.
Mentors needed for Avery kids and youth…
Western Youth Network, in partnership with Williams YMCA, is accepting applications for mentors for Avery County youth ages six to 17, who are in need of a positive role model in their lives. Mentors serve a unique role in the life of a child that is different from that of a parent, teacher or friend. After spending time with a mentor (an average of two hours per week for one year), young people show improvements in their academic performance, school attendance and behaviors. Most of all, they know someone cares about them.
Mentoring opportunities are also available through the program’s lunch buddy program at local elementary schools. For more information, or to fill out an application, call or email Avery Mentoring Coordinator Sabena Maiden at (828) 264-5174 or maidens@westernyouthnetwork.org or Williams YMCA Community Outreach Director Sheila Bauer at (828) 737-5500 or sheilab@ymcaavery.org.
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club…
Avery County Volunteer Communications Club (AC4VC) holds meetings on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m., at Linville Land Harbor Mountain View Activity Center (22 Twin Tree Lane, Newland). Any and all who are interested in Amateur Radio are welcome to attend. There will be a general meeting and training. Following training, the group will be conducting testing of all three types of Amateur Radio licenses. For more information, contact Jay Glen, N4HOP and ACVC Club President, at (828) 305-9851, or email AC4VC.Club@gmail.com.
Caregiver’s Haven…
Do you have a loved one who is suffering from memory loss? Are you a caregiver who could use a day out? Caregiver’s Haven is a safe, welcoming, and fun environment for your loved one to spend their Fridays at between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. This time can be beneficial for a caregiver to get their own needs met and to have a few hours of the day to themselves. A trained staff provides a nutritious lunch, fun activities, day trips, stimulating mind and body exercises, socialization for your loved one, and even counseling for you as a caregiver. The senior center also offers an Alzheimer’s Support Group where caregivers and professionals can meet and share the struggles that come along with Alzheimer’s and other Dementia. That group meets every third Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. Both of these groups will meet at the Avery County Senior Center in Newland. Call Avery Senior Services at (828) 733-8220 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.